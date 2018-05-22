Successfully reported this slideshow.
NATURAL LIMESTONE
 Impurities
 Crystalline Structure of Stone
 Density of Limestone
Some important factor that affect Quicklime Manufacturers

Gypsona Plaster as a quicklime manufacturers known for its purity, flawless white texturing, and high-quality base.

Published in: Business
Some important factor that affect Quicklime Manufacturers

  Some Important Factor That Affect The Final Quality Of Quicklime
  NATURAL LIMESTONE
 Impurities
 Crystalline Structure of Stone
 Density of Limestone
  CALCINATION PROCESS
Kiln Temperature
The theoretical temperature required for calcination is about 1,000° C
  CALCINATION PROCESS
Retention in the Kiln
Retention time depends on the size of the limestone as well as calcination temperature
  METHOD OF STORAGE OF LIME
Once limestone is converted to calcium oxide, this chemical is very susceptible to moisture. Quicklime must be stored in airtight silos to avoid "air slaking," which would deteriorate the quality of the quicklime.
  METHOD OF TRANSPORTATION
Quicklime must be transported in airtight containers to isolate it from moisture in the atmosphere.
Gypsona Plaster Known as a quicklime manufacturers known for its purity, flawless white texturing, and high quality base.
  Contact Us
Garg Brothers Plaster Industries
Rajasthan
+91-9711866263, +91-9024489846
info@gypsonaplaster.com
