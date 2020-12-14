2020 Jim Brown Design Portfolio

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Jim Brown Design Portfolio
Jim Brown Design Portfolio Parametric Portfolio Associates / Seattle,WA / 2019
Online Retailer / Las Vegas, NV / 2019 Jim Brown Design Portfolio
Jim Brown Design Portfolio Pioneer Square Adaptive Re-use Office Lobby and Market Concept 419 Occidental Avenue S., Seattl...
300 Pine/ Macy’s Renovation-Reposition / Seattle,WA / 2016 Jim Brown Design Portfolio
China Commercial Retail Projects / Various Cities / 2011-2015 Jim Brown Design Portfolio
Microsoft West R&D Center / Beijing / 2008 Jim Brown Design Portfolio
Ernestine Anderson Room – Paramount Theater / Seattle,WA / 2005 Jim Brown Design Portfolio
Skanska USA / Seattle,WA / 2006 Jim Brown Design Portfolio
Basement Renovation/ Washington, DC Jim Brown Design Portfolio
Singapore Embassy / Washington, DC / 1994 Jim Brown Design Portfolio
Hand Sketching Jim Brown Design Portfolio
Thank you.
Having worked for multiple international firms, my career emphasis is on problem solving, client culture, planning strategy, innovation, and craftmanship. I am a registered architect, with most of my market experience in workplace interior architecture for national and worldwide clients such as Microsoft, JP Morgan Chase, an online internet retailer, Boeing, Google, and REI. Despite the interiors focus, my career has allowed me to work on complete shell and core structures, master planning, asset advisory services, branding, and prototyping, to mention a few. Market experience includes commercial, institutional and governmental, retail, industrial, hospitality, adaptive re-use, exhibit design, and high-end residential. This background identifies me as a generalist, though my career focus is as a designer that strives for excellence in concept and execution.

