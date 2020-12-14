2020 Jim Brown Design Portfolio

Having worked for multiple international firms, my career emphasis is on problem solving, client culture, planning strategy, innovation, and craftmanship. I am a registered architect, with most of my market experience in workplace interior architecture for national and worldwide clients such as Microsoft, JP Morgan Chase, an online internet retailer, Boeing, Google, and REI. Despite the interiors focus, my career has allowed me to work on complete shell and core structures, master planning, asset advisory services, branding, and prototyping, to mention a few. Market experience includes commercial, institutional and governmental, retail, industrial, hospitality, adaptive re-use, exhibit design, and high-end residential. This background identifies me as a generalist, though my career focus is as a designer that strives for excellence in concept and execution.