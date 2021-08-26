Hyundai santro car

yundai Santro price range starts from Rs 4.58 lakh and goes up to 6.26 Lakh and if you go for petrol variant for Hyundai Santro range starts with Rs 4.58 lakh and goes upto Rs 6.26 lakh and price range for CNG variants Hyundai Santro starts from Rs 5.49 lakh and goes upto Rs 5.79 Lakh. Hyundai Santro specification price review space.