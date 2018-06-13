-
Be the first to like this
Published on
Synnopsis :
Title: Leading Digital( Turning Technology Into Business Transformation) Binding: Hardcover Author: GeorgeWesterman Publisher: HarvardBusinessSchoolPress
Author : George Westerman
Language : English
Grade Level : 1-4
Product Dimensions : 8.6 x 0.7 x 9.2 inches
Shipping Weight : 18.7 ounces
Format : PDF
Seller information : George Westerman ( 3✮ )
Link Download : https://downloadbooksbrow.blogspot.ca/?book=1625272472
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment