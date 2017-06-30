FVS Training Bolzano 9/9

Activity 1! What sort of model output would be most useful for me? (5’ + 10’ discussion) _________________________________...
Activity 2! ! ! ! ! ! Density management diagrams Work on the density management diagram for alpine Scots pine below: Meth...
Assume a stand to be in fertility class V (site index =14 m at age 50) accor- ding to the following site index curves (mod...
ive crown ratio: higher than 40% (30%) in trees or cluster f trees supporting the stability of the stand. A relative SDI f...
Activity 3 Evaluation form (Day 1, morning) Summarize the main points of the half-day program ____________________________...
Activity 4! ! ! ! ! ! ! FVS output assessment Compare rotation length, yield, mean annual increment at the end of the rota...
Activity 7! ! ! ! ! ! ! Stand visualization system 1. Open the ﬁrst SVS ﬁle resulting from the Lodgepole pine stand simula...
!"!#$"%&"'%(# # # # !"## $%&'()*+*),-./'012134) )*+#,-..-/012#.034#-,#4+563#73+8#01#!"!#03#95-:08+8#4-#*+.9#1+/#73+53#2+4#...
Activity 8 Evaluation form (Day 1, afternoon) Summarize the main points of the half-day program __________________________...
Activity 9! ! ! ! ! ! Fire and fuel extension to FVS Manipulate the structure of the LP140 stand in order to inﬂuence ﬁre ...
Activity 11 Evaluation form (Day 2, morning) Summarize the main points of the half-day program ___________________________...
Activity 13 Topics for ﬁnal discussion Potential issues to consider and discuss: • Avaliability and type of data • Flexibi...
Activity 14 Evaluation form (Full course) Summarize the main points of the half-day program ______________________________...
Activity 15!! ! ! ! ! Spruce-ﬁr uneven-aged stand In the c:workshop folder you will wind a ﬁle called sftest.key, which in...
! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! Unit conversion table English Unit!! To Metric Unit Multiple English Unit By: trees per acre trees per h...
Glossary • Basal area (BA): area basimetrica • Clearcut: taglio raso • Crown ﬁre: incendio di chioma • Crowning index: vel...
Link e siti utili • www.fs.fed.us/fmsc/fvs/ Forest Vegetation Simulator • http://forsys.cfr.washington.edu:80/svs.html Sta...
FVS Training Bolzano 9/9

  1. 1. Activity 1! What sort of model output would be most useful for me? (5’ + 10’ discussion) ________________________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________________________
  2. 2. Activity 2! ! ! ! ! ! Density management diagrams Work on the density management diagram for alpine Scots pine below: Methods II: a case study Autonoma Valle d’Aosta and Regione Piemonte, 2006), wh are summarized by the following (number in parenthe Fig. 5. Density management diagram for Scots pine in the western Italian Alps. G. Vacchiano et al. / Forest Ecology and Management 255 (2008) 2542–25548
  3. 3. Assume a stand to be in fertility class V (site index =14 m at age 50) accor- ding to the following site index curves (modiﬁed from Wiedemann 1949): representing optimal and minimum acceptable protection (Fig. 6). The case study stand is located in the municipality of Antey Saint-Andre´ (458480 0000 N; 78360 0000 E) at an elevation of 1200 m a.s.l. A permanent sample plot (100 m Â 80 m) has been established in the transition zone of a rockfall-prone slope. Scots pine represents 78% of the total number of trees, with a QMD of 22.7 cm and an overall density of 995 trees haÀ1 (dbh > 7.5 cm). Mean live crown ratio is 40%; mean crown cover is 51%, some gaps being sparsely located on small scree slopes. The estimate of standing volume provided by the DMD was 3 À1 age to be study are tables fo Wiedema the domin close to f base age To exp modeled o low thinn thinning ( (i) represe terms of e the stand 5. Result In the s stands ar performin Valle d’A The ca zone of competiti result in decreasin canopy, w disturbanc the ﬁeld: a surviving Fig. 7. Site index curves for Scots pine used in this study (adapted from Wiedemann, 1949). Model form and measures of statistical signiﬁcance were not speciﬁed by the source. G. Vacchiano et al. / Forest Ecology and Managemen2550 The stand has 2000 trees per hectare and a mean diameter of 12 cm. Target tree size at the end of rotation is 35 cm. 1. What will happen under a no management scenario? What will relative density, age and yield be at the end of rotation (presumably)? 2. Apply a low thinning to current stand conditions (thin to 700 trees per hec- tare). How will the stand develop? Compute relative density, age and yield be at the end of rotation. Compare mean annual increment with scenario
  4. 4. ive crown ratio: higher than 40% (30%) in trees or cluster f trees supporting the stability of the stand. A relative SDI f 0.50 should ensure a mean live crown ratio higher than 0% (0.60 and 30% respectively for minimal protection), a gure representing a generally acceptable level of ndividual tree vigor (Long, 1985); weights proportional to the protective effect associated with different values of the structural parameters under considera- tion. Each functionality zone can then be characterized by a synthetic index of direct protection which is the sum of the weights (Motta and Haudemand, 2000). We adopted a simpliﬁed weighting scheme with a two-value scale, Suitability zone for optimal (I) and minimal (II) protection from rockfall. Size-density combinations determining complete canopy closure (dash and dotted e superimposed on the DMD. Suitability zones are deﬁned by (a) minimum crown closure; (b) minimum MTFD; (c) minimum crown ratio; (d) maximum tree rness; (e) minimum QMD. Homework assignment This is the DMD for alpine Scots pine stands with a rockfall protection mana- gement zone (I: optimal, II: minimal requirements). Design a thinning regime for stand Liex (see PDF ﬁle in c:workshop) aimed at maintaining the protec- tive function as long as possible (adapted from Vacchiano et al., 2008). Hint: Selective thinnings maintain a constant mean diameter...
  5. 5. Activity 3 Evaluation form (Day 1, morning) Summarize the main points of the half-day program ________________________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________________________ What was the most interesting topic? ________________________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________________________ What was the most reassuring? ________________________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________________________ What did you ﬁnd easy? ________________________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________________________ What did you ﬁnd difﬁcult to understand or do? ________________________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________________________ What you did not know before? ________________________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________________________ How do you think you will use the knowledge you have acquired? ________________________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________________________
  6. 6. Activity 4! ! ! ! ! ! ! FVS output assessment Compare rotation length, yield, mean annual increment at the end of the rota- tion for the thinning vs no-management alternative for the Pinus contorta stand. Use stand average output tables from the morning runs or re-run the simulations up to end of rotation and save the tables as TXT ﬁles in the c:workshop folder. THINNED UNTHINNED Scenario 3 Mean diameter (cm) ____________ ____________ __________ Yield (cubic m/ha) ____________ ____________ __________ Rotation length (years) ____________ ____________ __________ Mean annual increment ____________ ____________ __________
  7. 7. Activity 7! ! ! ! ! ! ! Stand visualization system 1. Open the ﬁrst SVS ﬁle resulting from the Lodgepole pine stand simulation in FVS. Set SVS options... Default parameters in order to draw trees by so- lid shapes in all views. Visualize the perspective view only, customize it until satisﬁed and save it on a local folder as an image ﬁle. Do the same with the last SVS ﬁle of the simulation for the no management scenario. 2. Save and compare 3-view layouts and stand graphs for the unthinned and thinned alternatives of the lodgepole pine simulation at the end of the rota- tion. 3. Open a .svs ﬁle in notepad and cross-check it against “SVS input ﬁle for- mat” in the Support documents folder. Discuss in pairs about the availabi- lity of such data from the sources you usually draw upon in your ordinary work. 4. Open the Zirmboden_svs and the SVS data form Excel ﬁles in c:workshop. Fill in the SVS data form with the Zirmboden data. Follow the species codes and formats listed in the “Istruzioni” sheet and compute va- riables where needed. Hint: tree coordinates must originate at (0,0); plot must be rotated 30° 1. 5. Follow the instructions to visualize the stand: a. copy table data in Excel (without row headings) b. import and run the macro in MS Word c. customize ﬁle heading and point to c:workshopcustom.trf as a tree designer ﬁle. d. rename and move c:treelist.svs 6. Customize custom.trf until satisﬁed. 7. Discuss in pairs how to manage the stand. Mark and cut the trees in SVS accordingly. Save 3-view layout (use realistic trees) and stand graphs from before and after treatment. 1 x' = x*cos(alfa) - y*sin(alfa); y' = x*sin(alfa) + y*cos(alfa)
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
  9. 9. Activity 8 Evaluation form (Day 1, afternoon) Summarize the main points of the half-day program ________________________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________________________ What was the most interesting topic? ________________________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________________________ What was the most reassuring? ________________________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________________________ What did you ﬁnd easy? ________________________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________________________ What did you ﬁnd difﬁcult to understand or do? ________________________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________________________ What you did not know before? ________________________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________________________ How do you think you will use the knowledge you have acquired? ________________________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________________________
  10. 10. Activity 9! ! ! ! ! ! Fire and fuel extension to FVS Manipulate the structure of the LP140 stand in order to inﬂuence ﬁre beha- vior, by eliminating most of the ladder fuel layer. Apply management of your choice and run the simulation. Check crowning and torching indices in the FFE main output. ________________________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________________________
  11. 11. Activity 11 Evaluation form (Day 2, morning) Summarize the main points of the half-day program ________________________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________________________ What was the most interesting topic? ________________________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________________________ What was the most reassuring? ________________________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________________________ What did you ﬁnd easy? ________________________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________________________ What did you ﬁnd difﬁcult to understand or do? ________________________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________________________ What you did not know before? ________________________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________________________ How do you think you will use the knowledge you have acquired? ________________________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________________________
  12. 12. Activity 13 Topics for ﬁnal discussion Potential issues to consider and discuss: • Avaliability and type of data • Flexibility of the models • Balance between usability and usefulness • Implementation of management operations • Models vs reality • Scale of application • Reception by the stakeholders • _________________________________________________ • _________________________________________________ Formulate a statement on how FVS, SVS and SILVA may help your job ________________________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________________________ Name two features you would like to see added to these models 1. _____________________________________________________________________________________________ 2. _____________________________________________________________________________________________ Elaborate on potential collaborations with colleagues, professional foresters or researchers that may have been arised during the course ________________________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________________________
  13. 13. Activity 14 Evaluation form (Full course) Summarize the main points of the half-day program ________________________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________________________ What was the most interesting topic? ________________________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________________________ What was the most reassuring? ________________________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________________________ What did you ﬁnd easy? ________________________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________________________ What did you ﬁnd difﬁcult to understand or do? ________________________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________________________ What you did not know before? ________________________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________________________ How do you think you will use the knowledge you have acquired? ________________________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________________________
  14. 14. Activity 15!! ! ! ! ! Spruce-ﬁr uneven-aged stand In the c:workshop folder you will wind a ﬁle called sftest.key, which in FVS will open an uneven-aged, mixed species stand of Picea engelmannii and Abies lasiocarpa. Choose stand summary variables of your choice as indicators of sustainabili- ty of your silvicultural system after 5 cutting cycles. Are you able to maintain the structure and species composition through time? Click on select management... and pick regeneration methods: uneven-aged. Pick Indiv tree select, SDI target w/o SpecPref in order to simulate individual tree selection. Fill in the boxes with values of your choice; you may start by accepting all the default values EXCEPT Remnant legacy trees (number of trees) must be set to 0. Click Ok and run. Examine the output table and Stand visualizations. Custo- mize the simulation according to your choice. Hint: consider how volume removed changes through cutting cycles. ________________________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________________________
  15. 15. ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! Unit conversion table English Unit!! To Metric Unit Multiple English Unit By: trees per acre trees per hectare 2.47 DBH (in) DBH (cm) 2.54 Basal Area (ft2 ac-1) Basal Area (m2 ha-1) 0.23 Volume (ft3 ac-1) Volume (m3 ha-1) 0.07 Height (ft) Height (m) 0.305 miles per hour km per hour 1.61 Metric Unit To English Unit Mulitple Metric Unit By: trees per hectare trees per acre 0.405 DBH (cm) DBH (in) 0.39 Basal Area (m2 ha-1) Basal Area (ft2 ac-1) 4.36 Volume (m3 ha-1) Volume (ft3 ac-1) 14.29 Height (m) Height (ft) 3.28 km per hour miles per hour 0.62
  16. 16. Glossary • Basal area (BA): area basimetrica • Clearcut: taglio raso • Crown ﬁre: incendio di chioma • Crowning index: velocità del vento necessaria per sostenere un incendio di chioma at- tivo in un determinato popolamento. • Dominant height (DomHT): altezza dominante • Even-aged: coetaneo • Fire weather: insieme dei parametri meteorologici connessi al rischio di innesco e diffu- sione di incendi (temperatura, umidità, velocità del vento) • Full site occupancy: densità relativa alla quale tutte le risorse potenziali di un sito sono utilizzate dal soprassuolo • Harvest: utilizzazione ﬁnale • Individual tree selection: taglio a scelta per piede • Ladder fuels: combustibili aerei che facilitano il passaggio in chioma di un incendio radente • Mean diameter (QMD): diametro medio • Overstory: Piano dominante • Precommercial thinning: sfollo • Relative density: densità relativa. Esprime la relazione tra dimensioni medie e densità degli alberi in popolamenti affollati (in fase di autodiradamento). Usata come indice di competizione. • Rotation (end of rotation or EOR): turno • Selection thinning: diradamento selettivo • Self-thinning: autodiradamento. Mortalità causata dalla competizione in popolamenti af- follati. • Shelterwood: tagli successivi • Site index: indice specie-speciﬁco di fertilità reale o potenziale, solitamente per boschi coetanei. Esprime l’altezza media ad un’età preﬁssata (base age). • Stand density index (SDI): indice di densità relativa • Stand: popolamento • Surface ﬁre: incendio radente • Thinning from below (low thinning): diradamento dal basso • Torching index: velocità del vento necessaria per innescare un incendio di chioma pas- sivo in un determinato popolamento. • Understory: piano dominato • Uneven-aged: disetaneo • Yield table: tavola alsometrica • Yield: provvigione
  17. 17. Link e siti utili • www.fs.fed.us/fmsc/fvs/ Forest Vegetation Simulator • http://forsys.cfr.washington.edu:80/svs.html Stand Visualization System • http://www.wwk.forst.wzw.tum.de/research/methods/modelling/silva SILVA • http://coligny.free.fr/ CAPSIS (simulatore francese open source) • www.landis-ii.org/ LANDIS II (simulatore di dinamiche del paesaggio) • http://www.fs.fed.us/pnw/envision/ EnVision (visualizzazione paesaggi)

×