Boosting Operational Safety Efficiency Security w ElasticM2M

Forged in the cloud by automotive telematics innovators, ElasticM2M's 'Connected Intelligence' platform enables enterprises of all sizes to rapidly boost the profitability of asset intensive operations 'on top' of any existing tools/data. Whether your critical assets are drivable, movable or fixed, our unified solution can quickly enable advanced visual analytics, alerts and automations that business users can customize without touching code. From operator safety, compliance and productivity to equipment maintenance, utilization and security - ElasticM2M has a proven track record of delivering critical capabilities for customers where legacy solutions failed.