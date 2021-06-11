Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
BOOSTING OPERATIONAL SAFETY, EFFICIENCY & SECURITY Safety • Operator verification • Digital OSHA checklists • Driver behav...
A Single Pane of Glass for All Your Connected Assets • Any Asset • Any Sensor • Any Location • Any Device* Optional: • Fin...
Enable deeper insights and value for your business – Request a live platform demo today at www.elasticm2m.com/iot-platform...
Forged in the cloud by automotive telematics innovators, ElasticM2M's 'Connected Intelligence' platform enables enterprise...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Technology
70 views
Jun. 11, 2021

Boosting Operational Safety Efficiency Security w ElasticM2M

Forged in the cloud by automotive telematics innovators, ElasticM2M's 'Connected Intelligence' platform enables enterprises of all sizes to rapidly boost the profitability of asset intensive operations 'on top' of any existing tools/data. Whether your critical assets are drivable, movable or fixed, our unified solution can quickly enable advanced visual analytics, alerts and automations that business users can customize without touching code. From operator safety, compliance and productivity to equipment maintenance, utilization and security - ElasticM2M has a proven track record of delivering critical capabilities for customers where legacy solutions failed.

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Boosting Operational Safety Efficiency Security w ElasticM2M

  1. 1. BOOSTING OPERATIONAL SAFETY, EFFICIENCY & SECURITY Safety • Operator verification • Digital OSHA checklists • Driver behavior & impact analysis Efficiency • Asset diagnostics, utilization & productivity • Intelligent maintenance • Data-driven automation Security • Real-time asset tracking & alerting • Stolen asset recovery • Liability protection © 2021 ELASTIC M2M INC. Finally, an aftermarket telematics solution that’s actually cost-effective, designed for business users, supports any type of asset and easily deploys ‘on top’ of existing tools.
  2. 2. A Single Pane of Glass for All Your Connected Assets • Any Asset • Any Sensor • Any Location • Any Device* Optional: • Fin/Mgmt Sys Integration • OBD/CAN Diagnostics • Streaming & Event-Capture Video • Process Automation • Predictive Maintenance • Productivity Scorecards • Driver/Operator Training Standard: • Operator Cert. & Checklist Apps • Cell/WiFi/BLE • GPS/AVL • Impacts & Driver Behavior • Issue Tracking • Engine Hours • Voltage • Seats & Pedals • Starter Disable • Vehicle Recovery • Geofences • Real-time Tracking & Alerting • SMS & Email Notifications • Custom Sensor Alerts • Custom Dashboards & Reports • Tailor UX/UI for your company brands (logos, colors, etc.) No need to replace what you have… Elastic can rapidly deploy on top of existing telematics tools. Flexible • Scalable • Intuitive Put real-time actionable data in the hands of operators. © 2021 ELASTIC M2M INC. *ElasticM2M does not make proprietary hardware. We believe the best strategy is to maintain flexibility by continuously leveraging the best available, proven, cost-effective and open technologies (tablets, transmitters, etc.).
  3. 3. Enable deeper insights and value for your business – Request a live platform demo today at www.elasticm2m.com/iot-platform Empower Business Users to Get Answers Automatically Fully customize dashboards without touching code. Leverage real-time data to drive smarter business decisions, predictions and process automations. © 2021 ELASTIC M2M INC.
  4. 4. Forged in the cloud by automotive telematics innovators, ElasticM2M's 'Connected Intelligence' platform enables enterprises of all sizes to rapidly boost the profitability of asset intensive operations 'on top' of any existing tools/data. From operator safety, compliance and productivity to equipment maintenance, utilization and security - ElasticM2M has a proven track record of delivering critical capabilities for customers where legacy solutions failed. 12110 Sunset Hills Rd., Suite 600 - Reston, VA 20190 +1 (703) 957-8648 | www.elasticm2m.com | © 2021 Elastic M2M Inc. CUSTOMER OUTCOME SOLUTION CHALLENGE Fast growing industrial vehicle dealer and rental services company serving 100s of customers coast to coast – from builders to warehouse operators. • Large multi-brand asset portfolio: cars, pickups, ATVs, utility trucks, forklifts, construction equipment, pumps, generators, containers, etc. • 12+ month development effort with a leading telematics vendor failed to deliver a unified ‘single pane of glass’ for sensor/camera analytics across all the customer’s different types of assets – a critical objective. Deployed ElasticM2M IoT Platform in a few weeks - including: • Enabled a seamless ‘single pane of glass’ for all connected assets across all end-customers and locations (both indoors and outdoors). • Real-time equipment location/condition tracking and maintenance alerting, operator verification, and OSHA safety maintenance checklists. • Highly customizable dashboards and reporting tools for business users. • Vehicle impact, productivity and driver behavior analytics + geofences. • Ability to easily create and tailor 100s of ‘Workspaces’ for end- customers, including UX/UI to match any desired brand logo/colors. • Enabled end-customers to save time and ensure compliance with digital OSHA checklists - and reduce liability with digital operator verification. • Enabled end-customers to track/improve operator safety & productivity. • Enabled data-driven maintenance and vehicle replacement decisions. • Enabled customer to identify and recover stolen assets in real-time. • Enabled real-time alerting for accidents and reckless behaviors. • Enabled customer to leap-frog competitors in telematics capabilities, capture more service revenue, and boost operating margins up to 30%. ElasticM2M Helps Equipment Provider Reach New Heights SUCCESS STORY

×