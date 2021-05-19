Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
BOOSTING EQUIPMENT DEALER & RENTAL PROFITS UP TO 30% Compliance • Operator verification • Digital OSHA checklists • Driver...
ElasticM2M is the most flexible and scalable IoT analytics platform on the market designed specifically for business users...
ElasticM2M is the most flexible and scalable IoT analytics platform on the market designed specifically for business users...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Technology
57 views
May. 19, 2021

Boosting Equipment Rental Profits w ElasticM2M

Competition is driving a growing number of equipment dealers/rental-cos. to create their own telematics capabilities as a tool for enabling greater value for customers - e.g., improving safety, compliance, maintenance, efficiency, productivity and security. However, creating an intuitive digital experience for non-technical users on top of today's best "IoT platforms" requires millions of dollars and years of effort with a high risk of failure. That's where ElasticM2M can help.

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Boosting Equipment Rental Profits w ElasticM2M

  1. 1. BOOSTING EQUIPMENT DEALER & RENTAL PROFITS UP TO 30% Compliance • Operator verification • Digital OSHA checklists • Driver behavior & impact analysis Efficiency • Asset diagnostics, utilization & productivity • Intelligent maintenance • IoT driven AI actions Security • Real-time asset tracking & alerting • Stolen asset recovery • Liability protection © 2021 ELASTIC M2M INC. Finally, an aftermarket telematics solution that’s actually cost-effective, designed for business users, and easy to deploy on top of your existing IoT tools and data.
  2. 2. ElasticM2M is the most flexible and scalable IoT analytics platform on the market designed specifically for business users - providing real-time 'connected intelligence' for over 1.3 million vehicles and other fixed/mobile assets worldwide - spanning multiple industries and Fortune 500 enterprises. 100% technology and OEM agnostic, ElasticM2M has a proven track record of delivering critical IoT capabilities for customers in days where less nimble platforms failed after years. 12110 Sunset Hills Rd., Suite 600 - Reston, VA 20190 +1 (703) 957-8648 | www.elasticm2m.com | © 2021 Elastic M2M Inc. A Single Pane of Glass for All Your Connected Assets • Any Asset • Any Sensor • Any Location • Any Device* Take back control of your IoT data profits - Schedule an intro call with one of our solution consultants today at www.elasticm2m.com/iot-platform Optional: • Fin/Mgmt Sys Integration • OBD/CAN Diagnostics • Streaming & Event-Capture Video • Process Automation • Predictive Maintenance • Productivity Scorecards • Driver/Operator Training Standard: • Operator Cert. & Checklist Apps • Cell/WiFi/BLE • GPS/AVL • Impacts & Driver Behavior • Issue Tracking • Engine Hours • Voltage • Seats & Pedals • Starter Disable • Vehicle Recovery • Geofences • Real-time Tracking & Alerting • SMS & Email Notifications • Custom Sensor Alerts • Custom Dashboards & Reports • Tailor UX/UI for your company brands (logos, colors, etc.) No need to replace what you have… Elastic can rapidly deploy on top of existing telematics tools. Flexible • Scalable • Intuitive *ElasticM2M does not make proprietary hardware. We believe the best strategy is to maintain flexibility by continuously leveraging the best available, proven, cost-effective and open technologies (tablets, transmitters, etc.). Put real-time actionable data in the hands of your customers.
  3. 3. ElasticM2M is the most flexible and scalable IoT analytics platform on the market designed specifically for business users - providing real-time 'connected intelligence' for over 1.3 million vehicles and other fixed/mobile assets worldwide - spanning multiple industries and Fortune 500 enterprises. 100% technology and OEM agnostic, ElasticM2M has a proven track record of delivering critical IoT capabilities for customers in days where less nimble platforms failed after years. 12110 Sunset Hills Rd., Suite 600 - Reston, VA 20190 +1 (703) 957-8648 | www.elasticm2m.com | © 2021 Elastic M2M Inc. SUCCESS STORY ElasticM2M Helps Equipment Provider Reach New Heights CUSTOMER OUTCOME SOLUTION CHALLENGE Fast growing industrial vehicle dealer and rental services company serving 100s of customers coast to coast – from builders to warehouse operators. • Large multi-brand asset portfolio: cars, pickups, ATVs, utility trucks, forklifts, construction equipment, pumps, generators, containers, etc. • 12+ month development effort with a leading telematics vendor failed to deliver a unified ‘single pane of glass’ for sensor/camera analytics across all the customer’s different types of assets – a critical objective. Deployed ElasticM2M IoT Platform in a few weeks - including: • Enabled a seamless ‘single pane of glass’ for all connected assets across all end-customers and locations (both indoors and outdoors). • Real-time equipment location/condition tracking and maintenance alerting, operator verification, and OSHA safety maintenance checklists. • Highly customizable dashboards and reporting tools for business users. • Vehicle impact, productivity and driver behavior analytics + geofences. • Ability to easily create and tailor 100s of ‘Workspaces’ for end- customers, including UX/UI to match any desired brand logo/colors. • Enabled end-customers to save time and ensure compliance with digital OSHA checklists - and reduce liability with digital operator verification. • Enabled end-customers to track/improve operator safety & productivity. • Enabled data-driven maintenance and vehicle replacement decisions. • Enabled customer to identify and recover stolen assets in real-time. • Enabled real-time alerting for accidents and reckless behaviors. • Enabled customer to leap-frog competitors in telematics capabilities, capture more service revenue, and boost operating margins up to 30%.

×