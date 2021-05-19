Boosting Equipment Rental Profits w ElasticM2M

Competition is driving a growing number of equipment dealers/rental-cos. to create their own telematics capabilities as a tool for enabling greater value for customers - e.g., improving safety, compliance, maintenance, efficiency, productivity and security. However, creating an intuitive digital experience for non-technical users on top of today's best "IoT platforms" requires millions of dollars and years of effort with a high risk of failure. That's where ElasticM2M can help.