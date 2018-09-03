Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
The Last Jedi free books on tape The Last Jedi free books on tape LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
The Last Jedi free books on tape Written with input from director Rian Johnson, this official adaptation of Star Wars: The...
The Last Jedi free books on tape Written By: Jason Fry. Narrated By: Marc Thompson Publisher: Random House (Audio) Date: M...
The Last Jedi free books on tape Download Full Version The Last Jedi Audio OR Get now
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

The Last Jedi free books on tape

3 views

Published on

The Last Jedi free books on tape

Published in: Healthcare
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

The Last Jedi free books on tape

  1. 1. The Last Jedi free books on tape The Last Jedi free books on tape LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. The Last Jedi free books on tape Written with input from director Rian Johnson, this official adaptation of Star Wars: The Last Jedi expands on the film to include scenes from alternate versions of the script and other additional content. ​ ​ From the ashes of the Empire has arisen another threat to the galaxy’s freedom: the ruthless First Order. Fortunately, new heroes have emerged to take up arms—and perhaps lay down their lives—for the cause. Rey, the orphan strong in the Force; Finn, the ex-stormtrooper who stands against his former masters; and Poe Dameron, the fearless X-wing pilot, have been drawn together to fight side-by-side with General Leia Organa and the Resistance. But the First Order’s Supreme Leader Snoke and his merciless enforcer Kylo Ren are adversaries with superior numbers and devastating firepower at their command. Against this enemy, the champions of light may finally be facing their extinction. Their only hope rests with a lost legend: Jedi Master Luke Skywalker. ​ ​ Where the action of Star Wars: The Force Awakens ended, Star Wars: The Last Jedi begins, as the battle between light and dark climbs to astonishing new heights.
  3. 3. The Last Jedi free books on tape Written By: Jason Fry. Narrated By: Marc Thompson Publisher: Random House (Audio) Date: March 2018 Duration: 11 hours 11 minutes
  4. 4. The Last Jedi free books on tape Download Full Version The Last Jedi Audio OR Get now

×