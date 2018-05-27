Successfully reported this slideshow.
Historia del emprendimiento en Colombia

Historia del emprende

Historia del emprendimiento en Colombia

  1. 1. HISTORIA DEL EMPRENDIMIENTO EN COLOMBIA Una mirada a los antecedentes emprendedores. Docente: Gustavo Valencia Asignatura: Emprendimiento 8 Institución Educativa Ciudadela Cuba
  2. 2. Afrontemos una mirada a los antecedentes que tienen relación al emprendimiento en nuestro territorio colombiano. Por ello, es indiscutible conocer el estudio realizado por la Global Entrepreneurship Monitor (GEM) en 2009, donde se menciona que Colombia tiene un gran potencial en cuanto a materia de emprendimiento se refiere. En este año éramos el país que ocupaba el tercer lugar en países con potencialidad para formar empresa. HISTORIA DEL EMPRENDIMIENTO EN COLOMBIA – Una mirada a los antecedentes emprendedores.
  3. 3. Desde este tiempo para acá se han fortalecido los centros de formación como el SENA y demás incubadoras de ideas de negocio a nivel nacional, pasos que se han dado gracias a las políticas públicas que se han establecido en todo el territorio nacional. Pero se ha identificado también que las empresas en nuestro país, nacen por necesidad de las personas, más no, por una oportunidad de crecer y mejorar en el tiempo, factor clave para subsistir y seguir adelante. HISTORIA DEL EMPRENDIMIENTO EN COLOMBIA – Una mirada a los antecedentes emprendedores.
  4. 4. Se identifica una perdida de empresas que nacen y al poco tiempo decaen por la poca factibilidad que tiene de seguir con su emprendimiento, dado a que son producto de una necesidad que pudo ser cubierta por otra empresa o que ya no existe en la sociedad actual. HISTORIA DEL EMPRENDIMIENTO EN COLOMBIA – Una mirada a los antecedentes emprendedores.
  5. 5. HISTORIA DEL EMPRENDIMIENTO EN COLOMBIA – Una mirada a los antecedentes emprendedores. En estudios realizados en el año de 1995 por Confecámaras, en el país el 86% de empresas a nivel nacional son microempresas, lo que permite observar nuevamente que somos un país con un alto nivel de emprendimiento y sostenibilidad de ideas de negocio.
  6. 6. Desde la década de los años noventa hasta nuestros tiempos, se han venido haciendo esfuerzo de creación de empresas incubadoras, como lo fue en su momento INNOVAR en el año de 1994. También, se ve fortalecido este tema con la formación de fondo emprender que es capitalizado por parte del SENA, donde se capitaliza una idea de negocio que tiene fuertes indicios de ser exitosa en su implementación en el mercado empresarial nacional e internacional. Además, el SENA, cuenta con la formación virtual en miras a la capacitación de la población colombiana, donde se han formado miles de personas, adquiriendo competencias digitales y empresariales que les permitirán salir adelante con sus propias ideas de negocio, un impacto mas para que los colombianos brillemos en aras del emprendimiento y liderazgo comercial. HISTORIA DEL EMPRENDIMIENTO EN COLOMBIA – Una mirada a los antecedentes emprendedores.
  7. 7. Para finaliza las instituciones educativas a nivel superior también han adelantado una fuerte migración hacia estas temáticas, teniendo como apoyo los centros regionales y nacionales para la conformación de nuevas empresas de sus estudiantes y egresados mismos. Apoyando de esta manera todas aquellas ideas que son propuestas por sus estudiantes en pro de capitalizar sus proyectos productivos o de servicios. HISTORIA DEL EMPRENDIMIENTO EN COLOMBIA – Una mirada a los antecedentes emprendedores.
  8. 8. De esta manera los antecedentes a del emprendimiento a groso modo son comprendidos desde sus inicios en Colombia hasta sus tiempos actuales donde se hacen esfuerzos multiplicadores en miras a fortalecerlo en todo el territorio nacional.

