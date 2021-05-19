Successfully reported this slideshow.
Business
May. 19, 2021

O Poder de Influência nas Relações Humanas

Influência é a capacidade de convencer alguém a fazer algo que seja importante ou conveniente para nós de forma voluntária.

O Poder de Influência nas Relações Humanas

  1. 1. O P O D E R D A INFLUÊNCIA nas relações humanas
  2. 2. O P O D E R D A INFLUÊNCIA Inspiração Satisfação Relacionamento P O D E S E R P A R A :
  3. 3. 1. VISÃO - inspire os outros a ver o significado maior que está por trás de sua cooperação, principalmente em relação à visão de futuro da empresa. O P O D E R D A INFLUÊNCIA Inspiração
  4. 4. 2. EXCELÊNCIA - ofereça a oportunidade para alguém de realizar um trabalho de alta qualidade, fazendo a pessoa sentir orgulho pela excelência da entrega. O P O D E R D A INFLUÊNCIA Inspiração
  5. 5. 3. INTEGRIDADE - faça com que a pessoa sinta que está fazendo o que é correto, de acordo com seus valores e com ética. Fazê-la sentir-se bem já é a recompensa. O P O D E R D A INFLUÊNCIA Inspiração
  6. 6. 1. NOVOS RECURSOS - disponibilize novos recursos às pessoas para que elas alcancem seus objetivos. O P O D E R D A INFLUÊNCIA Satisfação 2. DESAFIOS - dê a chance de alguém realizar um trabalho desafiador. Essa é uma das moedas mais valorizadas pelas pessoas no ambiente de trabalho.
  7. 7. 3. ASSISTÊNCIA - se ofereça para apoiar tarefas mais complexas ou difíceis de solucionar. O P O D E R D A INFLUÊNCIA Satisfação 4. RESPOSTA RÁPIDA - responda rápido a pedidos urgentes para um funcionário, um colega ou superior que precisa resolver questões importantes.
  8. 8. 1. INCLUSÃO - seja receptivo às pessoas. O P O D E R D A INFLUÊNCIA Relacionamento 2. COMPREENSÃO - escute e preste atenção às questões mais importantes.
  9. 9. 3. APOIO PESSOAL - utilize gestos ou palavras de apoio em momentos de estresse. O P O D E R D A INFLUÊNCIA Relacionamento 4. RECONHECIMENTO - reconheça as pessoas pelo trabalho realizado, principalmente quando tiver sido um trabalho conjunto. Partilhar o crédito e as glórias com os outros é uma moeda valiosíssima.
  10. 10. 5. VISIBILIDADE - dê a oportunidade para as pessoas ganharem visibilidade frente a pessoas mais poderosas na empresa. O P O D E R D A INFLUÊNCIA Relacionamento 6. REPUTAÇÃO - ter uma boa reputação oferece diversas oportunidades, como ser consultado a respeito de ideias ou considerado para novos projetos.
  11. 11. 7. CONTATOS - construa relacionamentos, criando uma rede de contatos que pode ser acionada quando necessário. O P O D E R D A INFLUÊNCIA Relacionamento 8. INFORMAÇÃO - disponibilize informações relevantes para ajudar as pessoas a melhorar seu desempenho ou a gerir questões-chave.
  12. 12. O B R I G A D O CURTIU? COMPARTILHE!

