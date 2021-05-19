Successfully reported this slideshow.
6 TÁTICAS DE INFLUÊNCIA MAIS COMUNS
PERSUASÃO RACIONAL ARGUMENTAÇÃO RACIONAL, CREDIBILIDADE E CONFIANÇA. É UMA BOA OPÇÃO PARA QUANDO AS PESSOAS TÊM OBJETIVOS ...
SEMPRE AGRADÁVEL É CONSIDERADA UMA ESTRATÉGIA DE LONGO PRAZO, PORQUE É BASEADA NA PERCEPÇÃO FAVORÁVEL QUE O OUTRO TEM DE V...
DISCURSO INSPIRADOR USO DE UM DISCURSO BEM ELABORADO, QUE INSPIRE O OUTRO POR MEIO DE VALORES E IDEIAS QUE DESPERTAM SEU E...
LEGITIMAÇÃO USO DE PARÂMETROS LEGÍTIMOS, COMO POLÍTICAS, NORMAS, CONVENÇÕES OU TRADIÇÕES PARA INFLUENCIAR O OUTRO. PODE SE...
PERTENCIMENTO GANHAR INFLUÊNCIA CEDENDO INFLUÊNCIA. CONSULTANDO O OUTRO, VOCÊ O ENVOLVE NA QUESTÃO EM PAUTA, PROMOVENDO A ...
COALIZÃO QUANDO VOCÊ SOZINHO NÃO TEM CONDIÇÕES DE INFLUENCIAR A OUTRA PESSOA, CONTE COM O APOIO DE PESSOAS QUE ELA APRECIA...
OBRIGADO! CURTIU? COMPARTILHE!
May. 19, 2021

6 táticas de influência mais comuns

Dicas para ser uma pessoa mais fluente
A INFLUÊNCIA É UM ARTIFÍCIO PODEROSO QUE VAI SER ÚTIL EM QUALQUER ASPECTO DE NOSSAS VIDAS.

6 táticas de influência mais comuns

