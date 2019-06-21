FREE READ BOOK (I Believe in a Thing Called Love) FULL PAGES

A funny young adult novel about a Korean-American girl who uses K-Drama techniques to snag the boyfriend of her dreams.One of Publishers Weekly's Best Books of 2017One of Seventeen.com's Best YA Books of 2017"Hilarious." --Publishers Weekly, starred review"Powerful messages of inclusion and acceptance." --Kirkus Reviews, starred reviewDesi Lee knows how carburetors work. She learned CPR at the age of five. As a high school senior, she has never missed a day of school and never had a B. But in her charmed school life, there's one thing missing--she's never had a boyfriend. In fact, she's a known disaster in romance, a clumsy, stammering humiliation magnet.When the hottest human specimen to have ever lived walks into her life one day, Desi decides it's time to tackle her flirting failures. She finds her answer in the Korean dramas her father has watched obsessively for years--in which the hapless heroine always seems to end up in the arms of her true love by episode ten. Armed with her

