장기기증 교육의 필요성 1312500 송상민 1615300 유현주 1615985 김나현
장기기증 교육의 필요성 목차 1. 교육의 필요성 2. 타겟 설정 3. 타켓 니즈 4. 설문 결과 5. 컨셉
장기기증 교육의 필요성
장기기증 교육의 필요성
장기기증 교육의 필요성 설문 중 교육 이수자의 핵심질문 정답률 20대 91명 중 교육 경험자 17명 교육 무경험자 74명 43.1% 39.4% 교육을 받은 수가 적음 + 얕은 지식이 아닌 정확한 지식이 필요
장기기증 교육의 필요성 교육 무경험자에 비해 경험자의 장기이식 희망 비율이 높음 + 장기이식 관련 교육을 경험한 대상이 아주 적음 + 그 중에서도 교육 경험자의 지식 정도가 높음 필요성 장기기증 교육 이수 경험 정규 교...
장기기증 교육의 필요성 교육대상 설문 만약 뇌사자 대상 장기기증 지식에 관한 교육을 필수 교육과정에 넣는다면, 대상 범위를 어떻게 해야한다고 생각하는가? 141명 중 67명 중고등학생(청소년)
장기기증 교육의 필요성 교육 대상 : 중,고등학생
장기기증 교육의 필요성 10대에게 장기기증에 관한 교육을 할 필요가 있다. 타겟 니즈
장기기증 교육의 필요성 10대 100명 대상 근본적인 설문 실시 (교육 경험 여부, 관련 지식 수준, 기부의사, 관심사, 삶의 철학)
장기기증 교육의 필요성 교육 경험자 무경험자 (18번 제외) < 핵심질문 오답률 뇌사자에 대한 깊은지식과(17번 문항) 살아있는 기 부자가 기부할 수있는 장기의 종류(18번 문항)에 대한 무지 확인.
장기기증 교육의 필요성 10대 100명 중 교육이수자(15명) -12명이 장기기증 관련 교육을 받을 의향이 있다 -12명이 장기기증을 할 의향이 있다. -10명이 삶의 철학이 있다. -12명이 죽음에 대해 생각해본적이 ...
장기기증 교육의 필요성 궁금한 점 > 교육 프로세스 고려하는 점 > 교육의 질 (74%)
장기기증 교육의 필요성 10대 매체 사용율 1순위 스마트폰 (86%) 2순위 컴퓨터 (5%) 3순위 TV (4%)
장기기증 교육의 필요성 > 죽음에 대한 생각과 삶의 철학의 연관성 파악 죽음에 대해 생각해 본 적이 있다 : 74명 삶의 철학이 있다 : 39명 죽음에 대한 생각 + 삶의 철학 : 34명
장기기증 교육의 필요성 타겟의 주 삶의 철학 (39명 중 8명) “이타적인 삶을 살자”
장기기증 교육의 필요성 장기기증의 수요에 비해 공급이 매우 부족한 현실을 개선하자 논문 분석 결과 지식 함양이 의식 개선에 도움이 된다 검증결과 확인(논문 + 직접 설문) 교육의 필요성과 교육대상에 대한 설문 10대 대...
장기기증 교육의 필요성 스마트폰/컴퓨터 이용 장기기증에 대한 깊은 지식을 가르쳐 줄 수 있고, 타인에 도움을 줄 수 있음을 인지시켜주는 교육 매체
장기기증 교육의 필요성 감사합니다
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

장기기증 4:11

16 views

Published on

장기기증

Published in: Design
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
16
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

장기기증 4:11

  1. 1. 장기기증 교육의 필요성 1312500 송상민 1615300 유현주 1615985 김나현
  2. 2. 장기기증 교육의 필요성 목차 1. 교육의 필요성 2. 타겟 설정 3. 타켓 니즈 4. 설문 결과 5. 컨셉
  3. 3. 장기기증 교육의 필요성
  4. 4. 장기기증 교육의 필요성
  5. 5. 장기기증 교육의 필요성 설문 중 교육 이수자의 핵심질문 정답률 20대 91명 중 교육 경험자 17명 교육 무경험자 74명 43.1% 39.4% 교육을 받은 수가 적음 + 얕은 지식이 아닌 정확한 지식이 필요
  6. 6. 장기기증 교육의 필요성 교육 무경험자에 비해 경험자의 장기이식 희망 비율이 높음 + 장기이식 관련 교육을 경험한 대상이 아주 적음 + 그 중에서도 교육 경험자의 지식 정도가 높음 필요성 장기기증 교육 이수 경험 정규 교육 이수 핵심질문 정답률 기증 희망자 없다 있다 81.3% 23% 33% 60.8% 77% 39.6% 23% 장기기증 교육 이수 경험 정규 교육 이수 핵심질문 정답률 기증 희망자 86.5% 없다 있다 13.5% 50% 86.5% 47.8% 13.5% 장기기증 교육 이수 경험 정규 교육 이수 핵심질문 정답률 기증 희망자 없다 있다 81.3% 15.7% 55% 41% 53.8% 39.8% 46.1%
  7. 7. 장기기증 교육의 필요성 교육대상 설문 만약 뇌사자 대상 장기기증 지식에 관한 교육을 필수 교육과정에 넣는다면, 대상 범위를 어떻게 해야한다고 생각하는가? 141명 중 67명 중고등학생(청소년)
  8. 8. 장기기증 교육의 필요성 교육 대상 : 중,고등학생
  9. 9. 장기기증 교육의 필요성 10대에게 장기기증에 관한 교육을 할 필요가 있다. 타겟 니즈
  10. 10. 장기기증 교육의 필요성 10대 100명 대상 근본적인 설문 실시 (교육 경험 여부, 관련 지식 수준, 기부의사, 관심사, 삶의 철학)
  11. 11. 장기기증 교육의 필요성 교육 경험자 무경험자 (18번 제외) < 핵심질문 오답률 뇌사자에 대한 깊은지식과(17번 문항) 살아있는 기 부자가 기부할 수있는 장기의 종류(18번 문항)에 대한 무지 확인.
  12. 12. 장기기증 교육의 필요성 10대 100명 중 교육이수자(15명) -12명이 장기기증 관련 교육을 받을 의향이 있다 -12명이 장기기증을 할 의향이 있다. -10명이 삶의 철학이 있다. -12명이 죽음에 대해 생각해본적이 있다. > 장기기증 교육이 기부의지에 영향을 미친다. > 교육을 더 받을 의향이 있다. > 오답율을 보아 좀더 심도있고 제대로된 교육이 필요해 보인다.
  13. 13. 장기기증 교육의 필요성 궁금한 점 > 교육 프로세스 고려하는 점 > 교육의 질 (74%)
  14. 14. 장기기증 교육의 필요성 10대 매체 사용율 1순위 스마트폰 (86%) 2순위 컴퓨터 (5%) 3순위 TV (4%)
  15. 15. 장기기증 교육의 필요성 > 죽음에 대한 생각과 삶의 철학의 연관성 파악 죽음에 대해 생각해 본 적이 있다 : 74명 삶의 철학이 있다 : 39명 죽음에 대한 생각 + 삶의 철학 : 34명
  16. 16. 장기기증 교육의 필요성 타겟의 주 삶의 철학 (39명 중 8명) “이타적인 삶을 살자”
  17. 17. 장기기증 교육의 필요성 장기기증의 수요에 비해 공급이 매우 부족한 현실을 개선하자 논문 분석 결과 지식 함양이 의식 개선에 도움이 된다 검증결과 확인(논문 + 직접 설문) 교육의 필요성과 교육대상에 대한 설문 10대 대상 결과 도출 (10대 대상 교육 매체를 만들자) > 10대 대상 설문 결과 장기기증 교육의 필요성는 이타적 마인드로 추측
  18. 18. 장기기증 교육의 필요성 스마트폰/컴퓨터 이용 장기기증에 대한 깊은 지식을 가르쳐 줄 수 있고, 타인에 도움을 줄 수 있음을 인지시켜주는 교육 매체
  19. 19. 장기기증 교육의 필요성 감사합니다

×