Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
FUNDAMENTOS DE ADMINISTRACION UNIDAD #1 REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA MINISTERIO DEL PODER POPULAR PARA LA EDUCACIÓN ...
Orígenes de la administración. Períodos históricos .l Cuando el ser humano apenas tuvo conciencia de que colectivamente se...
FUNDAMENTOS DE ADMINISTRACIÓN Lcdo. Gustavo Bravo El período agrícola es fundamental para lo que será el devenir de la soc...
Aspectos teóricos de la administración. Definiciones, elementos, importancia Elementos implicados en las definiciones de a...
Bibliografía Consultada Fundamentos de Administración por Munch*Garcia (2005) El pensamiento Organizativo por Bernardo Kli...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Presentations & Public Speaking
52 views
May. 18, 2021

Fundamentos de la Administración.Unidad I

Antecedentes historicos, aspectos teoricos e importancia de la administración

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Fundamentos de la Administración.Unidad I

  1. 1. FUNDAMENTOS DE ADMINISTRACION UNIDAD #1 REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA MINISTERIO DEL PODER POPULAR PARA LA EDUCACIÓN UNIVERSITARIA UNIVERSIDAD POLITECNICA TERRITORIAL DE MARACAIBO PROGRAMA NACIONAL DE FORMACION EN ADMINISTRACIÓN PROFESOR GUSTAVO BRAVO Orígenes de la administración. Períodos históricos. Aspectos teóricos . Definiciones, elementos, importancia.
  2. 2. Orígenes de la administración. Períodos históricos .l Cuando el ser humano apenas tuvo conciencia de que colectivamente se alcanzaban de forma mas óptima sus propósitos de vida, se inicio una cadena de eventos que se toman como referencias de los orígenes de la Administración. • Procesos Historicos Periodo Primitivo Periodo Agrícola Periodo Grecolatino Período Feudal Revolución Industrial América Latina Durante la época primitiva aparece de manera incipiente la división del trabajo por sexo y edad para la caza, pesca y recolección. Los jefes de familia detentaban La máxima autoridad en cuanto a la toma de decisiones de importancia. En el período agrícola surge la vida sedentaria su.Apare- ce economía basada en la agricultura. Se consolida el modelo social patrialcal. FUNDAMENTOS DE ADMINISTRACIÓN Lcdo. Gustavo Bravo
  3. 3. FUNDAMENTOS DE ADMINISTRACIÓN Lcdo. Gustavo Bravo El período agrícola es fundamental para lo que será el devenir de la sociedad humana en la La tierra. En esta época aparece el estado como máxima estructura organizativa y política de una sociedad. Con el surgen las primeras civilizaciones(Egipto y Mesopotamia son ejemplos) y con ellas aparecen la ciencia, la literatura, la religión, la escritura , el urbanismo, el control del trabajo colectivo y el pago de tributos .Esta situación implicaba una gama de actividades para el manejo de la institución estadal y la necesidad de generar un mayor conocimiento para su gestión sentando de esta manera las bases de la administración moderna. En la antigüedad grecolatina destaca la aparición del esclavismo, supervisión estricta del trabajo y el castigo corporal como forma disciplinaria. Durante el feudalismo, las relaciones sociales se caracterizaron por un régimen de servidumbre. En esta etapa histórica se suceden eventos que se consideran los orígenes de los sindicatos que regulaban horarios, salarios y condiciones de trabajo. . Grandes cambios e inventos tecnológicos como las maquinas a vapor en las embarcaciones marítimas y terrestres caracterizan la llegada de la Revolución Industrial caracterizada por medios de producción que se encuentran en poder de la clase empresarial, sentando las bases del modelo de producción capitalista y con el desarrollo de la economía mundial como tambien complejas relaciones de trabajo que conllevan a importantes cuestionamientos desde el punto de vista de las condiciones laborales de la clase obrera que se encuentran en las fabricas. En américa latina en épocas antiguas, llamadas precolombinas .existieron civilizaciones de gran importancia como la Inca, Maya y Azteca, las cuales mostraron grandes avances en agricultura,astronomía,arquitectura,organización social siendo sujeto de estudios para la ciencia administrativa. Orígenes de la administración. Períodos históricos
  4. 4. Aspectos teóricos de la administración. Definiciones, elementos, importancia Elementos implicados en las definiciones de administración: George Terry Lograr un objetivo determinado, mediante el esfuerzo ajeno American Management Association Actividad por la cual se obtienen determinados resultados mediante cooperación de otros. Newman Es el arte de conseguir que las cosas se hagan Henry Sisk Coordinación de recursos mediante proceso administrativo para alcanzar metas establecidas Importancia de la Administración La administración es una ciencia y técnica cuya relevancia está en que permite a las organizaciones el aprovechamiento óptimo de sus recursos, entre otras razones que justifican para la generación de riqueza y paz social. OBJETIVO, EFICACIA, EFICIENCIA, GRUPO SOCIAL,COORDINACION DE RECURSOS,PRODUCTIVDAD “El objeto principal de la administración ha de ser asegurar la máxima prosperidad para el patrón, junto con la máxima prosperidad para cada uno de los empleados” FREDERICK TAYLOR
  5. 5. Bibliografía Consultada Fundamentos de Administración por Munch*Garcia (2005) El pensamiento Organizativo por Bernardo Kliksberg(1979) FUNDAMENTOS DE ADMINISTRACIÓN Lcdo. Gustavo Bravo

×