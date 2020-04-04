Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
MALFORMAÇÕES VASCULARES CEREBRAIS Gustavo Andreis R3 – Radiologia e Diagnóstico por Imagem Hospital de Clínicas de Passo F...
INTRODUÇÃO • Lesões congênitas • Artérias, capilares e veias • Classificação • Histológica • Funcional
CLASSIFICAÇÃO • Histológica 1. Malformações arteriovenosas 2. Angiomas venosos (DVA) 3. Telangectasias capilares 4. Malfor...
CLASSIFICAÇÃO • Histológica 1. Malformações arteriovenosas 2. Angiomas venosos (DVA) 3. Telangectasias capilares 4. Malfor...
CLASSIFICAÇÃO • Histológica 1. Malformações arteriovenosas 2. Angiomas venosos (DVA) 3. Telangectasias capilares 4. Malfor...
CLASSIFICAÇÃO • Histológica 1. Malformações arteriovenosas 2. Angiomas venosos (DVA) 3. Telangectasias capilares 4. Malfor...
INTRODUÇÃO • Malformações vasculares com shunt arteriovenoso • Malformação arteriovenosa • Angiopatia proliferativa cerebr...
INTRODUÇÃO • Malformações vasculares com shunt arteriovenoso • Malformação arteriovenosa • Angiopatia proliferativa cerebr...
MALFORMAÇÃO ARTERIOVENOSA
MALFORMAÇÃO ARTERIOVENOSA Telangectasia hemorragica hereditária Osler-Weber
MALFORMAÇÃO ARTERIOVENOSA
MALFORMAÇÃO ARTERIOVENOSA
MALFORMAÇÃO ARTERIOVENOSA
MALFORMAÇÃO ARTERIOVENOSA
MALFORMAÇÃO ARTERIOVENOSA
MALFORMAÇÃO ARTERIOVENOSA
MALFORMAÇÃO ARTERIOVENOSA
MALFORMAÇÃO ARTERIOVENOSA
MALFORMAÇÃO ARTERIOVENOSA
MALFORMAÇÃO ARTERIOVENOSA
MALFORMAÇÃO ARTERIOVENOSA
MALFORMAÇÃO ARTERIOVENOSA
INTRODUÇÃO • Malformações vasculares com shunt arteriovenoso • Malformação arteriovenosa • Angiopatia proliferativa cerebr...
INTRODUÇÃO • Malformações vasculares com shunt arteriovenoso • Malformação arteriovenosa • Angiopatia proliferativa cerebr...
Angiopatia proliferativa cerebral
Angiopatia proliferativa cerebral
Angiopatia proliferativa cerebral
INTRODUÇÃO • Malformações vasculares com shunt arteriovenoso • Malformação arteriovenosa • Angiopatia proliferativa cerebr...
INTRODUÇÃO • Malformações vasculares com shunt arteriovenoso • Malformação arteriovenosa • Angiopatia proliferativa cerebr...
Fístula arteriovenosa dural • 2ª malformação com shunt • Adquirida • Trombose de seio venoso • Aumento pressão venosa • Fí...
Fístula arteriovenosa dural • 2ª malformação com shunt • Adquirida • Trombose de seio venoso • Aumento pressão venosa • Fí...
trombose
trombose peq. vasos
trombose peq. vasos trans-ósseos trans-ósseos
ACI ACE
ACE ART. OCCIPITAL ACI VERTEBRAL
Fístula arteriovenosa dural
INTRODUÇÃO • Malformações vasculares com shunt arteriovenoso • Malformação arteriovenosa • Angiopatia proliferativa cerebr...
INTRODUÇÃO • Malformações vasculares com shunt arteriovenoso • Malformação arteriovenosa • Angiopatia proliferativa cerebr...
Fístula carótido-cavernosa • Fístula com o seio cavernoso • Direta • ACI • Traumática • Aneurismática • Indireta • Ramos i...
Fístula carótido-cavernosa • Direta • Aumento pressão venosa • Proptose • Isquemia hemisférica • HSA catastrófica • US – v...
Fístula carótido-cavernosa
Fístula carótido-cavernosa
INTRODUÇÃO • Malformações vasculares com shunt arteriovenoso • Malformação arteriovenosa • Angiopatia proliferativa cerebr...
INTRODUÇÃO • Malformações vasculares com shunt arteriovenoso • Malformação arteriovenosa • Angiopatia proliferativa cerebr...
Fístula arteriovenosa pial
Fístula arteriovenosa pial
INTRODUÇÃO • Malformações vasculares com shunt arteriovenoso • Malformação arteriovenosa • Angiopatia proliferativa cerebr...
INTRODUÇÃO • Malformações vasculares com shunt arteriovenoso • Malformação arteriovenosa • Angiopatia proliferativa cerebr...
Malformação aneurismática da veia de Galeno • Raro - neonatos • Causa extra-cardiaca mais comum de insuficiência cardíaca ...
Malformação aneurismática da veia de Galeno • Raro - neonatos • Causa extra-cardiaca mais comum de insuficiência cardíaca ...
Malformação aneurismática da veia de Galeno • Raro - neonatos • Causa extra-cardiaca mais comum de insuficiência cardíaca ...
Malformações vasculares sem shunt
INTRODUÇÃO • Malformações vasculares sem shunt arteriovenoso • Anomalia do desenvolvimento venoso • Sinus pericranii • Mal...
INTRODUÇÃO • Malformações vasculares sem shunt arteriovenoso • Anomalia do desenvolvimento venoso • Sinus pericranii • Mal...
Anomalia do desenvolvimento venoso
Anomalia do desenvolvimento venoso
Anomalia do desenvolvimento venoso
Anomalia do desenvolvimento venoso
Anomalia do desenvolvimento venoso
Anomalia do desenvolvimento venoso
Anomalia do desenvolvimento venoso
INTRODUÇÃO • Malformações vasculares sem shunt arteriovenoso • Anomalia do desenvolvimento venoso • Sinus pericranii • Mal...
INTRODUÇÃO • Malformações vasculares sem shunt arteriovenoso • Anomalia do desenvolvimento venoso • Sinus pericranii • Mal...
Sinus pericranii • Congênito ou adquirido • Síndrome blue rubber bleb nevus • Trauma • Veia intradiplóica comunicando veia...
Sinus pericranii • Congênito ou adquirido • Síndrome blue rubber bleb nevus • Trauma • Veia intradiplóica comunicando veia...
Sinus pericranii
Sinus pericranii
INTRODUÇÃO • Malformações vasculares sem shunt arteriovenoso • Anomalia do desenvolvimento venoso • Sinus pericranii • Mal...
INTRODUÇÃO • Malformações vasculares sem shunt arteriovenoso • Anomalia do desenvolvimento venoso • Sinus pericranii • Mal...
Malformação cavernomatosa cerebral • Lesão caracterizada por sangramentos de repetição “intra-lesional” • Loculações/caver...
INTRODUÇÃO • Malformações vasculares sem shunt arteriovenoso • Anomalia do desenvolvimento venoso • Sinus pericranii • Mal...
INTRODUÇÃO • Malformações vasculares sem shunt arteriovenoso • Anomalia do desenvolvimento venoso • Sinus pericranii • Mal...
Telangectasia capilar • Coleção de capilares dilatados de paredes finas • Congênita • Pós-radioterapia • Pode ocorrer em q...
Telangectasia capilar • Lesão sem efeito de massa • Quando pequena, não identificada
Malformações Vasculares Cerebrais
Malformações Vasculares Cerebrais
Malformações Vasculares Cerebrais
Malformações Vasculares Cerebrais
Malformações Vasculares Cerebrais
Malformações Vasculares Cerebrais
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Malformações Vasculares Cerebrais

28 views

Published on

Aula sobre avaliação radiológica nas Malformações Vasculares Cerebrais

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Malformações Vasculares Cerebrais

  1. 1. MALFORMAÇÕES VASCULARES CEREBRAIS Gustavo Andreis R3 – Radiologia e Diagnóstico por Imagem Hospital de Clínicas de Passo Fundo
  2. 2. INTRODUÇÃO • Lesões congênitas • Artérias, capilares e veias • Classificação • Histológica • Funcional
  3. 3. CLASSIFICAÇÃO • Histológica 1. Malformações arteriovenosas 2. Angiomas venosos (DVA) 3. Telangectasias capilares 4. Malformação cavernomatosa
  4. 4. CLASSIFICAÇÃO • Histológica 1. Malformações arteriovenosas 2. Angiomas venosos (DVA) 3. Telangectasias capilares 4. Malformação cavernomatosa • Funcional 1. Com shunt arteriovenoso 2. Sem shunt arteriovenoso
  5. 5. CLASSIFICAÇÃO • Histológica 1. Malformações arteriovenosas 2. Angiomas venosos (DVA) 3. Telangectasias capilares 4. Malformação cavernomatosa • Funcional 1. Com shunt arteriovenoso 2. Sem shunt arteriovenoso shunt
  6. 6. CLASSIFICAÇÃO • Histológica 1. Malformações arteriovenosas 2. Angiomas venosos (DVA) 3. Telangectasias capilares 4. Malformação cavernomatosa • Funcional 1. Com shunt arteriovenoso 2. Sem shunt arteriovenoso shunt sem shunt
  7. 7. INTRODUÇÃO • Malformações vasculares com shunt arteriovenoso • Malformação arteriovenosa • Angiopatia proliferativa cerebral • Fístula arteriovenosa dural • Fístula carótido-cavernosa • Fístula arteriovenosa pial • Malformação anurismática da veia de Galeno
  8. 8. INTRODUÇÃO • Malformações vasculares com shunt arteriovenoso • Malformação arteriovenosa • Angiopatia proliferativa cerebral • Fístula arteriovenosa dural • Fístula carótido-cavernosa • Fístula arteriovenosa pial • Malformação anurismática da veia de Galeno
  9. 9. MALFORMAÇÃO ARTERIOVENOSA
  10. 10. MALFORMAÇÃO ARTERIOVENOSA Telangectasia hemorragica hereditária Osler-Weber
  11. 11. MALFORMAÇÃO ARTERIOVENOSA
  12. 12. MALFORMAÇÃO ARTERIOVENOSA
  13. 13. MALFORMAÇÃO ARTERIOVENOSA
  14. 14. MALFORMAÇÃO ARTERIOVENOSA
  15. 15. MALFORMAÇÃO ARTERIOVENOSA
  16. 16. MALFORMAÇÃO ARTERIOVENOSA
  17. 17. MALFORMAÇÃO ARTERIOVENOSA
  18. 18. MALFORMAÇÃO ARTERIOVENOSA
  19. 19. MALFORMAÇÃO ARTERIOVENOSA
  20. 20. MALFORMAÇÃO ARTERIOVENOSA
  21. 21. MALFORMAÇÃO ARTERIOVENOSA
  22. 22. MALFORMAÇÃO ARTERIOVENOSA
  23. 23. INTRODUÇÃO • Malformações vasculares com shunt arteriovenoso • Malformação arteriovenosa • Angiopatia proliferativa cerebral • Fístula arteriovenosa dural • Fístula carótido-cavernosa • Fístula arteriovenosa pial • Malformação aneurismática da veia de Galeno
  24. 24. INTRODUÇÃO • Malformações vasculares com shunt arteriovenoso • Malformação arteriovenosa • Angiopatia proliferativa cerebral • Fístula arteriovenosa dural • Fístula carótido-cavernosa • Fístula arteriovenosa pial • Malformação anurismática da veia de Galeno
  25. 25. Angiopatia proliferativa cerebral
  26. 26. Angiopatia proliferativa cerebral
  27. 27. Angiopatia proliferativa cerebral
  28. 28. INTRODUÇÃO • Malformações vasculares com shunt arteriovenoso • Malformação arteriovenosa • Angiopatia proliferativa cerebral • Fístula arteriovenosa dural • Fístula carótido-cavernosa • Fístula arteriovenosa pial • Malformação anurismática da veia de Galeno
  29. 29. INTRODUÇÃO • Malformações vasculares com shunt arteriovenoso • Malformação arteriovenosa • Angiopatia proliferativa cerebral • Fístula arteriovenosa dural • Fístula carótido-cavernosa • Fístula arteriovenosa pial • Malformação anurismática da veia de Galeno
  30. 30. Fístula arteriovenosa dural • 2ª malformação com shunt • Adquirida • Trombose de seio venoso • Aumento pressão venosa • Fístula • Artérias meningeas e pequenas vênulas da paredes dos seios venosos
  31. 31. Fístula arteriovenosa dural • 2ª malformação com shunt • Adquirida • Trombose de seio venoso • Aumento pressão venosa • Fístula • Artérias meningeas e pequenas vênulas da paredes dos seios venosos
  32. 32. trombose
  33. 33. trombose peq. vasos
  34. 34. trombose peq. vasos trans-ósseos trans-ósseos
  35. 35. ACI ACE
  36. 36. ACE ART. OCCIPITAL ACI VERTEBRAL
  37. 37. Fístula arteriovenosa dural
  38. 38. INTRODUÇÃO • Malformações vasculares com shunt arteriovenoso • Malformação arteriovenosa • Angiopatia proliferativa cerebral • Fístula arteriovenosa dural • Fístula carótido-cavernosa • Fístula arteriovenosa pial • Malformação anurismática da veia de Galeno
  39. 39. INTRODUÇÃO • Malformações vasculares com shunt arteriovenoso • Malformação arteriovenosa • Angiopatia proliferativa cerebral • Fístula arteriovenosa dural • Fístula carótido-cavernosa • Fístula arteriovenosa pial • Malformação anurismática da veia de Galeno
  40. 40. Fístula carótido-cavernosa • Fístula com o seio cavernoso • Direta • ACI • Traumática • Aneurismática • Indireta • Ramos intracavernomatosos da ACI / ramo maxilar da ACE • Degenerativo
  41. 41. Fístula carótido-cavernosa • Direta • Aumento pressão venosa • Proptose • Isquemia hemisférica • HSA catastrófica • US – veia oftalmica
  42. 42. Fístula carótido-cavernosa
  43. 43. Fístula carótido-cavernosa
  44. 44. INTRODUÇÃO • Malformações vasculares com shunt arteriovenoso • Malformação arteriovenosa • Angiopatia proliferativa cerebral • Fístula arteriovenosa dural • Fístula carótido-cavernosa • Fístula arteriovenosa pial • Malformação anurismática da veia de Galeno
  45. 45. INTRODUÇÃO • Malformações vasculares com shunt arteriovenoso • Malformação arteriovenosa • Angiopatia proliferativa cerebral • Fístula arteriovenosa dural • Fístula carótido-cavernosa • Fístula arteriovenosa pial • Malformação anurismática da veia de Galeno
  46. 46. Fístula arteriovenosa pial
  47. 47. Fístula arteriovenosa pial
  48. 48. INTRODUÇÃO • Malformações vasculares com shunt arteriovenoso • Malformação arteriovenosa • Angiopatia proliferativa cerebral • Fístula arteriovenosa dural • Fístula carótido-cavernosa • Fístula arteriovenosa pial • Malformação aneurismática da veia de Galeno
  49. 49. INTRODUÇÃO • Malformações vasculares com shunt arteriovenoso • Malformação arteriovenosa • Angiopatia proliferativa cerebral • Fístula arteriovenosa dural • Fístula carótido-cavernosa • Fístula arteriovenosa pial • Malformação aneurismática da veia de Galeno
  50. 50. Malformação aneurismática da veia de Galeno • Raro - neonatos • Causa extra-cardiaca mais comum de insuficiência cardíaca de alto débito. • Fístula direta entre precursor embriológico da veia de Galeno (veia prosencefálica mediana de Markowski)
  51. 51. Malformação aneurismática da veia de Galeno • Raro - neonatos • Causa extra-cardiaca mais comum de insuficiência cardíaca de alto débito. • Fístula direta entre precursor embriológico da veia de Galeno (veia prosencefálica mediana de Markowski)
  52. 52. Malformação aneurismática da veia de Galeno • Raro - neonatos • Causa extra-cardiaca mais comum de insuficiência cardíaca de alto débito. • Fístula direta entre precursor embriológico da veia de Galeno (veia prosencefálica mediana de Markowski)
  53. 53. Malformações vasculares sem shunt
  54. 54. INTRODUÇÃO • Malformações vasculares sem shunt arteriovenoso • Anomalia do desenvolvimento venoso • Sinus pericranii • Malformação cavernomatosa cerebral • Telangectasia capilar
  55. 55. INTRODUÇÃO • Malformações vasculares sem shunt arteriovenoso • Anomalia do desenvolvimento venoso • Sinus pericranii • Malformação cavernomatosa cerebral • Telangectasia capilar
  56. 56. Anomalia do desenvolvimento venoso
  57. 57. Anomalia do desenvolvimento venoso
  58. 58. Anomalia do desenvolvimento venoso
  59. 59. Anomalia do desenvolvimento venoso
  60. 60. Anomalia do desenvolvimento venoso
  61. 61. Anomalia do desenvolvimento venoso
  62. 62. Anomalia do desenvolvimento venoso
  63. 63. INTRODUÇÃO • Malformações vasculares sem shunt arteriovenoso • Anomalia do desenvolvimento venoso • Sinus pericranii • Malformação cavernomatosa cerebral
  64. 64. INTRODUÇÃO • Malformações vasculares sem shunt arteriovenoso • Anomalia do desenvolvimento venoso • Sinus pericranii • Malformação cavernomatosa cerebral
  65. 65. Sinus pericranii • Congênito ou adquirido • Síndrome blue rubber bleb nevus • Trauma • Veia intradiplóica comunicando veias durais intracranianas e varizes extracranianas • Frontal > Parietal > Occipital
  66. 66. Sinus pericranii • Congênito ou adquirido • Síndrome blue rubber bleb nevus • Trauma • Veia intradiplóica comunicando veias durais intracranianas e varizes extracranianas • Frontal > Parietal > Occipital
  67. 67. Sinus pericranii
  68. 68. Sinus pericranii
  69. 69. INTRODUÇÃO • Malformações vasculares sem shunt arteriovenoso • Anomalia do desenvolvimento venoso • Sinus pericranii • Malformação cavernomatosa cerebral
  70. 70. INTRODUÇÃO • Malformações vasculares sem shunt arteriovenoso • Anomalia do desenvolvimento venoso • Sinus pericranii • Malformação cavernomatosa cerebral
  71. 71. Malformação cavernomatosa cerebral • Lesão caracterizada por sangramentos de repetição “intra-lesional” • Loculações/cavernas com vasos imaturos e de paredes finas • TC e RM frequentemente identificam lesões • Solitário (80%) ou múltiplos (autossomico dominante com penetrância variável) • Associação com outras MAVs • Lesões pequenas a gigantes
  72. 72. INTRODUÇÃO • Malformações vasculares sem shunt arteriovenoso • Anomalia do desenvolvimento venoso • Sinus pericranii • Malformação cavernomatosa cerebral • Telangectasia capilar
  73. 73. INTRODUÇÃO • Malformações vasculares sem shunt arteriovenoso • Anomalia do desenvolvimento venoso • Sinus pericranii • Malformação cavernomatosa cerebral • Telangectasia capilar
  74. 74. Telangectasia capilar • Coleção de capilares dilatados de paredes finas • Congênita • Pós-radioterapia • Pode ocorrer em qualquer lugar do SNC • Ponte, cerebelo, medular • Geralmente pequenas • Curso benigno
  75. 75. Telangectasia capilar • Lesão sem efeito de massa • Quando pequena, não identificada

×