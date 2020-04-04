Alterações Degenerativas Cerebrais

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Desordens Degenerativas Gustavo Andreis R3 – Radiologia e Diagnóstico por Imagem Hospital de Clínicas de Passo Fundo
Introdução • Demência • Perda de função cerebral relacionado a memória, pensamento, linguagem, julgamento e comportamento ...
Introdução • Demência • Perda de função cerebral relacionado a memória, pensamento, linguagem, julgamento e comportamento ...
Introdução • Gânglios da base • Sistema neuronal complexo • Integração e execução motora, cognitiva, emocional e funcional...
Substância nigra
Pars reticularis Pars compacta
Substância nigra Núcleos vermelhos
Núcleo subtalâmicoNúcleo subtalâmico
Introdução • Parkinson • Atrofia de múltiplos sistemas • Paralisia progressiva supranuclear • Degeneração corticobasal • E...
Introdução • Parkinson • Atrofia de múltiplos sistemas • Paralisia progressiva supranuclear • Degeneração corticobasal • E...
Doença de Parkinson • Doença neurodegenerativa multissistêmica • Parkinsonismo: Tremores, bradicinesia e rigidez • 75% Doe...
Doença de Parkinson • Clínica • Desordem neurodegenerativa • Histopatologia • Doença de corpos de Lewy • Imunohistoquímica...
Introdução • Etiologia • Degeneração de neurônios dopaminérgicos (60%) • Redução da dopamina no corpo estriado (80%) • Ida...
Introdução • Patologia • Atrofia mesencéfalo, com formato em “borboleta” • Despigmentação da substância nigra • Presença d...
Introdução • Parkinson • Atrofia de múltiplos sistemas • Paralisia progressiva supranuclear • Degeneração corticobasal • E...
Introdução • Parkinson • Atrofia de múltiplos sistemas • Paralisia progressiva supranuclear • Degeneração corticobasal • E...
Atrofia de múltiplos sistemas • Síndrome Parkinson Plus • Atrofia de múltiplos sistemas (mais comum) • Paralisia supranucl...
Introdução • Parkinson • Atrofia de múltiplos sistemas • Paralisia progressiva supranuclear • Degeneração corticobasal • E...
Introdução • Parkinson • Atrofia de múltiplos sistemas • Paralisia progressiva supranuclear • Degeneração corticobasal • E...
Paralisia supranuclear progressiva • Paralisia supranuclear do olhar; • Instabilidade postural • Demência leve
Paralisia supranuclear progressiva • Taupatia • Fibrilação • Menos solúvel • Propriedade de estabilização-microtubular red...
Placa tectal
Introdução • Parkinson • Atrofia de múltiplos sistemas • Paralisia progressiva supranuclear • Degeneração corticobasal • E...
Introdução • Parkinson • Atrofia de múltiplos sistemas • Paralisia progressiva supranuclear • Degeneração corticobasal • E...
Degeneração corticobasal • Inclusões TAU em neurônios e na glia • Atrofia frontotemporal assimétrica • Áreas motoras e sen...
Putaminal rim; giro pré-frontal e córtex perirolândico; temporal e occipital preservado
Introdução • Parkinson • Atrofia de múltiplos sistemas • Paralisia progressiva supranuclear • Degeneração corticobasal • E...
Introdução • Parkinson • Atrofia de múltiplos sistemas • Paralisia progressiva supranuclear • Degeneração corticobasal • E...
Esclerose lateral amiotrófica • Doença do neurônio motor • Atrofia muscular generalizada • Membros, músculos intercostais ...
Tratos corticoespinhais
Introdução • Parkinson • Atrofia de múltiplos sistemas • Paralisia progressiva supranuclear • Degeneração corticobasal • E...
Introdução • Parkinson • Atrofia de múltiplos sistemas • Paralisia progressiva supranuclear • Degeneração corticobasal • E...
Degeneração Walleriana
• Lesão aguda • Realce • Restrição
Introdução • Parkinson • Atrofia de múltiplos sistemas • Paralisia progressiva supranuclear • Degeneração corticobasal • E...
Introdução • Parkinson • Atrofia de múltiplos sistemas • Paralisia progressiva supranuclear • Degeneração corticobasal • E...
Degeneração olivar hipertrófica
Núcleo denteado Núcleo denteado Núcleo denteado Triangulo de Guillain-Mollaret
Pós-cirúrgico de meduloblastoma no núcleo denteado do lado direito
Infarto mesencéfalo
Introdução • Parkinson • Atrofia de múltiplos sistemas • Paralisia progressiva supranuclear • Degeneração corticobasal • E...
Introdução • Parkinson • Atrofia de múltiplos sistemas • Paralisia progressiva supranuclear • Degeneração corticobasal • E...
Ataxia espinocerebelar • Grupo de desordens clinicamente e geneticamente heterogêneo • Mais de 60 tipos • Herdada e progre...
Introdução • Parkinson • Atrofia de múltiplos sistemas • Paralisia progressiva supranuclear • Degeneração corticobasal • E...
Introdução • Parkinson • Atrofia de múltiplos sistemas • Paralisia progressiva supranuclear • Degeneração corticobasal • E...
Hemiatrofia cerebral (Dyke-Davidoff-Masson) • Insulto cerebral in utero ou neonatal • Infarto, trauma ou infecção
Desordens Degenerativas Gustavo Andreis R3 – Radiologia e Diagnóstico por Imagem Hospital de Clínicas de Passo Fundo
Encefalopatias Espongiformes Transmissíveis - Doenças Priônicas
Encefalopatias Espongiformes Transmissíveis Doenças Priônicas
Encefalopatias Espongiformes Transmissíveis Doenças Priônicas Koeller et al., Radiographics. 2017
Creutzfeldt-Jakob • 0,25 a 2 casos/milhão • Tríade • Demência rapidamente progressiva • Mioclonia • EEC com padrão periódi...
Encefalopatias Espongiformes Transmissíveis Doenças Priônicas • Perda neuronal rapidamente progressiva com degeneração esp...
Koeller et al., Radiographics. 2017
Atrofia Cortical Posterior
Atrofia Cortical Posterior • Doença neurodegenerativa caracterizada por: • Declínio gradual das funções visuais superiores...
Atrofia Cortical Posterior • Parietal, occipital e têmporo-occipital • atrofia
Alterações Degenerativas Cerebrais
Alterações Degenerativas Cerebrais
Alterações Degenerativas Cerebrais
Alterações Degenerativas Cerebrais
Alterações Degenerativas Cerebrais
Alterações Degenerativas Cerebrais
Alterações Degenerativas Cerebrais
Alterações Degenerativas Cerebrais
Alterações Degenerativas Cerebrais
Alterações Degenerativas Cerebrais
Alterações Degenerativas Cerebrais
Alterações Degenerativas Cerebrais
Alterações Degenerativas Cerebrais
Alterações Degenerativas Cerebrais
Alterações Degenerativas Cerebrais
Alterações Degenerativas Cerebrais
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Alterações Degenerativas Cerebrais

26 views

Published on

Aula sobre avaliação radiológica nas Alterações Degenerativas Cerebrais

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Alterações Degenerativas Cerebrais

  1. 1. Desordens Degenerativas Gustavo Andreis R3 – Radiologia e Diagnóstico por Imagem Hospital de Clínicas de Passo Fundo
  2. 2. Introdução • Demência • Perda de função cerebral relacionado a memória, pensamento, linguagem, julgamento e comportamento • Muitas causas mas, geralmente processo degenerativo • Neurodegeneração • Morte de neurônios de uma parte específico do cérebro, medula ou nervos periféricos
  3. 3. Introdução • Demência • Perda de função cerebral relacionado a memória, pensamento, linguagem, julgamento e comportamento • Muitas causas mas, geralmente processo degenerativo • Neurodegeneração • Morte de neurônios de uma parte específico do cérebro, medula ou nervos periféricos • Demência geralmente envolve neurodegeneração porém, neurodegeneração nem sempre desenvolve demência
  4. 4. Introdução • Gânglios da base • Sistema neuronal complexo • Integração e execução motora, cognitiva, emocional e funcional; • Sistema dopaminérgico estriatonigral • Encontrado ao longo do cérebro, predominantemente no mesencéfalo • Formado por: • Gânglios da base: Núcleo caudado, putamen e globo pálido • Substância nigra • Núcleo subtalâmico
  5. 5. Substância nigra
  6. 6. Pars reticularis Pars compacta
  7. 7. Substância nigra Núcleos vermelhos
  8. 8. Núcleo subtalâmicoNúcleo subtalâmico
  9. 9. Introdução • Parkinson • Atrofia de múltiplos sistemas • Paralisia progressiva supranuclear • Degeneração corticobasal • Esclerose lateral amiotrófica • Degeneração Walleriana • Degeneração olivar hipertrófica • Ataxia espinocerebelar • Hemiatrofia cerebral (Dyke-Davidoff-Masson)
  10. 10. Introdução • Parkinson • Atrofia de múltiplos sistemas • Paralisia progressiva supranuclear • Degeneração corticobasal • Esclerose lateral amiotrófica • Degeneração Walleriana • Degeneração olivar hipertrófica • Ataxia espinocerebelar • Hemiatrofia cerebral (Dyke-Davidoff-Masson)
  11. 11. Doença de Parkinson • Doença neurodegenerativa multissistêmica • Parkinsonismo: Tremores, bradicinesia e rigidez • 75% Doença de Parkinson • Parkinson + demência = Demência da doença de Parkinson • Parkinson + outros = Parkinson Plus
  12. 12. Doença de Parkinson • Clínica • Desordem neurodegenerativa • Histopatologia • Doença de corpos de Lewy • Imunohistoquímica • Sinucleinopatia
  13. 13. Introdução • Etiologia • Degeneração de neurônios dopaminérgicos (60%) • Redução da dopamina no corpo estriado (80%) • Idade • Genética
  14. 14. Introdução • Patologia • Atrofia mesencéfalo, com formato em “borboleta” • Despigmentação da substância nigra • Presença de corpúsculos de Lewy • Tratamento • Levodopa • Sistema de estimulação cerebral profundo (DBS) no núcleo subtalâmico
  15. 15. Introdução • Parkinson • Atrofia de múltiplos sistemas • Paralisia progressiva supranuclear • Degeneração corticobasal • Esclerose lateral amiotrófica • Degeneração Walleriana • Degeneração olivar hipertrófica • Ataxia espinocerebelar • Hemiatrofia cerebral (Dyke-Davidoff-Masson)
  16. 16. Introdução • Parkinson • Atrofia de múltiplos sistemas • Paralisia progressiva supranuclear • Degeneração corticobasal • Esclerose lateral amiotrófica • Degeneração Walleriana • Degeneração olivar hipertrófica • Ataxia espinocerebelar • Hemiatrofia cerebral (Dyke-Davidoff-Masson)
  17. 17. Atrofia de múltiplos sistemas • Síndrome Parkinson Plus • Atrofia de múltiplos sistemas (mais comum) • Paralisia supranuclear progressiva • Degeneração corticobasal
  18. 18. Introdução • Parkinson • Atrofia de múltiplos sistemas • Paralisia progressiva supranuclear • Degeneração corticobasal • Esclerose lateral amiotrófica • Degeneração Walleriana • Degeneração olivar hipertrófica • Ataxia espinocerebelar • Hemiatrofia cerebral (Dyke-Davidoff-Masson)
  19. 19. Introdução • Parkinson • Atrofia de múltiplos sistemas • Paralisia progressiva supranuclear • Degeneração corticobasal • Esclerose lateral amiotrófica • Degeneração Walleriana • Degeneração olivar hipertrófica • Ataxia espinocerebelar • Hemiatrofia cerebral (Dyke-Davidoff-Masson)
  20. 20. Paralisia supranuclear progressiva • Paralisia supranuclear do olhar; • Instabilidade postural • Demência leve
  21. 21. Paralisia supranuclear progressiva • Taupatia • Fibrilação • Menos solúvel • Propriedade de estabilização-microtubular reduzida • Despigmentação substância nigra e locus ceruleus
  22. 22. Placa tectal
  23. 23. Introdução • Parkinson • Atrofia de múltiplos sistemas • Paralisia progressiva supranuclear • Degeneração corticobasal • Esclerose lateral amiotrófica • Degeneração Walleriana • Degeneração olivar hipertrófica • Ataxia espinocerebelar • Hemiatrofia cerebral (Dyke-Davidoff-Masson)
  24. 24. Introdução • Parkinson • Atrofia de múltiplos sistemas • Paralisia progressiva supranuclear • Degeneração corticobasal • Esclerose lateral amiotrófica • Degeneração Walleriana • Degeneração olivar hipertrófica • Ataxia espinocerebelar • Hemiatrofia cerebral (Dyke-Davidoff-Masson)
  25. 25. Degeneração corticobasal • Inclusões TAU em neurônios e na glia • Atrofia frontotemporal assimétrica • Áreas motoras e sensoriais • Preservação do occipital e parietal • Atrofia e despigmentação da substância nigra • “alien limb phenomenon” • Sintomas parkinsoninsmo não respondem ao Levodopa • Distúrbios cognitivos, linguagem (afasia não fluente)
  26. 26. Putaminal rim; giro pré-frontal e córtex perirolândico; temporal e occipital preservado
  27. 27. Introdução • Parkinson • Atrofia de múltiplos sistemas • Paralisia progressiva supranuclear • Degeneração corticobasal • Esclerose lateral amiotrófica • Degeneração Walleriana • Degeneração olivar hipertrófica • Ataxia espinocerebelar • Hemiatrofia cerebral (Dyke-Davidoff-Masson)
  28. 28. Introdução • Parkinson • Atrofia de múltiplos sistemas • Paralisia progressiva supranuclear • Degeneração corticobasal • Esclerose lateral amiotrófica • Degeneração Walleriana • Degeneração olivar hipertrófica • Ataxia espinocerebelar • Hemiatrofia cerebral (Dyke-Davidoff-Masson)
  29. 29. Esclerose lateral amiotrófica • Doença do neurônio motor • Atrofia muscular generalizada • Membros, músculos intercostais e diafragma • Sinais de lesão em neurônios motores primários e secundários; • Tempo de vida após diagnóstico de 3-4 anos • 10% sobrevivem mais de 10 anos
  30. 30. Tratos corticoespinhais
  31. 31. Introdução • Parkinson • Atrofia de múltiplos sistemas • Paralisia progressiva supranuclear • Degeneração corticobasal • Esclerose lateral amiotrófica • Degeneração Walleriana • Degeneração olivar hipertrófica • Ataxia espinocerebelar • Hemiatrofia cerebral (Dyke-Davidoff-Masson)
  32. 32. Introdução • Parkinson • Atrofia de múltiplos sistemas • Paralisia progressiva supranuclear • Degeneração corticobasal • Esclerose lateral amiotrófica • Degeneração Walleriana • Degeneração olivar hipertrófica • Ataxia espinocerebelar • Hemiatrofia cerebral (Dyke-Davidoff-Masson)
  33. 33. Degeneração Walleriana
  34. 34. • Lesão aguda • Realce • Restrição
  35. 35. Introdução • Parkinson • Atrofia de múltiplos sistemas • Paralisia progressiva supranuclear • Degeneração corticobasal • Esclerose lateral amiotrófica • Degeneração Walleriana • Degeneração olivar hipertrófica • Ataxia espinocerebelar • Hemiatrofia cerebral (Dyke-Davidoff-Masson)
  36. 36. Introdução • Parkinson • Atrofia de múltiplos sistemas • Paralisia progressiva supranuclear • Degeneração corticobasal • Esclerose lateral amiotrófica • Degeneração Walleriana • Degeneração olivar hipertrófica • Ataxia espinocerebelar • Hemiatrofia cerebral (Dyke-Davidoff-Masson)
  37. 37. Degeneração olivar hipertrófica
  38. 38. Núcleo denteado Núcleo denteado Núcleo denteado Triangulo de Guillain-Mollaret
  39. 39. Pós-cirúrgico de meduloblastoma no núcleo denteado do lado direito
  40. 40. Infarto mesencéfalo
  41. 41. Introdução • Parkinson • Atrofia de múltiplos sistemas • Paralisia progressiva supranuclear • Degeneração corticobasal • Esclerose lateral amiotrófica • Degeneração Walleriana • Degeneração olivar hipertrófica • Ataxia espinocerebelar • Hemiatrofia cerebral (Dyke-Davidoff-Masson)
  42. 42. Introdução • Parkinson • Atrofia de múltiplos sistemas • Paralisia progressiva supranuclear • Degeneração corticobasal • Esclerose lateral amiotrófica • Degeneração Walleriana • Degeneração olivar hipertrófica • Ataxia espinocerebelar • Hemiatrofia cerebral (Dyke-Davidoff-Masson)
  43. 43. Ataxia espinocerebelar • Grupo de desordens clinicamente e geneticamente heterogêneo • Mais de 60 tipos • Herdada e progressiva • Subdivisão • Autossômicas recessivas • Friedreich ataxia • Autossômicas dominantes • Adultos • Distúrbios de macha, movimento ocular, mácula
  44. 44. Introdução • Parkinson • Atrofia de múltiplos sistemas • Paralisia progressiva supranuclear • Degeneração corticobasal • Esclerose lateral amiotrófica • Degeneração Walleriana • Degeneração olivar hipertrófica • Ataxia espinocerebelar • Hemiatrofia cerebral (Dyke-Davidoff-Masson)
  45. 45. Introdução • Parkinson • Atrofia de múltiplos sistemas • Paralisia progressiva supranuclear • Degeneração corticobasal • Esclerose lateral amiotrófica • Degeneração Walleriana • Degeneração olivar hipertrófica • Ataxia espinocerebelar • Hemiatrofia cerebral (Dyke-Davidoff-Masson)
  46. 46. Hemiatrofia cerebral (Dyke-Davidoff-Masson) • Insulto cerebral in utero ou neonatal • Infarto, trauma ou infecção
  47. 47. Desordens Degenerativas Gustavo Andreis R3 – Radiologia e Diagnóstico por Imagem Hospital de Clínicas de Passo Fundo
  48. 48. Encefalopatias Espongiformes Transmissíveis - Doenças Priônicas
  49. 49. Encefalopatias Espongiformes Transmissíveis Doenças Priônicas
  50. 50. Encefalopatias Espongiformes Transmissíveis Doenças Priônicas Koeller et al., Radiographics. 2017
  51. 51. Creutzfeldt-Jakob • 0,25 a 2 casos/milhão • Tríade • Demência rapidamente progressiva • Mioclonia • EEC com padrão periódico de onda aguda seguida por onda lenta (complexos ponta-onda) em frequência aproximada de 1/seg • Sobrevida média inferior a 1 ano após início dos sintomas. Koeller et al., Radiographics. 2017
  52. 52. Encefalopatias Espongiformes Transmissíveis Doenças Priônicas • Perda neuronal rapidamente progressiva com degeneração espongiforme, gliose, perda sináptica e ausência de resposta inflamatória. • Acentuada atrofia difusa do parênquima cerebral e cerebelar. Koeller et al., Radiographics. 2017
  53. 53. Koeller et al., Radiographics. 2017
  54. 54. Atrofia Cortical Posterior
  55. 55. Atrofia Cortical Posterior • Doença neurodegenerativa caracterizada por: • Declínio gradual das funções visuais superiores • Preservação da outras funções cognitivas • Agnosia digital • Acalculia • Apraxia ocular • Variante Parkinson? • Acúmulo de emaranhados fibrilares e placas senis
  56. 56. Atrofia Cortical Posterior • Parietal, occipital e têmporo-occipital • atrofia

×