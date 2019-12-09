-
Silver-tongued lawyer.
Keeper of secrets.
Breaker of hearts.
He can solve any problem . . .In serving the wealthy power brokers of New York society, Frank Tripp has finally gained the respectability and security his own upbringing lacked. There's no issue he cannot fix . . . except for one: the beautiful and reckless daughter of an important client who doesn't seem to understand the word danger.She's not looking for a hero . . .Excitement lies just below Forty-Second Street and Mamie Greene is determined to explore all of it-while playing a modern-day Robin Hood along the way. What she doesn't need is her father's lawyer dogging her every step and threatening her efforts to help struggling families in the tenements.However, she doesn't count on Frank's persistence . . . or the sparks that fly between them. When fate upends all her plans, Mamie must decide if she's willing to risk it all on a rogue . . .
