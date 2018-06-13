-
Be the first to like this
Published on
BOOK REVIEW :
Book title: [+]The best book of the month Built to Last CD: Successful Habits of Visionary Companies [FREE]
Author: James C. Collins
publisher: James C. Collins
Book thickness: 410 p
Year of publication: 2007
Best Sellers Rank : #3
=====<<>>=====
BOOK DESCRIPTION :
Built to Last CD Detailing specific examples of exceptional, enduring companies--and how they became that way--this classic bestseller shows listeners how to apply the practical concepts used by these companies. Abridged. 5 CDs. Full description download now : https://kolakgrdsang.blogspot.com/?book=0060589051
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment