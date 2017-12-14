INTERNATIONAL CRIMINAL POLICE ORGANISATION
 The world’s largest international police organization is INTERPOL.  History of Interpol:  The idea of INTERPOL was bor...
 In the beginning of XX century the core objective of European Criminal Police Units was to create an organization which ...
 The Second International Criminal Police Congress held in 1923 in Vienna, Austria.  20 countries’ representatives from ...
 The statute of the organization was adopted on the same day.  The head quarter was established in Vienna.  Dr. Johanne...
 The headquarters of International Criminal Police Organization moves to Berlin in 1938 after hijacking Austria by the Na...
 1956 is a year of great importance in Interpol history as on the 25th Session of International Criminal Police Commissio...
 Later the provisions provided in the constitution enabled Interpol to be recognized as a reliable international intergov...
 It has 186 member countries.  Its headquarters, the General Secretariat, are located in Lyon, France.  In addition to ...
 These bureaus are located in Argentina, Ivory Coast, El Salvador, Kenya, Thailand and Zimbabwe with a seventh regional o...
 According to the constitution Interpol’s aims are:  1. Facilitate international police co-operation within the limits o...
 International Criminal Police Organization – Interpol has its firmly interconnected  Functional structure comprising: ...
 National Central Bureaus perform an important role in ensuring a constant and active cooperation of Interpol member coun...
 a) The various departments in the country.  b) Those bodies in other countries serving as National Central Bureaus.  c...
 The mandate and the primary task of INTERPOL is to support police and law enforcement agencies in its 186 member countri...
 In order to carry out its mandate, INTERPOL provides its member countries and designated partner organizations four core...
 INTERPOL recently designed and implemented a state-of-the-art global communications system for the law enforcement commu...
 Once police have the capability to communicate internationally, they need access to information which can assist investi...
 INTERPOL has six priority crime areas: drugs and organized crime,  financial and high-tech crime,  fugitives,  public...
 Other crime areas of concern include, inter alia, environmental and intellectual property crime.  In addition to specif...
 The CCC co-ordinates the exchange of information between member countries requesting assistance with international inves...
 In addition, upon request of a member country, INTERPOL can deploy Incidence Response Teams (IRT)  It has the capacity ...
 INTERPOL enhances the capacity of member countries to effectively combat serious transnational crime and terrorism, thro...
 The latter includes the sharing of knowledge, skills and best practices in policing through INTERPOL channels and the es...
 One of greatest challenges facing law enforcement in ensuring border security.  Border security 3 requires highly coord...
 This includes accurate information on “wanted” persons as well as the ability to verify the authenticity of travel docum...
 INTERPOL’s color-coded international Notices system informs member countries of the movements of known international cri...
 In addition, INTERPOL in cooperation with the Security Council’s 1267 Committee created the INTERPOL-United Nations Secu...
 The terrorists and other serious criminals often use false documents to travel.  In 2002 Interpol created and launched ...
 In order to make reliable, accurate and up- to-date information available to front-line officers in real-time, INTERPOL ...
 To strengthen border protection, INTERPOL intends to establish a Border and Ports Security Center at its General Secreta...
 The specific objectives of this Center will be to monitor, analyze and report on the use of INTERPOL’S tools, such as th...
