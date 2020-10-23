The Best Visual Portfolio: A Creative Resume (2021)

Visual resume, is an alternative and better way to display all of the information found on a traditional resume in a way that is more visually appealing. Especially for the creative kind of profiles, such resumes are more of a portfolio of the candidate and that is why even a 35-40 slides or pages long visual resume is absolutely normal as compared to traditional 2 pager resume.



It's my portfolio of my wonderful professional journey of 30 years or just a creative resume in the form of the visual story to take you through all the milestones of my career. Hope you will find it informative and enjoyable while going through it.



-GS Virdi (Asst. Professor, Media & Content Consultant)