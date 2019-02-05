free romantic audiobooks : Wolf Rising | Romance

Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
Wolf Rising
Romance
Wolf Rising
Romance
Just when he's found The One . . . he might lose her.
SWAT Officer Jayden Brooks doesn't believe there's a soul mate out there for him-The One. But when he saves high
school teacher Selena Rosa from a hostage situation, he knows he's in big trouble. Her scent is irresistible.
Selena finds the big cop irresistible, too. In fact, the buttoned-up teacher gets a little carried away-during a steamy
make-out session, she bites him. Turns out, the traumatizing events at the school triggered her werewolf gene. Fangs
and claws are appearing and her aggression is out of control. The change is happening, and Selena doesn't
understand.
It's going to take everything Brooks has to pull her back from the edge . . . and ultimately win her heart.
Contains mature themes.
Wolf Rising
Romance
Written By: Paige Tyler.
Narrated By: Abby Craden
Publisher: Tantor Media
Date: November 2018
Duration: 10 hours 29 minutes
Wolf Rising
Romance
