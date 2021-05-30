Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Uターンで挑戦 運送+webサービス開発 1
自己紹介 名前: 福田 達也 仕事: ITエンジニア 趣味: ゲーム/ものづくり/バドミントン 好きなプログラム言語：TypeScript, C# 2
3
4
5 http://yamaguchi-city.jp/project/photo_event.html
6 http://yamaguchi-city.jp/project/photo_event.html
7 山口ぶちええとこ！
8 引用:平成 30 年度県民経済計算の概要 https://www.pref.yamaguchi.lg.jp/cms/a12500/kenmin/index.html
9 引用:平成 30 年度県民経済計算の概要 https://www.pref.yamaguchi.lg.jp/cms/a12500/kenmin/index.html
10 山口でITを 山口からITを
Uターンで挑戦 運送+Webサービス開発 11
12 運送
13 運送
14 運送 + IT Webサービス
15 山口でITを 山口からITを
16 盛り上げていきましょう！！
17 一緒にサービスを作っていく仲間を募集中です！
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Engineering
28 views
May. 30, 2021

Uターンで挑戦 運送+webサービス開発

Code for Yamaguchi 第一回LT会で発表したスライドです

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Uターンで挑戦 運送+webサービス開発

  1. 1. Uターンで挑戦 運送+webサービス開発 1
  2. 2. 自己紹介 名前: 福田 達也 仕事: ITエンジニア 趣味: ゲーム/ものづくり/バドミントン 好きなプログラム言語：TypeScript, C# 2
  3. 3. 3
  4. 4. 4
  5. 5. 5 http://yamaguchi-city.jp/project/photo_event.html
  6. 6. 6 http://yamaguchi-city.jp/project/photo_event.html
  7. 7. 7 山口ぶちええとこ！
  8. 8. 8 引用:平成 30 年度県民経済計算の概要 https://www.pref.yamaguchi.lg.jp/cms/a12500/kenmin/index.html
  9. 9. 9 引用:平成 30 年度県民経済計算の概要 https://www.pref.yamaguchi.lg.jp/cms/a12500/kenmin/index.html
  10. 10. 10 山口でITを 山口からITを
  11. 11. Uターンで挑戦 運送+Webサービス開発 11
  12. 12. 12 運送
  13. 13. 13 運送
  14. 14. 14 運送 + IT Webサービス
  15. 15. 15 山口でITを 山口からITを
  16. 16. 16 盛り上げていきましょう！！
  17. 17. 17 一緒にサービスを作っていく仲間を募集中です！

×