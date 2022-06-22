Successfully reported this slideshow.

MBBS IN CHINA PPT.pptx

Jun. 22, 2022
MBBS IN CHINA PPT.pptx

Education

China is preferred from all over the world for MBBS. The largest country with many opportunities hanging around in the field medical creates numerous opportunities for the students.

  1. 1. China is preferred from all over the world for MBBS. The largest country with many opportunities hanging around in the field medical creates numerous opportunities for the students. Universities in China have several features such as well-equipped laboratories, good infrastructure, with other facilities such as accommodation & which makes it an ideal place to study.
  2. 2.  Quality Education - The Chinese education system prioritises its education for the students studying at MBBS.  High Standard of living - China has high standard of living for the students.  ExperiencedTeacher -The teacher teaching the students are experienced and they help the students for their career barreirs.  Recognition -The University is quite recognised by theWHO(World Health organization) & MCI(Medical Council of India).  Student toTeacher ratio -The teacher to student ratio is quite less as compared to other countries.  Scholarships -The students are awarded scholarships who are eligible for it.  Duration -The duration for Capital Medical University will be 5 years.
  3. 3.  Well maintained sanitation facilities  24 hour wifi network  Laundry Services  Proper furnishing  Gym & Sports Facilities  Medical Facilities
  4. 4. Tution Fees for MBBS - 40,000 RMB Hostel Fees - 7,000 RMB TOTAL- 25 LAKH
