Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Novo Testamento (Portuguese Edition) DONWLOAD LAST PAGE !!!! Novo Testamento (Portuguese Edition)
DETAIL Description Tradução dos originais gregos, realizada por Haroldo Dutra Dias, O novo testamento apresenta o texto da...
DONWLOAD LAST PAGE !!!!
DOWNLOAD HERE !!!! Novo Testamento (Portuguese Edition)
Novo Testamento (Portuguese Edition)
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Novo Testamento (Portuguese Edition)

10 views

Published on

Novo Testamento (Portuguese Edition)

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Novo Testamento (Portuguese Edition)

  1. 1. Novo Testamento (Portuguese Edition) DONWLOAD LAST PAGE !!!! Novo Testamento (Portuguese Edition)
  2. 2. DETAIL Description Tradução dos originais gregos, realizada por Haroldo Dutra Dias, O novo testamento apresenta o texto das escrituras sagradas estruturado de tal forma que respeita as questões culturais, históricas e teológicas da época em que Jesus viveu entre nós.Enriquecida com notas auxiliares � ambientação de expressões idiomáticas e � s tradições religiosas, a obra aborda os temas direta e sucintamente, o que favorece o entendimento textual e conserva a pureza comum aos sentimentos e conselhos ofertados por Espíritos superiores. Novo Testamento (Portuguese Edition)
  3. 3. DONWLOAD LAST PAGE !!!!
  4. 4. DOWNLOAD HERE !!!! Novo Testamento (Portuguese Edition)

×