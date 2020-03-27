Plan de mejoramiento proposiciones-1

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Tablas de verdad

  1. 1. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA INSTITUTO PABLO VI Manizales – Caldas Carrera 28 A Nro. 13-02: Barrios Unidos: 8832837 – Sede Principal: 8832390 – Sede Simón Bolívar: 8739611 – Correo Electrónico: institutopablovi@hotmail.com PLAN DE MEJORAMIENTO AREA Matematicas ASIGNATURA Matematicas GRADO Septimo TIEMPO RECURSOS Videos. Libros. DOCENTE Guillermo Garcia Silva UNIDAD Valor de Verdad GUIA No. 1 TEMA Proposiciones 1.Proposiciones En el desarrollo de cualquier teoría matemática se hacen afirmaciones en forma de frases y que tienen un sentido pleno. Tales afirmaciones, verbales o escritas, las denominaremos enunciados o proposiciones. Proposición Llamaremos de esta forma a cualquier afirmación que sea verdadera o falsa, pero no ambas cosas a la vez. Ejemplo 1. Las siguientes afirmaciones son proposiciones. (a) Gabriel García Marquez escribió Cien años de soledad. (b) 6 es un numero primo. (c) 3+2=6 (d) 1 es un numero entero, pero 2 no lo es. Nota : Las proposiciones se notan con letras minúsculas, p, q, r . . . . . . La notación p :Tres mas cuatro es igual a siete se utiliza para definir que p es la proposición “tres mas cuatro es igual a siete”. Este tipo de proposiciones se llaman simples, ya que no pueden descomponerse en otras. Ejemplo 2 Las siguientes no son proposiciones. (a) x + y > 5 (b) ¿Te vas? (c) Compra cinco azules y cuatro rojas. (d) x = 2 Solución: En efecto, (a) es una afirmación pero no es una proposición ya que sera verdadera o falsa dependiendo de los valores de x e y Igual ocurre con la afirmación (d). Los ejemplos (b) y (c) no son afirmaciones, por lo tanto no son proposiciones. Desde el punto de vista lógico carece de importancia cual sea el contenido material de los enunciados, solamente interesa su valor de verdad. Lógica Matemática Francisco José González Gutiérrez 2.Valor de Verdad Llamaremos valor verdadero o de verdad de una proposición a su veracidad o falsedad. El valor de verdad de una proposición verdadera es verdad y el de una proposicion falsa es falso.
  2. 2. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA INSTITUTO PABLO VI Manizales – Caldas Carrera 28 A Nro. 13-02: Barrios Unidos: 8832837 – Sede Principal: 8832390 – Sede Simón Bolívar: 8739611 – Correo Electrónico: institutopablovi@hotmail.com Ejemplo 3: Dígase cuales de las siguientes afirmaciones son proposiciones y determinar el valor de verdad de aquellas que lo sean. (a) p: Existe Premio Nobel de informática. (b) q: La tierra es el único planeta del Universo que tiene vida. (c) r: Teclee Escape para salir de la aplicación. (d) s: Cinco mas siete es grande. Solución:(a) p es una proposición falsa, es decir su valor de verdad es Falso. (b) No sabemos si q es una proposición ya que desconocemos si esta afirmación es verdadera o falsa. (c) r no es una proposición ya que no es verdadera ni es falsa. Es un mandato. (d) s no es una proposición ya que su enunciado, al carecer de contexto, es ambiguo. En efecto, cinco niñas mas siete niños es un numero grande de hijos en una familia, sin embargo cinco monedas de cinco 100 pesos mas siete de 200 pesos no constituyen una cantidad de dinero grande. 3.Negación de una proposición la negación de una proposición simple se obtiene anteponiendo la palabra no es cierto que. Al negar una proposición se cambia el valor de verdad observa: Nota : el símbolo de negación es ~ , ¬ Ejemplo: negar las siguiente proposición Simón Bolívar es el libertador y elaborar su tabla de verdad. Solución: q: Simón Bolívar es el libertador ---------------------------------> ( V ) Negando esta proposición quedaría: ~q: no es cierto que Simón Bolívar es el libertador --- > ( F ) ~q: Simón Bolívar no es el libertador --- > ( F ) Tabla de verdad Proposición Resultado q V ~q F Concluimos que cuando q es verdadero ~q es falso y cuando q sea falso ~q es verdadero q ~q V F F V
  3. 3. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA INSTITUTO PABLO VI Manizales – Caldas Carrera 28 A Nro. 13-02: Barrios Unidos: 8832837 – Sede Principal: 8832390 – Sede Simón Bolívar: 8739611 – Correo Electrónico: institutopablovi@hotmail.com Actividad a Desarrollar 1) Identifica las proposiciones simples y clasifica en verdadera o falsa las frases siguientes: a) Siete es un número natural ( ____ ) b) ¡Lave el carro! ( ____ ) d) Cali es la capital de la República de Colombia ( ____ ) e) 4 x 5 = 9 ( ____ ) f) Todo triangulo tiene tres lados ( ____ ) g) 3 + 9 es menor que 11 ( ____ ) h) Los recursos renovables si se puede restaurar por procesos naturales ( ____ ) i) No son recursos renovables productos derivados de los combustibles fósiles( ____ ) ii) J) Siéntese! ( ____ ) k) 101 es un numero par ( ____ ) 2) Escribe la negación de cada una de las proposiciones dadas en el punto 1 3) Escribe 3 proposiciones matemáticas verdaderas 4) Escribe 3 proposiciones matemáticas falsas 5) Escribe 4 preposiciones simples. 6) ¿Cómo defines una proposición?

