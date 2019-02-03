Aprendizaje basados-en-proyectos

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE CHIMBORAZO FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA EDUCACIÓN HUMANAS Y TECNOLOGÍAS CARRERA: EDUCACIÓN INICIAL ESTUDIANTE: Mishel Álvarez, Evelyn Procel, Carolina Ulco, Guillermo Villacis y Leidy Yauripoma SEMESTRE: CUARTO “A” FECHA: 03 / 12 /2018 TEMA: Plan de búsqueda. 1. Qué necesito buscar: La formación permanente del ser humano, al día de hoy es un derecho y una obligación, pero pocos estudiantes se encuentran con motivación por obtener un progreso personal en el área educativa. Por esta razón, ha surgido la iniciativa de revisar el modelo educativo “aprendizaje basado en proyectos” con el propósito de aplicar este método que permite a los estudiantes sentirse libres, autónomos, organizados y a ser responsables de su aprendizaje. 2. Establecimiento de objetivos: ¿Para qué necesito la información? ¿Destinatarios? La información que se desea buscar, es para conocer como motivar a los estudiantes a progresar personalmente en el área educativa en base al método “aprendizaje basado en proyectos”. Este método contribuirá a potenciar la autoestima, construir el propio conocimiento, tener la capacidad de trabajar colaborativamente y obtener confianza de cada uno al resolver problemas que se podrían presentar futuramente en el mundo real. Los destinatarios principales de esta información, serán los estudiantes de cuarto semestre de Educación inicial, quienes se están formando para docentes, las dudas y opiniones ayudaran a una toma de decisiones para una correcta implementación del ABP, tanto técnica como metodológicamente. ¿De cuánto tiempo se dispone para buscar? ¿Y para elaborar la información? El tiempo que se tiene planificado para la tarea de búsqueda de información es de dos meses (desde el 29 de octubre hasta el 30 de diciembre), por cuanto se realizara entre 5 estudiantes de Educación Inicial. Y para el procesamiento de información se dispondrá de un mes. 1.1. Contenido de la demanda
  2. 2. Concepto 1 Concepto 2 Concepto3 Concepto4 Conceptos Aprendizajes Aprendizaje autónomo Conocimiento Responsabilidad Aprendizajes Aprendizaje autónomo Conocimiento Responsabilidad Autoestima 1.2 Hipótesis ¿Qué es? Los ABP son una estrategia de enseñanza – aprendizaje. Los tipos de ABP se pueden implementar en las aulas de clase. La necesidad de información requerida de los alumnos. ¿Qué voy a descubrir? Las herramientas de creatividad que ofrece el ABP para el desarrollo de la creatividad de los estudiantes. Las temáticas abordadas por los ABP para el desarrollo de la creatividad de los estudiantes. Los procesos metodológicos aplicados en la implementación de los ABP. 1.3 META Necesito buscar, compilar y organizar la información relacionada con los ABP que han sido implementados para el desarrollo de la creatividad de los estudiantes. La base de datos Zotero, Mendeley, además de Google Académico durante el mes de diciembre. 2.- PLANIFICACIÓN Realizar una lista de palabras, para cada uno de los conceptos: Aprendizajes Motivacion conocimiento Responsabilidad Autonomo Autoestima
  3. 3. CATEGORÍAS CONCEPTO 1 CONCEPTO 2 CONCEPTO 3 CONCEPTO 4 Aprendizajes Aprendizaje autónomo Conocimiento Responsabilidad a).-Sinónimos Estudio Independiente Sabiduría Compromiso Lección Autosuficiente Erudición Deber entendimiento b).- Palabras con el mismo significado en otros idiomas c).- Palabras relacionadas Enseñanza Reflexión critica Comprender Ética Liderazgo d).- Palabras NO relacionadas con el concepto que se necesita buscar Desinterés Falta de motivación Ignorancia Irresponsabilidad Unir las palabras del cuadro con distintos operadores y escribir algunas operaciones. 1. “enseñanza “y “deber” y “ética” 2. “experiencia” y “entendimiento” y “reflexión crítica” 3. “sabiduría” y “comprender” y “ética” 4. “enseñanza” y “reflexión crítica” y “entendimiento” 5. “erudición” y “ética” y “liderazgo” 6. “estudio” y “enseñanza” y “ética” 7. “ética” y “reflexión crítica “y “liderazgo” 8. “erudición “y “enseñanza” y “ética” y “deber” 9. “liderazgo “y “enseñanza” y “experiencia”
  4. 4. ¿De qué tipo de información se trata y dónde puedo encontrarla (fuentes)? ¿Cómo actuar en cada una de las fuentes y recursos (técnicas, procedimientos)?
  5. 5. Determinar el tipo de recursos que se van a utilizar TIPO NOMBRE IDIOMA PARA QUÉ TEMÁTICA BUSCADORES GENERALES Google Académico Español Búsqueda de artículos relacionados al tema BASE DE DATOS ACADÉMICAS OTROS Plataformas Educativas Español Búsqueda de plataformas relacionadas enseñanza aprendizaje 2.1 Protocolo y entrenamiento Pregunta de Investigación ¿Qué enfoque metodológico utilizan para la implementación del ABP? ¿Cuáles son las temáticas abordadas sobre el ABP? ¿Cuáles son las plataformas educativas más utilizadas para implementar el ABP? ¿Qué y cómo se evalúa el ABP en los estudiantes? ¿Cómo aporta el ABP en el área educativa del estudiante?
  6. 6. Idioma Español Período de tiempo 2018-2019 Palabras claves Canales de Búsqueda (http://www.google academico.com) Tipo de documento Artículos de Revistas Científicas, libros, ensayos. Criterios de Inclusión • El alumno es el principal protagonista y el docente un guía, y sus compañero aportan con soluciones ante un problema. • Los títulos de los trabajos de investigación deberán tener relación con las palabras claves escogidas. • El título, resumen, palabras claves y objetivos, deben guardar relación entre sí. • El ABP basados en un proceso colaborativo. • El idioma del estudio, en este caso español Criterios de Exclusión • Los estudios que no se hayan ejecutado sobre el ABP • Los artículos que no hablen del ABP
  7. 7. 3. Búsqueda de la literatura Estrategias de Búsqueda • 4. Pantalla de práctica Ítem Título de la investiga ción Lugar del estudio Temática del ABP Metodología de la Investigaci ón Tipo de Diseño Instrumentos utilizados Técnicas de Análisis Tipo de Documento Año de Publicació n Fuente de Publicación Autores Idioma 5. Calidad de valoración 6. Extracción de datos Código del Artículo Fecha de extracción Título de la Publicación Autores Palabras claves Resumen Objetivos del estudio Muestra Hipótesis Conclusiones Propuesta 7. Síntesis de estudios 8. Redacción de la revisión

