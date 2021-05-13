Successfully reported this slideshow.
Programa dia de la madre eden ultimo (1)

  1. 1. PROGRAMA DEL DÍA DE LA MADRE ESTO LO DIRA EL Ing. Guillermo INICIAR CON UNA FRASE “TENGO EN MI MADRE UN CORAZÓN DE ORO, EN SU SONRISA EL MEJOR RECUERDO, EN SUS BRAZOS SEGURIDAD Y FELICIDAD”. ¡FELIZ DÍA DE LAS MADRES! LA INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA SE ENORGULLECE UNA VEZ MAS EN OFRECER A USTEDES ESTE BELLO FESTEJO EN ESTE DÍA TAN ESPECIAL Y ESPERADO, EL SEGUNDO DOMINGO DE MAYO.  Recibiremos a la directora de la institución Abigael Pérez quien dirigirá un breve mensaje alusiva a la fecha.  ESTO DIRA KIARA VARGAS NIVEL SECUNDARIO MENCIONAR FRASE “CUANDO SE ES MADRE NUNCA ESTA SOLA EN SUS PENSAMIENTOS, UNA MADRE SIEMPRE PIENSA POR DOBLE PRIMERO POR SU HIJO Y AL ULTIMO POR ELLA”  Para iniciar con este hermoso festival recibiremos al estudiante Matías Clavijo del nivel secundario: una oración a mamá,   así mismo recibiremos al estudiante Geampier Mesa: una cita bíblica.  ESTO DIRA RODRIGO SEXTO GRADO MENCIONAR FRASE:” UN CORAZÓN DE MADRE ES UN ABISMO PROFUNDO EN CUYO FONDO SIEMPRE ENCONTRARAS SU PERDÓN Y EN SUS BRAZOS ESE REFUGIO QUE TODOS BUSCAMOS CON ANSIAS Y AMOR”  Recibiremos a las estudiantes de tercer grado Angeline Garay: canción “cuando sea grande”,   así como también al estudiante Anika Garay: con una dramatización “GRACIAS MAMA” además a los estudiantes de primer grado Matías Santos: poesía “bella mamá”   también participara Thiago Caro: baile “mix”  ESTO DIRA ING GUILLERMO ARCE MENCIONAR FRASE “SI TE RECHAZO, ME PERDONAS SI ME EQUIVOCO ME CORRIGUES CON AMOR, SI ESTOY FELIZ CELEBRAS CONMIGO, ERES UNA AMIGA INCONDICIONAL, TE AMO MAMÁ.  Recibiremos a los estudiantes del Nivel Inicial de 5 años Giselle Garay: Poesía “Mamá”,  Ariell Paucar: Canción “Mamita”   Y A Said Montañez: Poesía “A Mi Madre”   al estudiante Luis Cotos del cuarto grado: Poesía “A mi mama”,  ESTO DIRA KIARA VARGAS NIVEL SECUNDARIO MENCIONAR FRASE UNA MADRE ES CAPAZ DE DAR TODO SIN RECIBIR NADA, DE QUERER CON TODO SU CORAZON SIN ESPERAR UN AGRADECIMIENTO QUE AVECES NUNCA LLEGA, SIEMPRE ESPERA AL HIJO PERDIDO PARA COGERLO EN SUS BRAZOS Y AL EMPRENDEDOR PARA APLAUDIR SUS LOGROS”  Recibiremos Al Estudiante Del Cuarto Grado Italo Vidal: Poesía “Madrecita Linda”,  Al Estudiante De Sexto Grado Rodrigo Ssitcha: Baile  Y Al Estudiante Thiago Yumbato Del Quinto Grado: Canción “Todos Tienen Una Madre”,  estudiante del nivel inicial de 5 años Paola Alegre: Fonomímica “Amor de madre”  ESTO DIRA RODRIGO SEXTO GRADO MENCIONAR FRASE MI MADRE ES LA MUJER MAS BELLA QUE JAMAS HE CONOCIDO, TODO LO QUE SOY SE LO DEBO A MI MADRE, ATRIBUYO A ELLA TODOS MIS EXITOS EN ESTA VIDA.  Recibiremos a Camilo Vargas estudiante del sexto grado: composición por el día de madre,   a los estudiantes de primer grado Kaori Valiente: poesía “a mi mama”,   al estudiante Alexandro Ubillus: baile “pio, pio”,   al estudiante Ángel Cornelio: canción “a mi madre”            
  2. 2.    ESTO DIRA ING GUILLERMO ARCE MENCIONAR FRASE: “PARA EL MUNDO ERES TAN SOLO UNA MADRE, PERO PARA MI TU ERES EL MUNDO  Recibiremos Al Estudiante De Primer Grado Leander Zamudio: Canción “Se Parece A Mi Mama”,  a los estudiantes del nivel secundario Solange Capa: “Reseña del día De La Madre”,   A La Estudiante Kiara Vargas: Coreografía Musical   Y Al Estudiante de 3er grado Lucas Milla: Poesía “Amor A Una Madre” ESTO DIRA KIARA VARGAS NIVEL SECUNDARIO MENCIONAR FRASE:” GRACIAS, MAMÁ SOLO TU ME DAS TODO SIN PEDIR NADA A CAMBIO”  Recibiremos a la estudiante Del tercer grado Ashley Sánchez: Baile “Mami De Bíper”,   A La Estudiante Del Nivel Inicial De 5 Años Estrella Panaspaico: Poesía” Bella Mamá”,   a la estudiante de Segundo Geraldine Diestra: Baile Marinera Norteña,   Andreu Garay: Canción “Como Te Pago” ESTO DIRA RODRIGO SEXTO GRADO MENCIONAR FRASE:” GRACIAS POR DARME LO MEJOR DE TI, TU TERNURA, TU ALEGRIA Y TU AMOR, FELIZ DIA DE LA MADRE”  Recibiremos A Los Estudiantes Del Nivel Inicial De 4 Años Luan Paul: Poesía:” Mamita Querida   A Los Estudiantes Del Nivel Secundario Mayte Lescano: Poema,  Abigail Cherres E Italo Fernández: Canción “Mamita Querida”,   a la estudiante del nivel inicial de 4 años Cielo Aranda: Poesía “Mamita”,  Numero Sorpresa Por Parte De Todos Los Docentes: Canción “Todos Tienen Una Madre”  Recibiremos al estudiante de Segundo Grado Dayron Meléndez: Poesía “La Mujer Más Bella Del Mundo”,   Los Estudiantes De Segundo Grado Daniel Pereda: Poesía “Para Mamá”,  Dhiago Siccha: Baile “Vida De Ricos”,   A La Estudiante Kiara Mesa Del Nivel Secundario: Poema.  ESTO DIRA ING GUILLERMO ARCE  SE REALIZARÁ EL BAILE GENERAL MADRE E HIJO (CANCION VALS SEÑORA , SEÑORA ) EN DONDE CADA NIÑO O NIÑA BAILARÁ CON MAMA Y AL TERMINAR LA CANCION SE HARA ENTREGA DE SU REGALLO HECHO EN CLASE.  FRASE: LA I.E. EL EDEN LES DESEA QUE PASEN UN FELIZ DIA DE LAS MADRES QUE DIOS LAS BENDIGA Y PROTEJA SIEMPRE…….

