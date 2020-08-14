Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Pedagogía Afectiva REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA MINISTERIO DEL PODER POPULAR PARA LA EDUCACIÓN SUPERIOR UNIVERSIDAD ...
OBJETIVO GENERAL •Interpretar el efecto de la Pedagogía Afectiva en los estudiantes para mejorar su nivel educativo. OBJET...
PEDAGOGIAAFECTIVA Método Arte Enseñar Instruir Educar Persona Sentimientos Cariño Amistad Sensibilidad http://dspace.utb.e...
PEDAGOGIAAFECTIVA Concepto Importancia Propósito http://dspace.utb.edu.ec/bitstream/handle/49000/2794/T-UTB-FCJSE-EBAS- 00...
¿QUE BUSCA LA PEDAGOGIAAFECTIVA? Crecimiento Personal Colectivo Promoción Relaciones Personales Motivación Enseñanza-Apren...
¿QUE SE DEBE ENSEÑAR EN LA PEDAGOGIAAFECTIVA? Intra-Personales Amor Ética Por si mismo Aprendiz Compañero Conocimiento Rec...
¿QUE SE DEBE ENSEÑAR EN LA PEDAGOGIAAFECTIVA? Instrumentos Afectivos Emociones Valores Sentimientos Actitudes Nacimiento A...
¿COMO ENSEÑAR EN LA PEDAGOGIAAFECTIVA? Enseñanzas Afectivas Enseñanzas Cognitivas Enseñanzas Expresivas Valoración Positiv...
LA PEDAGOGIA AFECTIVA LA PEDAGOGIA HUMANA http://www.grupocieg.org/archivos_revista/Ed.34%20(142-154)- L%C3%B3pez%20Rina_a...
AUTORES IMPORTANTES DE LA PEDAGOGIAAFECTIVA La educación afectiva no esta en contra de las escuelas que imparten conocimie...
Pedagogia Afectiva Abg. Guillermo Rozo
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Pedagogia Afectiva Abg. Guillermo Rozo

43 views

Published on

La pedagogia afectiva como nuevo enfoque en la actividad educativa

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Pedagogia Afectiva Abg. Guillermo Rozo

  1. 1. Pedagogía Afectiva REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA MINISTERIO DEL PODER POPULAR PARA LA EDUCACIÓN SUPERIOR UNIVERSIDAD DE LOS ANDES PROGRAMA DE DOCTORADO EN PEDAGOGIA VI COHORTE Abg. Guillermo A. Rozo Morales C.I. V- 13.892.885
  2. 2. OBJETIVO GENERAL •Interpretar el efecto de la Pedagogía Afectiva en los estudiantes para mejorar su nivel educativo. OBJETIVOS ESPECIFICOS •Comprender las diferentes áreas con relación a la Pedagogía Afectiva •Percibir los enfoques que nos conllevan a la Pedagogía Afectiva. •Reconocer los efectos de la Pedagogía Afectiva dentro del campo educativo. PEDAGOGIAAFECTIVA
  3. 3. PEDAGOGIAAFECTIVA Método Arte Enseñar Instruir Educar Persona Sentimientos Cariño Amistad Sensibilidad http://dspace.utb.edu.ec/bitstream/handle/49000/2794/T-UTB-FCJSE-EBAS- 000154.pdf;jsessionid=736B5DAA6ED9F3F0EF1DB1A8A4576CEE?sequence=1
  4. 4. PEDAGOGIAAFECTIVA Concepto Importancia Propósito http://dspace.utb.edu.ec/bitstream/handle/49000/2794/T-UTB-FCJSE-EBAS- 000154.pdf;jsessionid=736B5DAA6ED9F3F0EF1DB1A8A4576CEE?sequence=1
  5. 5. ¿QUE BUSCA LA PEDAGOGIAAFECTIVA? Crecimiento Personal Colectivo Promoción Relaciones Personales Motivación Enseñanza-Aprendizaje https://dspace.ucuenca.edu.ec/bitstream/123456789/24464/1/tesis.pdf
  6. 6. ¿QUE SE DEBE ENSEÑAR EN LA PEDAGOGIAAFECTIVA? Intra-Personales Amor Ética Por si mismo Aprendiz Compañero Conocimiento Reciprocidad Deber https://dspace.ucuenca.edu.ec/bitstream/123456789/24464/1/tesis.pdf
  7. 7. ¿QUE SE DEBE ENSEÑAR EN LA PEDAGOGIAAFECTIVA? Instrumentos Afectivos Emociones Valores Sentimientos Actitudes Nacimiento A partir de los 18 meses A partir de los 6 y 7 años A partir de la Adolescencia http://mriuc.bc.uc.edu.ve/bitstream/handle/123456789/3580/12532.pdf?sequence=3
  8. 8. ¿COMO ENSEÑAR EN LA PEDAGOGIAAFECTIVA? Enseñanzas Afectivas Enseñanzas Cognitivas Enseñanzas Expresivas Valoración Positiva Aprendizaje Naturaleza – Componentes Aprendizaje Dominio de Instrumentos Ejercitación - Creatividad http://mriuc.bc.uc.edu.ve/bitstream/handle/123456789/3580/12532.pdf?sequence=3
  9. 9. LA PEDAGOGIA AFECTIVA LA PEDAGOGIA HUMANA http://www.grupocieg.org/archivos_revista/Ed.34%20(142-154)- L%C3%B3pez%20Rina_articulo_id422.pdf
  10. 10. AUTORES IMPORTANTES DE LA PEDAGOGIAAFECTIVA La educación afectiva no esta en contra de las escuelas que imparten conocimiento, sino por como imparten este conocimiento. THOMPSON http://www.grupocieg.org/archivos_revista/Ed.34%20(142-154)- L%C3%B3pez%20Rina_articulo_id422.pdf

×