Actividad 8 Taller práctico: 10 claves para la implementación de tendencias y enfoques innovadores Departamento: NARIÑO Mu...
i. Las nuevas habilidades y competencias requeridas por los ciudadanos del siglo XXI. ii. Políticas públicas para igualdad...
Técnica didáctica orientada al diseño y desarrollo de un proyecto de manera colaborativa por un grupo de alumnos. Lo anter...
Tenga en cuenta que: 1. El análisis lo debe presentar de manera individual. 2. El análisis debe sustentarse a partir de un...
La INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA TECNICO AMBIENTAL FERNANDEZ GUERRA realiza su trabajo en un municipio de Santander de Quilichao, ...
 Publique el enlace de su Slidshare en el siguiente campo: ii. Políticas públicas para igualdad oportunidades en el acces...
Fuente: http://ciersur.univalle.edu.co/presentacionObservatorio2015/info.html Ahora revise el esquema: aportes de la carto...
Seguidamente seleccione como mínimo 2 referentes nacionales (Decretos, políticas, programas o estrategias) relacionados en...
iii) Principios y desafíos que debe abordar la educación para adaptarse a la sociedad del siglo XXI. Con base en los ejerc...
Diplomado Innovatics Santander de Quilichao

  1. 1. Actividad 8 Taller práctico: 10 claves para la implementación de tendencias y enfoques innovadores Departamento: NARIÑO Municipio: PASTO Radicado: Institución Educativa: I,E,M. LUIS EDUARDO MORA OSEJO Sede Educativa: EL ROSARIO Nombres y apellidos del docente: OSCAR FERNANDO POTOSI SALDAÑA. Presentación El taller práctico: 10 claves para la implementación de tendencias y enfoques innovadores, tiene como propósito que los docentes identifiquen el cambio paradigmático que se requiere para atender al desafío pedagógico que implica incorporar las Tecnologías de la Información y la Comunicación (TIC) al aula y al currículo escolar. En concordancia con lo anterior, a través de este taller se busca que el docente visione las habilidades, estrategias y competencias que debe desarrollar para contribuir al nuevo paradigma educacional que plantean las TIC como innovaciones educativas. Objetivos de aprendizaje:  Identificar métodos para incentivar la creatividad de los docentes innovadores.  Afianzar las nuevas habilidades y competencias que requieren los docentes del siglo XXI.  Poner en práctica las tendencias educativas basadas en pedagogía y tecnología que darán un nuevo enfoque a las prácticas de enseñanza y aprendizaje. Metodología: El presente taller se desarrollará a través de una metodología teórico práctico, apoyada en estrategias de trabajo individual y colaborativo. Desarrollo: Este atento al conjunto de acciones que mediarán el desarrollo de los objetivos del presente taller y que se enmarcan en 3 temáticas generales:
  2. 2. i. Las nuevas habilidades y competencias requeridas por los ciudadanos del siglo XXI. ii. Políticas públicas para igualdad oportunidades en el acceso, conocimiento, uso y apropiación de las TIC. iii. Principios y desafíos que debe abordar la educación para adaptarse a la sociedad del siglo XXI. Las nuevas habilidades y competencias requeridas por los ciudadanos del siglo XXI. Identifique y analice en el siguiente gráfico las tendencias educativas y experiencias pedagógicas que están moldeando el aprendizaje del futuro, según el último informe del Observatorio de Innovación Educativa Tecnológico de Monterrey-Febrero 2016: Ilustración 1. Tendencias pedagógicas Fuente: Resultado del radar de tendencias en pedagogía 2016. Con base en lo anterior, realice un análisis que permita identificar cuál de estas tendencias pedagógicas, ha logrado permear su quehacer pedagógico. Para ampliar su conocimiento sobre estas tendencias, apóyese en el siguiente glosario que las define de manera clara y concreta:
  3. 3. Técnica didáctica orientada al diseño y desarrollo de un proyecto de manera colaborativa por un grupo de alumnos. Lo anterior como una forma de lograr los objetivos de aprendizaje de una o más áreas disciplinares y, además, el desarrollo de competencias relacionadas con la administración de proyectos reales. Aprendizaje Basado en Proyectos Modelo de aprendizaje que implica la vivencia de una experiencia en la que el alumno puede sentir o hacer cosas que fortalecen sus aprendizajes. Aprendizaje Vivencial Es una técnica didáctica en la que la exposición de contenido se hace por medio de videos que pueden ser consultados en línea de manera libre, mientras el tiempo de aula se dedica a la discusión, resolución de problemas y actividades prácticas bajo la supervisión y asesoría del profesor. Aprendizaje Invertido Es una estrategia que proporciona a los estudiantes un contexto general en el que ellos, de manera colaborativa, deben determinar el reto a resolver. Los estudiantes trabajan con sus profesores y expertos para resolver este reto en comunidades de todo el mundo y así desarrollar un conocimiento más profundo de los temas que estén estudiando. Aprendizaje Basado en Retos Se enfoca en ofrecer opciones al estudiante de cuándo, dónde y cómo aprender. Esto puede ayudar a los estudiantes a cubrir sus necesidades particulares, ya que tendrán mayor flexibilidad en el ritmo, lugar y forma de entrega de los contenidos educativos. El aprendizaje flexible puede incluir el uso de tecnología para el estudio en línea, dedicación a medio tiempo, aceleración o desaceleración de programas, entre otros. Aprendizaje flexible
  4. 4. Tenga en cuenta que: 1. El análisis lo debe presentar de manera individual. 2. El análisis debe sustentarse a partir de una experiencia de clase, es decir, debe narrar en qué momento específico de su praxis diaria logra evidenciar cómo alguna de estas tendencias pedagógicas medias sus experiencias de enseñanza y aprendizaje. 3. Para consolidar este análisis debe escribir en un documento, no superior a dos hojas, cómo su práctica de aula, se ve permeada por una de estas tendencias pedagógicas y, por consiguiente, se puede constituir como una buena práctica docente:  Aquí tenga en cuenta los siguientes criterios definidos por la UNESCO 2004, respecto a las características que deben tener las buenas prácticas docentes: - Relevancia del contenido que se enseña: están alineadas con el currículo. - Tiempo suficiente para aprender: se refiere al tiempo que se dedica a enseñar, en oposición a las horas oficialmente definidas en el currículo. - Enseñanza estructurada: conjunto de oportunidades de aprendizaje a través del cual se estimula al estudiante a aprender más, se monitorea su proceso y se le garantiza realimentación y reforzamiento con regularidad. - Ambiente propicio para aprendizaje en el aula: tanto los estudiantes como el docente concentran sus esfuerzos en alcanzar una meta común, hay respeto mutuo entre docentes y estudiantes, y entre ellos mismos; hay intercambios con respeto, armonía y seguridad. - Docentes conocedores del contenido disciplinar: para lo cual se requiere inteligencia verbal, un amplio repertorio docente y motivación para alcanzar las metas propuestas. - Adaptabilidad al contexto: se debe valorar la relevancia de los objetivos actuales y planeados frente a la situación nacional, en términos de contenido, estructura y contexto de enseñanza-aprendizaje. 4. El documento con el análisis contendrá los siguientes ítems: ● PASO 1. Conceptualización: este paso implica describir las principales características de práctica educativa (contexto).
  5. 5. La INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA TECNICO AMBIENTAL FERNANDEZ GUERRA realiza su trabajo en un municipio de Santander de Quilichao, Un municipio con muchos problemas ambientales derivados de la minería y del mal manejo de sus fuentes de agua. por ello el PEI está orientado a la conservación del medio ambiente. En el Colegio se dispone de un punto vive digital con equipos nuevos y tres salas de sistemas por lo que se puede desarrollar el acompañamiento de las clases con las tic. ● PASO 2. Desarrollo: en este paso se debe dar cuenta de las acciones precisas que desarrollan los estudiantes. Los estudiantes, son respetuosos y cooperativos, aportan a el crecimiento de la institución procurando subir en los resultados de las pruebas saber. Los estudiantes se acercan a la comunidad por medio de sus prácticas ambientales y aportan a generar una cultura de respeto por la naturaleza, se ha estado realizando un inventario de especies del municipio, para ello las tic son de mucha relevancia pues por las redes se pueden precisar las características de las especies analizadas. Al estudiante hacer un contacto con el ambiente del municipio y hacer una comprensión de los ecosistemas y su manejo adecuado hace que estos se sientan importantes dentro de la comunidad. Importante: Marcar con su nombre completo el archivo con el análisis solicitado y publicarlo en Slideshare. SlideShare: Es un sitio web que permite alojar diapositivas. Ofrece a los usuarios la posibilidad de subir y compartir en público o en privado presentaciones de diapositivas: PowerPoint (.ppt, .pps, .pptx, .ppsx, .pot y.potx), OpenOffice (.odp); presentaciones e infografías PDF (.pdf); documentos en Adobe PDF (.pdf), Microsoft Word (.doc, .docx y.rtf), OpenOffice (.odt) y la mayoría de documentos de texto sin formato (.txt).
  6. 6.  Publique el enlace de su Slidshare en el siguiente campo: ii. Políticas públicas para igualdad oportunidades en el acceso, conocimiento, uso y apropiación de las TIC.
  7. 7. Fuente: http://ciersur.univalle.edu.co/presentacionObservatorio2015/info.html Ahora revise el esquema: aportes de la cartografía Referentes Nacionales, y analice la aproximación conceptual que este ofrece en relación con el concepto de innovación educativa.
  8. 8. Seguidamente seleccione como mínimo 2 referentes nacionales (Decretos, políticas, programas o estrategias) relacionados en el esquema que usted desconoce; indague sobre estos en la red, y diligencie la siguiente tabla: Nombre del Documento (Referentes nacionales) URL Descripción Características LAS TIC Y SU RELACION CON LA SOCIEDAD. http://es.slidesh are.net/picholok o/documentos- de-las-tic Creo la implementación de las tecnologías permiten una mayor comunicación independiente de su sitio geográfico porque rompen las barreras del espacio y permiten el acceso rápido a la información. Posibilitan una mejoran las formas de la actividad tecnológica- DERECHOS MINIMOS DE APRENDIZAJE http://www.colombi aaprende.edu.co/h tml/micrositios/175 2/w3-article- 349446.html El Ministerio de Educación continuando con el trabajo constante de mejorar la calidad educativa en el país, ha venido desarrollando diferentes herramientas para fortalecer las prácticas escolares y así mejorar los aprendizajes de los niños, niñas y jóvenes de Colombia. Derechos Básicos de Aprendizaje se estructuran guardando coherencia con los Lineamientos Curriculares y los Estándares Básicos de Competencias (EBC). Su importancia radica en que plantean elementos para la construcción de rutas de aprendizaje año a año para que, como resultado de un proceso, los estudiantes alcancen los EBC.
  9. 9. iii) Principios y desafíos que debe abordar la educación para adaptarse a la sociedad del siglo XXI. Con base en los ejercicios previos, construya una aproximación conceptual que permita perfilar 10 claves educativas para la implementación de tendencias y enfoques innovadores en sus prácticas de enseñanza: 10 claves esenciales 1. Aprendizaje invertido por videos, consulta en el aula y resolución de problemas. 2. Retos de manera colaborativa. 3. Aprendizaje flexible enfocado en las opciones para evaluar al estudiante de acuerdo a su ritmo de aprendizaje. 4. Análisis de la experiencia, la praxis evidencia en la enseñanza y aprendizaje. 5. La práctica docente se convierte se convierte en el hecho fundamental en el aula. 6. Relevancia en los contenidos que se enseñan. Permear en el desarrollo pedagógico 7. Desarrollo de proyectos pedagógicos colaborativos por competencias, 8. Aprendizaje vivencial basado en la experiencia 10 Tiempo dedicado a monitorear y proponer en el aula a sus estudiantes llegar a una meta común. Nota: Finalizado el ejercicio, por favor enviarlo a través de la plataforma Blackboard en el espacio dispuesto, asociado a la actividad 8.

