Actividad 8 Taller práctico: 10 claves para la implementación de tendencias y enfoques innovadores Departamento: CAUCA Mun...
El presente taller se desarrollará a través de una metodología teórico práctico, apoyada en estrategias de trabajo individ...
Con base en lo anterior, realice un análisis que permita identificar cuál de estas tendencias pedagógicas, ha logrado perm...
Tenga en cuenta que: 1. El análisis lo debe presentar de manera individual. 2. El análisis debe sustentarse a partir de un...
- Adaptabilidad al contexto: se debe valorar la relevancia de los objetivos actuales y planeados frente a la situación nac...
 Publique el enlace de su Slidshare en el siguiente campo: ii. Políticas públicas para igualdad oportunidades en el acces...
Fuente: http://ciersur.univalle.edu.co/presentacionObservatorio2015/info.html Ahora revise el esquema: aportes de la carto...
Seguidamente seleccione como mínimo 2 referentes nacionales (Decretos, políticas, programas o estrategias) relacionados en...
Con base en los ejercicios previos, construya una aproximación conceptual que permita perfilar 10 claves educativas para l...
Tallerprctico10claves
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Tallerprctico10claves

41 views

Published on

Innovatic

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
41
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Tallerprctico10claves

  1. 1. Actividad 8 Taller práctico: 10 claves para la implementación de tendencias y enfoques innovadores Departamento: CAUCA Municipio: CALOTO Radicado: 21292 Institución Educativa: INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA NUCLEO ESCOLAR RURAL CALOTO SEDE COLEGIO NUCLEO ESCOLAR Sede Educativa: PRINCIPAL Nombres y apellidos del docente: GREGORIA SANCHEZ RIASCOS GUILLERMINA ANGARITA HUGO RODRIGUEZ ARARAT JAZMINE LUCERO SILVA SILVA JOSE EDINSON LUCUMI JUAN BERNARDO ERAZO PIAMBA Presentación El taller práctico: 10 claves para la implementación de tendencias y enfoques innovadores, tiene como propósito que los docentes identifiquen el cambio paradigmático que se requiere para atender al desafío pedagógico que implica incorporar las Tecnologías de la Información y la Comunicación (TIC) al aula y al currículo escolar. En concordancia con lo anterior, a través de este taller se busca que el docente visione las habilidades, estrategias y competencias que debe desarrollar para contribuir al nuevo paradigma educacional que plantean las TIC como innovaciones educativas. Objetivos de aprendizaje:  Identificar métodos para incentivar la creatividad de los docentes innovadores.  Afianzar las nuevas habilidades y competencias que requieren los docentes del siglo XXI.  Poner en práctica las tendencias educativas basadas en pedagogía y tecnología que darán un nuevo enfoque a las prácticas de enseñanza y aprendizaje. Metodología:
  2. 2. El presente taller se desarrollará a través de una metodología teórico práctico, apoyada en estrategias de trabajo individual y colaborativo. Desarrollo: Este atento al conjunto de acciones que mediarán el desarrollo de los objetivos del presente taller y que se enmarcan en 3 temáticas generales: i. Las nuevas habilidades y competencias requeridas por los ciudadanos del siglo XXI. ii. Políticas públicas para igualdad oportunidades en el acceso, conocimiento, uso y apropiación de las TIC. iii. Principios y desafíos que debe abordar la educación para adaptarse a la sociedad del siglo XXI. Las nuevas habilidades y competencias requeridas por los ciudadanos del siglo XXI. Identifique y analice en el siguiente gráfico las tendencias educativas y experiencias pedagógicas que están moldeando el aprendizaje del futuro, según el último informe del Observatorio de Innovación Educativa Tecnológico de Monterrey-Febrero 2016: Ilustración 1. Tendencias pedagógicas Fuente: Resultado del radar de tendencias en pedagogía 2016.
  3. 3. Con base en lo anterior, realice un análisis que permita identificar cuál de estas tendencias pedagógicas, ha logrado permear su quehacer pedagógico. Para ampliar su conocimiento sobre estas tendencias, apóyese en el siguiente glosario que las define de manera clara y concreta: Técnica didáctica orientada al diseño y desarrollo de un proyecto de manera colaborativa por un grupo de alumnos. Lo anterior como una forma de lograr los objetivos de aprendizaje de una o más áreas disciplinares y, además, el desarrollo de competencias relacionadas con la administración de proyectos reales. Aprendizaje Basado en Proyectos Modelo de aprendizaje que implica la vivencia de una experiencia en la que el alumno puede sentir o hacer cosas que fortalecen sus aprendizajes. Aprendizaje Vivencial Es una técnica didáctica en la que la exposición de contenido se hace por medio de videos que pueden ser consultados en línea de manera libre, mientras el tiempo de aula se dedica a la discusión, resolución de problemas y actividades prácticas bajo la supervisión y asesoría del profesor. Aprendizaje Invertido Es una estrategia que proporciona a los estudiantes un contexto general en el que ellos, de manera colaborativa, deben determinar el reto a resolver. Los estudiantes trabajan con sus profesores y expertos para resolver este reto en comunidades de todo el mundo y así desarrollar un conocimiento más profundo de los temas que estén estudiando. Aprendizaje Basado en Retos Aprendizaje flexible
  4. 4. Tenga en cuenta que: 1. El análisis lo debe presentar de manera individual. 2. El análisis debe sustentarse a partir de una experiencia de clase, es decir, debe narrar en qué momento específico de su praxis diaria logra evidenciar cómo alguna de estas tendencias pedagógicas medias sus experiencias de enseñanza y aprendizaje. 3. Para consolidar este análisis debe escribir en un documento, no superior a dos hojas, cómo su práctica de aula, se ve permeada por una de estas tendencias pedagógicas y, por consiguiente, se puede constituir como una buena práctica docente:  Aquí tenga en cuenta los siguientes criterios definidos por la UNESCO 2004, respecto a las características que deben tener las buenas prácticas docentes: - Relevancia del contenido que se enseña: están alineadas con el currículo. - Tiempo suficiente para aprender: se refiere al tiempo que se dedica a enseñar, en oposición a las horas oficialmente definidas en el currículo. - Enseñanza estructurada: conjunto de oportunidades de aprendizaje a través del cual se estimula al estudiante a aprender más, se monitorea su proceso y se le garantiza realimentación y reforzamiento con regularidad. - Ambiente propicio para aprendizaje en el aula: tanto los estudiantes como el docente concentran sus esfuerzos en alcanzar una meta común, hay respeto mutuo entre docentes y estudiantes, y entre ellos mismos; hay intercambios con respeto, armonía y seguridad. - Docentes conocedores del contenido disciplinar: para lo cual se requiere inteligencia verbal, un amplio repertorio docente y motivación para alcanzar las metas propuestas. Se enfoca en ofrecer opciones al estudiante de cuándo, dónde y cómo aprender. Esto puede ayudar a los estudiantes a cubrir sus necesidades particulares, ya que tendrán mayor flexibilidad en el ritmo, lugar y forma de entrega de los contenidos educativos. El aprendizaje flexible puede incluir el uso de tecnología para el estudio en línea, dedicación a medio tiempo, aceleración o desaceleración de programas, entre otros.
  5. 5. - Adaptabilidad al contexto: se debe valorar la relevancia de los objetivos actuales y planeados frente a la situación nacional, en términos de contenido, estructura y contexto de enseñanza-aprendizaje. 4. El documento con el análisis contendrá los siguientes ítems: ● PASO 1. Conceptualización: este paso implica describir las principales características de práctica educativa (contexto). La institución educativa Núcleo, está en un contexto urbano a pesar de ser rural, el Municipio es pequeño, pero tiene historia que se remonta a la colonia, siendo un espacio de esclavismo y de las grandes haciendas cañeras, y los socavones de explotación del oro, tenemos las tres etnias. ● PASO 2. Desarrollo: en este paso se debe dar cuenta de las acciones precisas que desarrollan los estudiantes. El estudiante de la institución Nucleo es de carácter campesino, honrado, cumplidor, respetuoso, por tradición en el municipio los padres quieren que sus hijos estudien en el Nucleo porque desde allí se forman como seres integrales.  PASO 3. Cierre: escribir las principales conclusiones de su práctica educativa. La práctica educativa se caracteriza por ser muy ordenada con planes de Área bajo la supervisión del coordinador del colegio, aportando a un cambio de Pei hacia lo industrial y por otro lado hacia el uso de excelente sala de sistemas que ha instalado el Fonade convertido en punto vive digital. Importante: Marcar con su nombre completo el archivo con el análisis solicitado y publicarlo en Slideshare. SlideShare: Es un sitio web que permite alojar diapositivas. Ofrece a los usuarios la posibilidad de subir y compartir en público o en privado presentaciones de diapositivas: PowerPoint (.ppt, .pps, .pptx, .ppsx, .pot y.potx), OpenOffice (.odp); presentaciones e infografías PDF (.pdf); documentos en Adobe PDF (.pdf), Microsoft Word (.doc, .docx y.rtf), OpenOffice (.odt) y la mayoría de documentos de texto sin formato (.txt).
  6. 6.  Publique el enlace de su Slidshare en el siguiente campo: ii. Políticas públicas para igualdad oportunidades en el acceso, conocimiento, uso y apropiación de las TIC.
  7. 7. Fuente: http://ciersur.univalle.edu.co/presentacionObservatorio2015/info.html Ahora revise el esquema: aportes de la cartografía Referentes Nacionales, y analice la aproximación conceptual que este ofrece en relación con el concepto de innovación educativa.
  8. 8. Seguidamente seleccione como mínimo 2 referentes nacionales (Decretos, políticas, programas o estrategias) relacionados en el esquema que usted desconoce; indague sobre estos en la red, y diligencie la siguiente tabla: Nombre del Documento (Referentes nacionales) URL Descripción Características Enfoques estratégicos sobre las TICS en educación en América latina y el caribe http://www.unesco. org/new/fileadmin/ MULTIMEDIA/FIE LD/Santiago/image s/ticsesp.pdf El acceso a una educación de calidad, en tanto derecho fundamental de todas las personas, se enfrenta a un contexto de cambio paradigmático al comenzar el siglo XXI. El desarrollo que han alcanzado las TICs (Tecnologías de la Información y la Comunicación) en los últimos años demanda al sistema educacional una actualización de prácticas y contenidos que sean acordes a la nueva sociedad de la información. Esta actualización implica en primer lugar un desafío pedagógico, para incorporar las TICs al aula y en el currículum escolar, la adecuación de la formación inicial y en servicio de los docentes, y políticas públicas que aseguren la implementación sistémica de reformas que impacten en los sistemas educativos de manera integral, lo que incluye asegurar la cobertura y calidad de la infraestructura tecnológica LASM TICS Y SU RELACION CON LA SOCIEDAD. http://es.slideshare .net/picholoko/doc umentos-de-las-tic Creo la implementación de las tecnologías permiten una mayor comunicación independiente de su sitio geográfico porque rompen las barreras del espacio y permiten el acceso rápido a la información. Posibilitan una mejoran las formas de la actividad tecnológica- iii) Principios y desafíos que debe abordar la educación para adaptarse a la sociedad del siglo XXI.
  9. 9. Con base en los ejercicios previos, construya una aproximación conceptual que permita perfilar 10 claves educativas para la implementación de tendencias y enfoques innovadores en sus prácticas de enseñanza: 10 claves esenciales 1. Aprendizaje invertido por videos, consulta en el aula y resolución de problemas. 2. Retos de manera colaborativa. 3. Aprendizaje flexible enfocado en las opciones para evaluar al estudiante de acuerdo a su ritmo de aprendizaje. 4. Análisis de la experiencia, la praxis evidencia en la enseñanza y aprendizaje. 5. La práctica docente se convierte se convierte en el hecho fundamental en el aula. 6. Relevancia en los contenidos que se enseñan. Permear en el desarrollo pedagógico 7. Desarrollo de proyectos pedagógicos colaborativos por competencias, 8. Aprendizaje vivencial basado en la experiencia 9. Tiempo dedicado a monitorear y proponer en el aula a sus estudiantes para llegar a una meta común. 10. Ser un educador del siglo 21 apoyado en las tic. Nota: Finalizado el ejercicio, por favor enviarlo a través de la plataforma Blackboard en el espacio dispuesto, asociado a la actividad 8.

×