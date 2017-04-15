Taller 10 act 8

Actividad 8 Taller práctico: 10 claves para la implementación de tendencias y enfoques innovadores Departamento: CAUCA Mun...
El presente taller se desarrollará a través de una metodología teórico práctico, apoyada en estrategias de trabajo individ...
Con base en lo anterior, realice un análisis que permita identificar cuál de estas tendencias pedagógicas, ha logrado perm...
Tenga en cuenta que: 1. El análisis lo debe presentar de manera individual. 2. El análisis debe sustentarse a partir de un...
- Adaptabilidad al contexto: se debe valorar la relevancia de los objetivos actuales y planeados frente a la situación nac...
LAS PARTES DE LAS PLANTAS ● PASO 1. Conceptualización: este paso implica describir las principales características de prác...
Después de analizar las funciones que realizan cada una las partes de la planta se desarrolló un taller personal y grupal ...
 Los estudiantes observaron e identificaron las partes de la plata y sus funciones.  La actividad de laboratorio les per...
Fuente: http://ciersur.univalle.edu.co/presentacionObservatorio2015/info.html Ahora revise el esquema: aportes de la carto...
Seguidamente seleccione como mínimo 2 referentes nacionales (Decretos, políticas, programas o estrategias) relacionados en...
Con base en los ejercicios previos, construya una aproximación conceptual que permita perfilar 10 claves educativas para l...
  1. 1. Actividad 8 Taller práctico: 10 claves para la implementación de tendencias y enfoques innovadores Departamento: CAUCA Municipio: CALOTO Radicado: 21292 Institución Educativa: INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA NUCLEO ESCOLAR RURAL CALOTO SEDE COLEGIO NUCLEO ESCOLAR Sede Educativa: PRINCIPAL Nombres y apellidos del docente: SONIA MOLINA MESA SONIA LORENA LUCUMI DIAZ WILSON ALEXIS BARRERA BOHORQUEZ YAMILE RINCON GONZALEZ YENITH CERON Presentación El taller práctico: 10 claves para la implementación de tendencias y enfoques innovadores, tiene como propósito que los docentesidentifiquen el cambio paradigmático que se requiere para atender al desafío pedagógico que implica incorporar las Tecnologías de la Información y la Comunicación (TIC)al aula y al currículo escolar. En concordancia con lo anterior, a través de este taller se busca que el docente visione las habilidades, estrategias y competencias que debe desarrollar para contribuir al nuevo paradigma educacional que plantean las TIC como innovaciones educativas. Objetivos de aprendizaje:  Identificar métodos para incentivar la creatividad de los docentes innovadores.  Afianzar las nuevas habilidades y competencias que requieren los docentes del siglo XXI.  Poner en práctica las tendencias educativas basadas en pedagogía y tecnología que darán un nuevo enfoque a las prácticas de enseñanza y aprendizaje. Metodología:
  2. 2. El presente taller se desarrollará a través de una metodología teórico práctico, apoyada en estrategias de trabajo individual y colaborativo. Desarrollo: Este atento al conjunto de acciones que mediarán el desarrollo de los objetivos del presente taller y que se enmarcan en 3 temáticas generales: i. Las nuevas habilidades y competencias requeridas por los ciudadanos del siglo XXI. ii. Políticas públicas para igualdad oportunidades en el acceso, conocimiento, uso y apropiación de las TIC. iii. Principios y desafíos que debe abordar la educación para adaptarse a la sociedad del siglo XXI. Las nuevas habilidades y competencias requeridas por los ciudadanos del siglo XXI. Identifique y analice en el siguiente gráfico las tendencias educativas y experiencias pedagógicas que están moldeando el aprendizaje del futuro, según el último informe del Observatorio de Innovación Educativa Tecnológico de Monterrey-Febrero 2016: Ilustración 1. Tendencias pedagógicas Fuente: Resultado del radar de tendencias en pedagogía 2016.
  3. 3. Con base en lo anterior, realice un análisis que permita identificar cuál de estas tendencias pedagógicas, ha logrado permear su quehacer pedagógico. Para ampliar su conocimiento sobre estas tendencias, apóyese en el siguiente glosario que las define de manera clara y concreta: Técnica didáctica orientada al diseño y desarrollo de un proyecto de manera colaborativa por un grupo de alumnos. Lo anterior como una forma de lograr los objetivos de aprendizaje de una o más áreas disciplinares y, además, el desarrollo de competencias relacionadas con la administración de proyectos reales. Aprendizaje Basado en Proyectos Modelo de aprendizaje que implica la vivencia de una experiencia en la que el alumno puede sentir o hacer actividades que fortalecen sus aprendizajes. Aprendizaje Vivencial Es una técnica didáctica en la que la exposición de contenido se hace por medio de videos que pueden ser consultados en línea de manera libre, mientras el tiempo de aula se dedica a la discusión, resolución de problemas y actividades prácticas bajo la supervisión y asesoría del profesor. Aprendizaje Invertido Es una estrategia que proporciona a los estudiantes un contexto general en el que ellos, de manera colaborativa, deben determinar el reto a resolver. Los estudiantes trabajan con sus profesores y expertos para resolver este reto en comunidades de todo el mundo y así desarrollar un conocimiento más profundo de los temas que estén estudiando. Aprendizaje Basado en Retos Aprendizaje flexible
  4. 4. Tenga en cuenta que: 1. El análisis lo debe presentar de manera individual. 2. El análisis debe sustentarse a partir de una experiencia de clase, es decir, debe narrar en qué momento específico de su praxis diaria logra evidenciar cómo alguna de estas tendencias pedagógicas medias sus experiencias de enseñanza y aprendizaje. 3. Para consolidar este análisis debe escribir en un documento, no superior a dos hojas, cómo su práctica de aula, se ve permeada por una de estas tendencias pedagógicas y, por consiguiente, se puede constituir como una buena práctica docente:  Aquí tenga en cuenta los siguientes criterios definidos por la UNESCO 2004, respecto a las características que deben tener las buenas prácticas docentes: - Relevancia del contenido que se enseña: están alineadas con el currículo. - Tiempo suficiente para aprender: se refiere al tiempo que se dedica a enseñar, en oposición a las horas oficialmente definidas en el currículo. - Enseñanza estructurada: conjunto de oportunidades de aprendizaje a través del cual se estimula al estudiante a aprender más, se monitorea su proceso y se le garantiza realimentación y reforzamiento con regularidad. - Ambiente propicio para aprendizaje en el aula: tanto los estudiantes como el docente concentran sus esfuerzos en alcanzar una meta común, hay respeto mutuo entre docentes y estudiantes, y entre ellos mismos; hay intercambios con respeto, armonía y seguridad. - Docentes conocedores del contenido disciplinar: para lo cual se requiere inteligencia verbal, un amplio repertorio docente y motivación para alcanzar las metas propuestas. Se enfoca en ofrecer opciones al estudiante de cuándo, dónde y cómo aprender. Esto puede ayudar a los estudiantes a cubrir sus necesidades particulares, ya que tendrán mayor flexibilidad en el ritmo, lugar y forma de entrega de los contenidos educativos. El aprendizaje flexible puede incluir el uso de tecnología para el estudio en línea, dedicación a medio tiempo, aceleración o desaceleración de programas, entre otros.
  5. 5. - Adaptabilidad al contexto: se debe valorar la relevancia de los objetivos actuales y planeados frente a la situación nacional, en términos de contenido, estructura y contexto de enseñanza-aprendizaje. 4. El documento con el análisis contendrá los siguientes ítems: ● PASO 1. Conceptualización: este paso implica describir las principales características de práctica educativa (contexto). ● PASO 2. Desarrollo: en este paso se debe dar cuenta de las acciones precisas que desarrollan los estudiantes.  PASO 3.Cierre: escribir las principales conclusiones de su práctica educativa. Importante: Marcar con su nombre completo el archivo con el análisis solicitado y publicarlo en Slideshare.  Publique el enlace de su Slidshare en el siguiente campo: SlideShare: Es un sitio web que permite alojar diapositivas. Ofrece a los usuarios la posibilidad de subir y compartir en público o en privado presentaciones de diapositivas: PowerPoint (.ppt, .pps,.pptx,.ppsx,.pot y.potx), OpenOffice (.odp); presentaciones e infografías PDF (.pdf); documentos en Adobe PDF (.pdf), Microsoft Word (.doc,.docx y.rtf), OpenOffice (.odt) y la mayoría de documentos de texto sin formato (.txt).
  6. 6. LAS PARTES DE LAS PLANTAS ● PASO 1. Conceptualización: este paso implica describir las principales características de práctica educativa (contexto). La experiencia pedagógica descrita a continuación se desarrolló en INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA NUCLEO ESCOLAR RURAL CALOTO SEDE COLEGIO NUCLEO ESCOLAR, con estudiantes de segundo grado entre las edades de 7 y 8 años, en el área de Ciencias Naturales. Teniendo en cuenta el interés de los niños por la temática trabajada sobre las partes de la planta y su ciclo de vida establecidas en el currículo se planeó una práctica de laboratorio que tenía como objetivos: o Identificar las partes de la planta o Conocer las funciones que realizan cada una de las diferentes partes de la planta (Raíz, hoja, tallo, semilla, etc.) o Conocer los cuidados que debe tener una planta. o Establecer la importancia de las plantas para vivir en un ambiente sano. ● PASO 2. Desarrollo: en este paso se debe dar cuenta de las acciones precisas que desarrollan los estudiantes. Actividad Inicial: Como actividad de inicio se llevó a los estudiantes a que observaran las plantas del jardín de la institución e identificaran las características que presentaban tales como color, forma, textura y sus partes. Actividad de Contextualización: En el aula de clase se desarrolló una guía de trabajo donde se llevó a la reflexión de la importancia de las plantas para el ser humano y para el planeta y se explicaron algunas características internas de las plantas que no se pudieron observar pero que son importantes para la planta trabajando conceptos como: Autótrofas-fotosíntesis- sales minerales- sabia bruta- sabia elaborada-oxigeno- dióxido de carbono. Luego de desarrollar la guía de trabajo se observó un video sobre las funciones que realizan cada una de las partes de la planta (Raíz, hoja, tallo, semilla, flor y fruto).
  7. 7. Después de analizar las funciones que realizan cada una las partes de la planta se desarrolló un taller personal y grupal acerca de lo visto en clase, el cual fue socializado y corregido de manera colectiva. Actividad de experimentación: En esta fase se diseñó una experiencia de laboratorio con los estudiantes los cuales cada uno debía plantar y cuidar su planta. En clase se hizo el proceso de plantación para lo cual se utilizaron los siguientes materiales los cuales fueron solicitados con anterioridad: Una botella plástica, una tapa de gaseosa plástica, abono, semillas de alpiste, ojos móviles, silicona líquida y agua. FASE DE PLANTACIÓN: Cada estudiante con sus materiales se dispuso a depositar el abono hasta la mitad de la botella plástica la cual fue cortada previamente por la mitad y se utilizó la parte de la base, allí se depositó el abono, al cual se le hizo un agujero en el centro de tal manera que se abriera un espacio para depositar las semillas de alpiste, y luego debían depositar nuevamente una segunda capa de abono para tapar totalmente el alpiste hasta llenar completamente el recipiente. Después de haber plantado las semillas se les regaba con un poquito de agua y se disponía a decorar el recipiente pegando lo ojos móviles y la tapa plástica como nariz. FASE DE OBSERVACIÓN: Cada uno de los estudiantes se llevó su planta para la casa y allí diariamente debía sacarla al sol por las mañanas y regarla, al igual de observar sus cambios y sus fases de crecimiento por 20 días y escribir en su cuaderno los cambio ocurridos durante este tiempo a su planta, para ser socializados en clase.  PASO 3.Cierre: escribir las principales conclusiones de su práctica educativa. Conclusiones:  La experiencia pedagógica permitió fortalecer las competencias tecnológicas y científicas de los estudiantes.  El trabajo colaborativo generó una mejor convivencia entre los estudiantes propiciando espacios de respeto y cooperación.
  8. 8.  Los estudiantes observaron e identificaron las partes de la plata y sus funciones.  La actividad de laboratorio les permitió llevar lo aprendido de la teoría a la práctica.  Se evidencia a través de las observaciones realizadas en su experiencia de laboratorio asombro, interés y motivación por el cuidado de su planta.  Se despertó el interés y amor de los estudiantes, evidenciado en el cuidado de su planta. ii. Políticas públicas para igualdad oportunidades en el acceso, conocimiento, uso y apropiación de las TIC.
  9. 9. Fuente: http://ciersur.univalle.edu.co/presentacionObservatorio2015/info.html Ahora revise el esquema: aportes de la cartografía Referentes Nacionales, y analice la aproximación conceptual que este ofrece en relación con el concepto de innovación educativa.
  10. 10. Seguidamente seleccione como mínimo 2 referentes nacionales (Decretos, políticas, programas o estrategias) relacionados en el esquema que usted desconoce; indague sobre estos en la red, y diligencie la siguiente tabla: Nombre del Documento (Referentes nacionales) URL Descripción Características RENATA (Red Nacional Académica de Tecnología Avanzada) http://www.renata. edu.co/ Es la red nacional de investigación y educación de Colombia que conecta, articula e integra a los actores del Sistema Nacional de Ciencia Tecnología e Innovación (SNCTI) entre sí y con el mundo, a través del suministro de servicios, herramientas e infraestructura tecnológica para contribuir al mejoramiento del nivel de productividad, efectividad y competitividad de la producción científica y académica del país. *Se encuentra conectada con sus 8 Redes académicas Regionales. * Cuenta con la Red CLARA que se responsabiliza del manejo de la infraestructura que interconecta a las redes académicas nacionales con universidades y centros de investigación. AVA (Ambientes Virtuales de Aprendizaje) http://aprendeenlin ea.udea.edu.co/ba nco/html/ambiente _virtual_de_apren dizaje Es un entorno de aprendizaje mediado por tecnología, que facilita la comunicación y el procesamiento, la gestión y la distribución de la información, agregando a la relación educativa, nuevas posibilidades para el aprendizaje. Cabe señalar que las principales características de los contenidos en AVA residen en la interactividad, en el tratamiento pedagógico, en su adaptación y en su función con el medio en el que va a ser consultado y tratado por los estudiantes. iii) Principios y desafíos que debe abordar la educación para adaptarse a la sociedad del siglo XXI.
  11. 11. Con base en los ejercicios previos, construya una aproximación conceptual que permita perfilar 10 claves educativas para la implementación de tendencias y enfoques innovadores en sus prácticas de enseñanza: 10 claves esenciales 1. El docente debe ser un guía que promueva el aprendizaje a partir de estrategias tecnológicas. 2. Ofrecer alternativas que motiven a los estudiantes y les permita desarrollar la autonomía en el proceso de enseñanza más allá de la jornada escolar. 3. El docente se debe comprometer a continuar su preparación y aprendizaje del uso de las nuevas alternativas y tendencias de la informática. 4. Aplicar las nuevas tendencias pedagógicas permite que se le brinde a los estudiantes un proceso innovador y que sus experiencias sean significativas. 5. Incrementar en el aula el uso de material REA con el fin de compartir experiencias logrando el acceso y el intercambio de la información. 6. Tener una actitud creativa e innovadora para enriquecer el proceso de enseñanza. 7. Fortalecer el acceso a las herramientas para el uso de la TICS. 8. El docente debe evaluar la herramienta utilizada, con el fin de lograr el aprovechamiento de la misma y alcanzar sus objetivos en el proceso de aprendizaje. 9. Realizar talleres con los padres de familia y la comunidad educativa para involucrarlos en el manejo de las herramientas y contar con su apoyo. 10.Utilizar las herramientas tecnológicas permiten que el proceso de inclusión se logre llevar a cabo en el aula.

×