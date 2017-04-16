Actividad 8 Taller práctico: 10 claves para la implementación de tendencias y enfoques innovadores Departamento: CAUCA Mun...
 Poner en práctica las tendencias educativas basadas en pedagogía y tecnología que darán un nuevo enfoque a las prácticas...
Fuente: Resultado del radar de tendencias en pedagogía 2016. Con base en lo anterior, realice un análisis que permita iden...
Tenga en cuenta que: 1. El análisis lo debe presentar de manera individual. 2. El análisis debe sustentarse a partir de un...
- Relevancia del contenido que se enseña: están alineadas con el currículo. - Tiempo suficiente para aprender: se refiere ...
páginas webs, el cual permite actividades como crucigramas, sopas de letras, pequeños quizes etc. De igual forma la misma ...
 Publique el enlace de su Slidshare en el siguiente campo: ii. Políticas públicas para igualdad oportunidades en el acces...
Fuente: http://ciersur.univalle.edu.co/presentacionObservatorio2015/info.htmlAhora revise el esquema: aportes de la cartog...
analice la aproximación conceptual que este ofrece en relación con el concepto de innovación educativa. Seguidamente selec...
article-13694.html cooperación TIC entre Colombiano y Corea del Sur, creado luego de la firma de un acuerdo de colaboració...
5. Promover la innovación en los estudiantes a partir de proyectos que involucren las TICs. 6. Cambiar la percepción de qu...
Actividad 8 BUENOS AIRES

  1. 1. Actividad 8 Taller práctico: 10 claves para la implementación de tendencias y enfoques innovadores Departamento: CAUCA Municipio: BUENOS AIRES Radicado: Institución Educativa: CENTRO EDUCATIVO EL PORVENIR Sede Educativa: ESCUELA RURAL MIXTA LA ESPERANZA Nombres y apellidos del docente: ELIZABETH FORY VALENCIA AMIRA CARABALI BALANTA ANA MILENA SALAZAR JARA CRISTIAN RICARDO MONTAÑO LOPEZ ELIZABETH MARTINEZ APONZA FLOR ALBA GUAZAQUILLO LUIS EDUARDO DIAZ DAGUA NUBIA RAMOS VELEZ SANDRA PATRICIA BUSTAMANTE Presentación El taller práctico: 10 claves para la implementación de tendencias y enfoques innovadores, tiene como propósito que los docentes identifiquen el cambio paradigmático que se requiere para atender al desafío pedagógico que implica incorporar las Tecnologías de la Información y la Comunicación (TIC) al aula y al currículo escolar. En concordancia con lo anterior, a través de este taller se busca que el docente visione las habilidades, estrategias y competencias que debe desarrollar para contribuir al nuevo paradigma educacional que plantean las TIC como innovaciones educativas. Objetivos de aprendizaje:  Identificar métodos para incentivar la creatividad de los docentes innovadores.  Afianzar las nuevas habilidades y competencias que requieren los docentes del siglo XXI.
  2. 2.  Poner en práctica las tendencias educativas basadas en pedagogía y tecnología que darán un nuevo enfoque a las prácticas de enseñanza y apren  Metodología: El presente taller se desarrollará a través de una metodología teórico práctico, apoyada en estrategias de trabajo individual y colaborativo. Desarrollo: Este atento al conjunto de acciones que mediarán el desarrollo de los objetivos del presente taller y que se enmarcan en 3 temáticas generales: i. Las nuevas habilidades y competencias requeridas por los ciudadanos del siglo XXI. ii. Políticas públicas para igualdad oportunidades en el acceso, conocimiento, uso y apropiación de las TIC. iii. Principios y desafíos que debe abordar la educación para adaptarse a la sociedad del siglo XXI. Las nuevas habilidades y competencias requeridas por los ciudadanos del siglo XXI. Identifique y analice en el siguiente gráfico las tendencias educativas y experiencias pedagógicas que están moldeando el aprendizaje del futuro, según el último informe del Observatorio de Innovación Educativa Tecnológico de Monterrey-Febrero 2016: Ilustración 1. Tendencias pedagógicas
  3. 3. Fuente: Resultado del radar de tendencias en pedagogía 2016. Con base en lo anterior, realice un análisis que permita identificar cuál de estas tendencias pedagógicas, ha logrado permear su quehacer pedagógico. Para ampliar su conocimiento sobre estas tendencias, apóyese en el siguiente glosario que las define de manera clara y concreta: Técnica didáctica orientada al diseño y desarrollo de un proyecto de manera colaborativa por un grupo de alumnos. Lo anterior como una forma de lograr los objetivos de aprendizaje de una o más áreas disciplinares y, además, el desarrollo de competencias relacionadas con la administración de proyectos reales. Aprendizaje Basado en Proyectos Modelo de aprendizaje que implica la vivencia de una experiencia en la que el alumno puede sentir o hacer cosas que fortalecen sus aprendizajes. Aprendizaje Vivencial Es una técnica didáctica en la que la exposición de contenido se hace por medio de videos que pueden ser consultados en línea de manera libre, mientras el tiempo de aula se dedica a la discusión, resolución de problemas y actividades prácticas bajo la supervisión y asesoría del profesor. Aprendizaje Invertido
  4. 4. Tenga en cuenta que: 1. El análisis lo debe presentar de manera individual. 2. El análisis debe sustentarse a partir de una experiencia de clase, es decir, debe narrar en qué momento específico de su praxis diaria logra evidenciar cómo alguna de estas tendencias pedagógicas medias sus experiencias de enseñanza y aprendizaje. 3. Para consolidar este análisis debe escribir en un documento, no superior a dos hojas, cómo su práctica de aula, se ve permeada por una de estas tendencias pedagógicas y, por consiguiente, se puede constituir como una buena práctica docente:  Aquí tenga en cuenta los siguientes criterios definidos por la UNESCO 2004, respecto a las características que deben tener las buenas prácticas docentes: Es una estrategia que proporciona a los estudiantes un contexto general en el que ellos, de manera colaborativa, deben determinar el reto a resolver. Los estudiantes trabajan con sus profesores y expertos para resolver este reto en comunidades de todo el mundo y así desarrollar un conocimiento más profundo de los temas que estén estudiando. Aprendizaje Basado en Retos Se enfoca en ofrecer opciones al estudiante de cuándo, dónde y cómo aprender. Esto puede ayudar a los estudiantes a cubrir sus necesidades particulares, ya que tendrán mayor flexibilidad en el ritmo, lugar y forma de entrega de los contenidos educativos. El aprendizaje flexible puede incluir el uso de tecnología para el estudio en línea, dedicación a medio tiempo, aceleración o desaceleración de programas, entre otros. Aprendizaje flexible
  5. 5. - Relevancia del contenido que se enseña: están alineadas con el currículo. - Tiempo suficiente para aprender: se refiere al tiempo que se dedica a enseñar, en oposición a las horas oficialmente definidas en el currículo. - Enseñanza estructurada: conjunto de oportunidades de aprendizaje a través del cual se estimula al estudiante a aprender más, se monitorea su proceso y se le garantiza realimentación y reforzamiento con regularidad. - Ambiente propicio para aprendizaje en el aula: tanto los estudiantes como el docente concentran sus esfuerzos en alcanzar una meta común, hay respeto mutuo entre docentes y estudiantes, y entre ellos mismos; hay intercambios con respeto, armonía y seguridad. - Docentes conocedores del contenido disciplinar: para lo cual se requiere inteligencia verbal, un amplio repertorio docente y motivación para alcanzar las metas propuestas. - Adaptabilidad al contexto: se debe valorar la relevancia de los objetivos actuales y planeados frente a la situación nacional, en términos de contenido, estructura y contexto de enseñanza-aprendizaje. 4. El documento con el análisis contendrá los siguientes ítems: ● PASO 1. Conceptualización: este paso implica describir las principales características de práctica educativa (contexto). Mi experiencia ha sido con el aprendizaje híbrido, el cual combina las clases presenciales con la parte virtual. Clase de ciencias sociales para varios grados. En la experiencia, los estudiantes se enfrentan s la clase presencial, en el horario normal declases, pero encuentran con el aprendizaje asistido por computador, en donde la clase se da apoyada en la tecnología, haciendo uso del vídeo beam, con el cual se proyectan vídeos, diapositivas y algunas paginas que permiten realizar un trabajo colectivo en el aula de clase. Cabe aclarar que también se emplean estrategias convencionales como el desarrollo de guías, talleres y evalúa iones de forma presencial. Por otra parte, como refuerzo, los estudiantes en sus casas o en cualquier otro lugar, disponiendo de su propio tiempo y espacio, desarrollan distintas actividades virtuales, en una pagina crear por el docente para el grupo, bajo el formato de moodle. En esta pagina desarrollan algunas actividades bajadas de
  6. 6. páginas webs, el cual permite actividades como crucigramas, sopas de letras, pequeños quizes etc. De igual forma la misma pagina de moodle permite realizar distintos tipos de actividades y evaluaciones, e inclusive permite llevar el registro y control del uso que hacen los estudiante de esta y su progreso en las actividades. ● PASO 2. Desarrollo: en este paso se debe dar cuenta de las acciones precisas que desarrollan los estudiantes. Los estudiantes tienen dos clases de compromisos, en el primero deben cumplir con sus actividdes presenciales, como el desarrollo de los talleres, participación en clase y presentación de las electivas evaluaciones. El segundo compromiso es cumplir con el desarrollo de las actividades virtuales en la plataforma de moodle, las cuales tienen un tiempo y plazos derminados.  PASO 3. Cierre: escribir las principales conclusiones de su práctica educativa. Por otra parte, cabe anotar que el desarrollo de los estudiantes en esta metodología de aprendizaje es mejor que el de una clase tradicional, ya que ellos se encuentran mas motivados y prestos al desarrollo de las clases. Por otro lado, se percibe la influencia cultural en el incumplimiento de sus actividades académicas, ya que a pesar de estar tocando aspectos que al parecer son de su interés, como el uso de la tecnología, se hace necesario conceder prorrogas en la entrega de las actividades virtuales , ya que a la fecha de entrega inicial muchosbno habían cumplido con el desarrollo de la tarea Importante: Marcar con su nombre completo el archivo con el análisis solicitado y publicarlo en Slideshare. SlideShare: Es un sitio web que permite alojar diapositivas. Ofrece a los usuarios la posibilidad de subir y compartir en público o en privado presentaciones de diapositivas: PowerPoint (.ppt, .pps, .pptx, .ppsx, .pot y.potx), OpenOffice (.odp); presentaciones e infografías PDF (.pdf); documentos en Adobe PDF (.pdf), Microsoft Word (.doc, .docx y.rtf), OpenOffice (.odt) y la mayoría de documentos de texto sin formato (.txt).
  7. 7.  Publique el enlace de su Slidshare en el siguiente campo: ii. Políticas públicas para igualdad oportunidades en el acceso, conocimiento, uso y apropiación de las TIC.
  8. 8. Fuente: http://ciersur.univalle.edu.co/presentacionObservatorio2015/info.htmlAhora revise el esquema: aportes de la cartografía Referentes Nacionales, y
  9. 9. analice la aproximación conceptual que este ofrece en relación con el concepto de innovación educativa. Seguidamente seleccione como mínimo 2 referentes nacionales (Decretos, políticas, programas o estrategias) relacionados en el esquema que usted desconoce; indague sobre estos en la red, y diligencie la siguiente tabla: Nombre del Documento (Referentes nacionales) URL Descripción Características Computadores para Educar http//www.computadoresparaeducar.gov.co Es un programa de gobierno que une la empresa privada con la pública suministrando a las instituciones educativas del estado con computadores. De igual forma facilita a dichas instituciones el acceso a las tecnologías de la información y la comunicación. Es una estrategia que permite dotar a las instituciones educativas con ordenadores donados por empresas. Capacita a docentes y padres de familia en el uso de las TIC, por medio de diplomados. Da prioridad a las instituciones de la parte rural. Se une al cuidado y preservación del medio ambiente, al remodelando y reutilizando aquellos computadores dados de baja por las empresas. Pasantías a Corea http://www.mintic.gov.co/portal/604/w3- Es un programa de Acceder de primera
  10. 10. article-13694.html cooperación TIC entre Colombiano y Corea del Sur, creado luego de la firma de un acuerdo de colaboración entre el ministerio TIC y l a Agente la Nacional de la Sociedad de Corea, con el objeto de promover la transferencia de conocimientos en distintas áreas de las TICs, principalmente en el campo de la ciberseguridad y gobierno electronico mano a las mejores practicas coreanas. Profundizar en aspectos como ciberseguridad, seguridad de la información y gobierno electrónico. Mejorar los niveles de seguridad en internet, potenciar la infraestructura y operación de CERT del país. Optimizar nuestra capacidad de respuesta ante incidentes cibernéticos. De la Sociedad de la Informa ion de iii) Principios y desafíos que debe abordar la educación para adaptarse a la sociedad del siglo XXI. Con base en los ejercicios previos, construya una aproximación conceptual que permita perfilar 10 claves educativas para la implementación de tendencias y enfoques innovadores en sus prácticas de enseñanza: 10 claves esenciales 1. Estar actualizado en temas relacionados con las tics y su uso en el aula. 2. Desarrollar actividades que impliquen innovación y facilite al los estudiantes el uso de herramientas tecnológicas. 3. conocer las necesidades y estilos de aprendizaje de los estudiantes. 4. Usar y aplicar las tics como herramienta constante en su quehacer docente.
  11. 11. 5. Promover la innovación en los estudiantes a partir de proyectos que involucren las TICs. 6. Cambiar la percepción de que las clases presenciales son el único medio de aprendizaje. 7. Usar las redes sociales como forma de participación y comunicación entre pares y docente. 8. Estar abierto a los nevosnusos de la tecnología en educación. 9. Involucrar a los estudiantes en el desarrollo de las herramientas tecnológicas. 10.Desarrollar en los estudiantes la habilidades básicas para la selección de la información que se encuentra en internet.

