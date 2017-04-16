Actidad 8 Innovatic

Actividad 8 Taller práctico: 10 claves para la implementación de tendencias y enfoques innovadores Departamento: cauca Mun...
Metodología: El presente taller se desarrollará a través de una metodología teórico práctico, apoyada en estrategias de tr...
Fuente: Resultado del radar de tendencias en pedagogía 2016. Con base en lo anterior, realice un análisis que permita iden...
Tenga en cuenta que: 1. El análisis lo debe presentar de manera individual. 2. El análisis debe sustentarse a partir de un...
- Docentes conocedores del contenido disciplinar: para lo cual se requiere inteligencia verbal, un amplio repertorio docen...
Paso 1. Conceptualización. El proyecto “La Hora de las Matemáticas se desarrolla en ESCUELA RURAL MIXTA BRISAS DEL SILENCI...
 Promover la sana convivencia entre los integrantes, el reconocimiento de la personalidad individual, el auto- conocimien...
ii. Políticas públicas para igualdad oportunidades en el acceso, conocimiento, uso y apropiación de las TIC.
Fuente: http://ciersur.univalle.edu.co/presentacionObservatorio2015/info.html Ahora revise el esquema: aportes de la carto...
Seguidamente seleccione como mínimo 2 referentes nacionales (Decretos, políticas, programas o estrategias) relacionados en...
Con base en los ejercicios previos, construya una aproximación conceptual que permita perfilar 10 claves educativas para l...
  1. 1. Actividad 8 Taller práctico: 10 claves para la implementación de tendencias y enfoques innovadores Departamento: cauca Municipio: Buenos Aires Radicado: 35246 Institución Educativa: ESCUELA RURAL MIXTA BRISAS DEL SILENCIO Sede Educativa: CENTRO EDUCATIVO EL PORVENIR Nombres y apellidos del docente: ADRIANA GOMEZ VARGAS SANDRA PATRICIA MORENO VELASCO ADRIANA CONDA LABIO JANNER DAGUA PEREZ MONICA PETEFI LARGO Presentación El taller práctico: 10 claves para la implementación de tendencias y enfoques innovadores, tiene como propósito que los docentes identifiquen el cambio paradigmático que se requiere para atender al desafío pedagógico que implica incorporar las Tecnologías de la Información y la Comunicación (TIC) al aula y al currículo escolar. En concordancia con lo anterior, a través de este taller se busca que el docente visione las habilidades, estrategias y competencias que debe desarrollar para contribuir al nuevo paradigma educacional que plantean las TIC como innovaciones educativas. Objetivos de aprendizaje:  Identificar métodos para incentivar la creatividad de los docentes innovadores.  Afianzar las nuevas habilidades y competencias que requieren los docentes del siglo XXI.  Poner en práctica las tendencias educativas basadas en pedagogía y tecnología que darán un nuevo enfoque a las prácticas de enseñanza y aprendizaje.
  2. 2. Metodología: El presente taller se desarrollará a través de una metodología teórico práctico, apoyada en estrategias de trabajo individual y colaborativo. Desarrollo: Este atento al conjunto de acciones que mediarán el desarrollo de los objetivos del presente taller y que se enmarcan en 3 temáticas generales: i. Las nuevas habilidades y competencias requeridas por los ciudadanos del siglo XXI. ii. Políticas públicas para igualdad oportunidades en el acceso, conocimiento, uso y apropiación de las TIC. iii. Principios y desafíos que debe abordar la educación para adaptarse a la sociedad del siglo XXI. Las nuevas habilidades y competencias requeridas por los ciudadanos del siglo XXI. Identifique y analice en el siguiente gráfico las tendencias educativas y experiencias pedagógicas que están moldeando el aprendizaje del futuro, según el último informe del Observatorio de Innovación Educativa Tecnológico de Monterrey-Febrero 2016: Ilustración 1. Tendencias pedagógicas
  3. 3. Fuente: Resultado del radar de tendencias en pedagogía 2016. Con base en lo anterior, realice un análisis que permita identificar cuál de estas tendencias pedagógicas, ha logrado permear su quehacer pedagógico. Para ampliar su conocimiento sobre estas tendencias, apóyese en el siguiente glosario que las define de manera clara y concreta: Técnica didáctica orientada al diseño y desarrollo de un proyecto de manera colaborativa por un grupo de alumnos. Lo anterior como una forma de lograr los objetivos de aprendizaje de una o más áreas disciplinares y, además, el desarrollo de competencias relacionadas con la administración de proyectos reales. Aprendizaje Basado en Proyectos Modelo de aprendizaje que implica la vivencia de una experiencia en la que el alumno puede sentir o hacer cosas que fortalecen sus aprendizajes. Aprendizaje Vivencial Es una técnica didáctica en la que la exposición de contenido se hace por medio de videos que pueden ser consultados en línea de manera libre, mientras el tiempo de aula se dedica a la discusión, resolución de problemas y actividades prácticas bajo la supervisión y asesoría del profesor. Aprendizaje Invertido Es una estrategia que proporciona a los estudiantes un contexto general en el que ellos, de manera colaborativa, deben determinar el reto a resolver. Los estudiantes trabajan con sus profesores y expertos para resolver este reto en comunidades de todo el mundo y así desarrollar un conocimiento más profundo de los temas que estén estudiando. Aprendizaje Basado en Retos
  4. 4. Tenga en cuenta que: 1. El análisis lo debe presentar de manera individual. 2. El análisis debe sustentarse a partir de una experiencia de clase, es decir, debe narrar en qué momento específico de su praxis diaria logra evidenciar cómo alguna de estas tendencias pedagógicas medias sus experiencias de enseñanza y aprendizaje. 3. Para consolidar este análisis debe escribir en un documento, no superior a dos hojas, cómo su práctica de aula, se ve permeada por una de estas tendencias pedagógicas y, por consiguiente, se puede constituir como una buena práctica docente:  Aquí tenga en cuenta los siguientes criterios definidos por la UNESCO 2004, respecto a las características que deben tener las buenas prácticas docentes: - Relevancia del contenido que se enseña: están alineadas con el currículo. - Tiempo suficiente para aprender: se refiere al tiempo que se dedica a enseñar, en oposición a las horas oficialmente definidas en el currículo. - Enseñanza estructurada: conjunto de oportunidades de aprendizaje a través del cual se estimula al estudiante a aprender más, se monitorea su proceso y se le garantiza realimentación y reforzamiento con regularidad. - Ambiente propicio para aprendizaje en el aula: tanto los estudiantes como el docente concentran sus esfuerzos en alcanzar una meta común, hay respeto mutuo entre docentes y estudiantes, y entre ellos mismos; hay intercambios con respeto, armonía y seguridad. Se enfoca en ofrecer opciones al estudiante de cuándo, dónde y cómo aprender. Esto puede ayudar a los estudiantes a cubrir sus necesidades particulares, ya que tendrán mayor flexibilidad en el ritmo, lugar y forma de entrega de los contenidos educativos. El aprendizaje flexible puede incluir el uso de tecnología para el estudio en línea, dedicación a medio tiempo, aceleración o desaceleración de programas, entre otros. Aprendizaje flexible
  5. 5. - Docentes conocedores del contenido disciplinar: para lo cual se requiere inteligencia verbal, un amplio repertorio docente y motivación para alcanzar las metas propuestas. - Adaptabilidad al contexto: se debe valorar la relevancia de los objetivos actuales y planeados frente a la situación nacional, en términos de contenido, estructura y contexto de enseñanza-aprendizaje. 4. El documento con el análisis contendrá los siguientes ítems: ● PASO 1. Conceptualización: este paso implica describir las principales características de práctica educativa (contexto). ● PASO 2. Desarrollo: en este paso se debe dar cuenta de las acciones precisas que desarrollan los estudiantes.  PASO 3. Cierre: escribir las principales conclusiones de su práctica educativa. Importante: Marcar con su nombre completo el archivo con el análisis solicitado y publicarlo en Slideshare.  Publique el enlace de su Slidshare en el siguiente campo: SlideShare: Es un sitio web que permite alojar diapositivas. Ofrece a los usuarios la posibilidad de subir y compartir en público o en privado presentaciones de diapositivas: PowerPoint (.ppt, .pps, .pptx, .ppsx, .pot y.potx), OpenOffice (.odp); presentaciones e infografías PDF (.pdf); documentos en Adobe PDF (.pdf), Microsoft Word (.doc, .docx y.rtf), OpenOffice (.odt) y la mayoría de documentos de texto sin formato (.txt).
  6. 6. Paso 1. Conceptualización. El proyecto “La Hora de las Matemáticas se desarrolla en ESCUELA RURAL MIXTA BRISAS DEL SILENCIO en el sector rural del Municipio de Buenos Aires, la cual cuenta con una población campesina, pero permeada por los dineros de los cultivos ilícitos, donde los niños y niñas pueden conceptualizar que no es necesario estudiar para hacer dinero, por ello la hora d ela matemática busca que se vea a todos los estudiantes como sujetos iguales y de esta manera disminuir el impacto negativo que pueden tener las diferentes problemáticas del contexto y del aula en la formación de los niños, niñas y los adolescentes. Aprovechando los recursos y servicios gratuitos de la internet e implementando tendencias pedagógicas como: educación basada en competencias, el aprendizaje flexible, aprendizaje invertido, aprendizaje en línea; además tendencias en tecnología como: aprendizaje ubicuo, recursos educativos abiertos, entornos colaborativos de aprendizaje, entornos personalizados de aprendizaje entre otros, se pretende que los estudiantes desarrollen competencias matemáticas, digitales y ciudadanas, donde se compartan experiencias, saberes previos, trabajo en equipo para optimizar al desarrollo de la capacidad de razonamiento cuantitativo y lógico. Paso 2. Desarrollo. Acciones desarrolladas en la experiencia hasta el momento tenemos:  Detección del problema, organización de las áreas: Matemáticas e informática. Docentes  Organización de la hora de la matemática.  Inscripción de los integrantes  Diagnóstico, resolución de problemas matemáticos  Desarrollo del curso 1. Fundamentos de la ciencia de la computación para el desarrollo del pensamiento lógico matemático.  Actividades de matemáticas recreativa: cubo de Rubik  Actividades de matemáticas recreativa: Sudoku  Actividades de matemáticas recreativa: Tangram  Desarrollo del curso 2. Fundamentos de la ciencia de la computación para el desarrollo del pensamiento lógico matemático. Paso 3. Cierre.  Ocupar el tiempo libre en actividades que conllevan al desarrollo de competencias matemáticas,  Aprovechar recursos y servicios gratuitos de plataformas online, con manejo ético de la información.  Utilizar de buena manera las redes sociales y hacer buen uso de las herramientas informáticas.  Estimular el autoaprendizaje y disciplina.
  7. 7.  Promover la sana convivencia entre los integrantes, el reconocimiento de la personalidad individual, el auto- conocimiento, y se fomenta el respeto.  Promover el aprendizaje colaborativo y cooperativo.
  8. 8. ii. Políticas públicas para igualdad oportunidades en el acceso, conocimiento, uso y apropiación de las TIC.
  9. 9. Fuente: http://ciersur.univalle.edu.co/presentacionObservatorio2015/info.html Ahora revise el esquema: aportes de la cartografía Referentes Nacionales, y analice la aproximación conceptual que este ofrece en relación con el concepto de innovación educativa.
  10. 10. Seguidamente seleccione como mínimo 2 referentes nacionales (Decretos, políticas, programas o estrategias) relacionados en el esquema que usted desconoce; indague sobre estos en la red, y diligencie la siguiente tabla: Nombre del Documento (Referentes nacionales) URL Descripción Características Decreto 490 del 28 de marzo de 2016 www.mineducaci on.gov.co/1759/w 3-propertyvalue- 49835.html "Por el cual se reglamenta el Decreto Ley 1278 de 2002 en materia tipos de empleos del Sistema Especial de Carrera Docente y su provisión, se dictan otras disposiciones y se adiciona el Decreto 1075 de 2015 -Único Reglamentario del Sector Educación. Explicación de consultas de fallos sobre la materia. Manuales Convivencia en colegios. http://www.minedu cacion.gov.co/175 9/articles- 357092_archivo_p df_Consulta.pdf En los manuales de conviv encia se puede establecer sanciones a los estudiante s con suspensión de 1,2,3 días o esto es violatorio al derecho fundamental a la educación, y si no existen s anciones de este tipo que se debe hacer con los estu diantes que presentan mu chos problemas de conviv encia.” Precisa las normas de los Manuales de convivencia. iii) Principios y desafíos que debe abordar la educación para adaptarse a la sociedad del siglo XXI.
  11. 11. Con base en los ejercicios previos, construya una aproximación conceptual que permita perfilar 10 claves educativas para la implementación de tendencias y enfoques innovadores en sus prácticas de enseñanza: 10 claves esenciales 1. Emprendimiento para realizar las actividades asignadas. 2. Innovación en la práctica pedagógica al momento de abordar un tema y su correcta utilización. 3. Creatividad para hacer cosas creativas a partir de lo ya explicado. 4. Manejo adecuado de las TIC en el ambiente escolar y contexto. 5. Recursividad para hacer de las actividades diarias un escenario dinámico y de doble dirección. 6. Actualización permanente del conocimiento. 7. Aplicabilidad en la práctica pedagógica diaria. 8. Flexibilidad en el desarrollo de las temáticas y contenidos. 9. Adaptabilidad al cambio en las tecnologías. 10. Compartir experiencias en grupo de pares. Nota: Finalizado el ejercicio, por favor enviarlo a través de la plataforma Blackboard en el espacio dispuesto, asociado a la actividad 8.

