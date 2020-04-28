Digital skills: Adaptive machine learning

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Adaptive machine learning 2KMO 01 Digital skills
inhoudstafel • Wat houdt adaptive machine learning in? • Bedrijfstoepassingen • Disruptief? • gevolgen • Fase Gartner • br...
Wat houdt adaptive machine learning in? • Principe: “al doende leert men” • Machine leert uit fouten • Zoeken naar juiste ...
bedrijfstoepassingen • Audi • Auto’s leren verkeerssituaties analyseren en leren handelen in verschillende situaties. • De...
bedrijfstoepassingen • Stripe introduceert Radar • Radar is een op machine learning gebaseerde tool • Herkent frauduleuze ...
Disruptief? JA Zeer innovatief Veranderend aan omgeving Inspelen op nieuwe technologiën Bedrijven gaan ten onder als ze ni...
Gevolgen door doorbraak technologie Verschuiving van de taken Nieuwe werkplaats Training nodig negatief: taken van werknem...
Fase Gartner innovation trigger • door corona: • Meer bedrijven zullen zich willen beschermen tegen gelijkaardige virussen...
  1. 1. Adaptive machine learning 2KMO 01 Digital skills
  2. 2. inhoudstafel • Wat houdt adaptive machine learning in? • Bedrijfstoepassingen • Disruptief? • gevolgen • Fase Gartner • bronvermelding
  3. 3. Wat houdt adaptive machine learning in? • Principe: “al doende leert men” • Machine leert uit fouten • Zoeken naar juiste methode • adaptive -> Aanpassen aan verschillende situaties
  4. 4. bedrijfstoepassingen • Audi • Auto’s leren verkeerssituaties analyseren en leren handelen in verschillende situaties. • De auto kan dankzij sensoren die de omgeving controleren zelfstandig rijden
  5. 5. bedrijfstoepassingen • Stripe introduceert Radar • Radar is een op machine learning gebaseerde tool • Herkent frauduleuze transacties • Wordt gekeken naar: • land waar de kredietkaart werd uitgegeven • het IP-adres waarvan de bestelling wordt geplaatst • het e-maildomein van de klant • het aantal landen waarin de kaart al werd gebruikt • Als 1 van deze ‘checkpoints’ buitengewoon verdrag vertoond geeft de tool een waarschuwing omtrent een frauduleuze transactie
  6. 6. Disruptief? JA Zeer innovatief Veranderend aan omgeving Inspelen op nieuwe technologiën Bedrijven gaan ten onder als ze niet mee evolueren! Up-to-date blijven Bedrijven uitschakelen door hen een stapje voor te zijn Klanten winnen
  7. 7. Gevolgen door doorbraak technologie Verschuiving van de taken Nieuwe werkplaats Training nodig negatief: taken van werknemers worden weggenomen Positief: meer Vraag naar werknemers in andere industrie door toename economische activiteit door automatisatie iedereen gaat impact voelen
  8. 8. Fase Gartner innovation trigger • door corona: • Meer bedrijven zullen zich willen beschermen tegen gelijkaardige virussen • Door meer in te zetten op adaptive ML en AI in het algemeen • Waardoor het vroeger zal doorbreken • Schatting: binnen 4-6 jaar • MAAR: is afhankelijk van de snelheid en de manier waarop technologie evolueert
