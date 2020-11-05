Successfully reported this slideshow.
A ESCULTURA SURREALISTA História da Arte Prof. Guilherme Leone
JULIO GONZÁLEZ • Julio González (1876 —1942) foi um escultor catalão. Aprendeu a esculpir na serralheria de seu pai • É um...
JULIO GONZÁLEZ • A sua linha criativa a partir de 1927 foi direcionada para a escultura, buscando uma perfeita harmonia na...
“A idade do ferro começou há séculos produzindo infelizmente armas, algumas muito bonitas. Em nossos dias permite também a...
Principais Obras
ALBERTO GIACOMETTI (1901- 1966) • Alberto Giacometti foi um escultor, artista gráfico e pintor suíço da primeira metade do...
PRINCIPAIS CARACTERÍSTICAS • Sua primeira fase artística esteve ligada ao movimento surrealista. • Sua obra foi muito infl...
Principais Esculturas
ALEXANDER CALDER • Também conhecido por Sandy Calder, foi um escultor e pintor estadunidense famoso por seus móbiles. • Fo...
PRINCIPAIS CARACTERÍSTICAS • Seus móbiles são peças formadas por vários elementos que pendem do teto suspensos por um fio ...
Principais Obras
PRINCIPAIS OBRAS
  1. 1. A ESCULTURA SURREALISTA História da Arte Prof. Guilherme Leone
  2. 2. JULIO GONZÁLEZ • Julio González (1876 —1942) foi um escultor catalão. Aprendeu a esculpir na serralheria de seu pai • É um dos grandes escultores europeus do século XX. Dedicou seu trabalho, sobretudo, à escultura em ferro. • Julio González foi um dos artistas modernos mais importantes da primeira metade do século XX. • Trabalhou junto com Pablo Picasso
  3. 3. JULIO GONZÁLEZ • A sua linha criativa a partir de 1927 foi direcionada para a escultura, buscando uma perfeita harmonia na construção da realidade em vez de reproduzi-la. • Uniu a matéria e o espaço por meio do ferro em suas infindáveis possibilidades, valorizando um material que era renegado, lhe dando um grau de nobreza incontestável. • Desenhar no espaço é em essência o ponto de referência que lhe permitiu romper os esquemas clássicos da escultura, pioneiro na utilização do ferro numa linguagem calcada na modernidade, buscando arrojadas concepções. • PEÇAS AGRESSIVAS, QUASE BRUTAIS, SEM ESTILIZAÇÃO DECORATIVA, COM UMA ESTRANHA FORÇA, COMO OS OUTROS SURREALISTAS
  4. 4. “A idade do ferro começou há séculos produzindo infelizmente armas, algumas muito bonitas. Em nossos dias permite também a construção de pontes, prédios industriais. Já está na hora de o ferro deixar de ser mortífero e simples material de uma ciência mecanizada: a porta está completamente aberta hoje para que esse material, penetrando no domínio da Arte, seja batido e forjado por pacientes mãos de artistas”.
  5. 5. Principais Obras
  6. 6. Principais Obras
  7. 7. ALBERTO GIACOMETTI (1901- 1966) • Alberto Giacometti foi um escultor, artista gráfico e pintor suíço da primeira metade do século XX. • É considerado um dos principais representantes do Surrealismo nas Artes Plásticas e um dos mais importantes escultores do século XX. • Sua obra mais importante e conhecida é a escultura, em bronze, “L'Homme qui marche” (em português: “ O homem que caminha”) de 1961.
  8. 8. PRINCIPAIS CARACTERÍSTICAS • Sua primeira fase artística esteve ligada ao movimento surrealista. • Sua obra foi muito influenciada pelo Cubismo e Surrealismo. • Construções orgânicas que fazem alusões às obsessões da mente • Influenciado pela angústia existencial da segunda metade do século XX
  9. 9. Principais Esculturas
  10. 10. Principais Esculturas
  11. 11. ALEXANDER CALDER • Também conhecido por Sandy Calder, foi um escultor e pintor estadunidense famoso por seus móbiles. • Foi famoso por esculturas de grande porte, ele produziu numerosas figuras de arame, nomeadamente para circos em miniatura • Embora, os móbiles pareçam simples, sua montagem é muito complexa, pois exige um sistema de peso e contrapeso muito bem estudado para que o movimento tenha ritmo e sua duração se prolongue.
  12. 12. PRINCIPAIS CARACTERÍSTICAS • Seus móbiles são peças formadas por vários elementos que pendem do teto suspensos por um fio • O movimento das peças é orientado pelo acaso, já que elas se movem de acordo com o vento e as condições do lugar onde estão instaladas • A mudança da posição desses componentes é um estímulo à imaginação e rompe os limites da escultura tradicional
  13. 13. Principais Obras
  14. 14. Principais Obras
  15. 15. PRINCIPAIS OBRAS

×