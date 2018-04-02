Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Romance�Audiobook:�Married�in�Haste�by�Cathy�Maxwell�Audiobook�Free�Download�Mp3�Online� Streaming Romance�is�the�expressi...
Married�in�Haste�by�Cathy�Maxwell Millions�of�fans�agree�with�Romantic�Times�when�it�praises�Cathy�Maxwell�for�being�an�au...
Married�in�Haste�by�Cathy�Maxwell
Married�in�Haste�by�Cathy�Maxwell
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Romance Audiobook: Married in Haste by Cathy Maxwell Audiobook Free Download Mp3 Online Streaming

8 views

Published on

Romance Audiobook: Married in Haste by Cathy Maxwell Audiobook Free Download Mp3 Online Streaming
Married in Haste by Cathy Maxwell Audiobook Free
Married in Haste by Cathy Maxwell Audiobook Download
Married in Haste by Cathy Maxwell Audiobook Free Download
Married in Haste by Cathy Maxwell Audiobook Download Free
Married in Haste by Cathy Maxwell Audiobook Free Download mp3
Married in Haste by Cathy Maxwell Audiobook Download Free mp3
Married in Haste by Cathy Maxwell Audiobook Free Download mp3 Online
Married in Haste by Cathy Maxwell Audiobook Download Free mp3 Online
Married in Haste by Cathy Maxwell Audiobook Free Download mp3 Online Streaming

Published in: Lifestyle
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Romance Audiobook: Married in Haste by Cathy Maxwell Audiobook Free Download Mp3 Online Streaming

  1. 1. Romance�Audiobook:�Married�in�Haste�by�Cathy�Maxwell�Audiobook�Free�Download�Mp3�Online� Streaming Romance�is�the�expressive�and�pleasurable�feeling�from�an�emotional�attraction�towards�another�person.�This�feeling�is�associated� with,�but�does�not�necessitate,�sexual�attraction.�For�most�people�it�is�eros�rather�than�agape,�philia,�or�familial�love. LINK�IN�PAGE�4�TO�LISTEN�OR�DOWNLOAD�BOOK
  2. 2. Married�in�Haste�by�Cathy�Maxwell Millions�of�fans�agree�with�Romantic�Times�when�it�praises�Cathy�Maxwell�for�being�an�author�"who�understands�the� human�heart�and�whose�stories�touch�our�souls."�Her�novels�are�filled�with�dashing,�daring�characters,�yet�their� desires�are�universal.�Brenn�Owen,�the�new�but�impoverished�Earl�of�Merton,�is�looking�for�a�bride--one�rich�enough� to�finance�his�estate.�When�he�meets�Tess�Hamlin,�he�sees�a�woman�who�is�not�only�wealthy,�but�a�dazzling�beauty� as�well.�To�his�surprise,�Tess�quickly�accepts�his�proposal.�But�behind�her�eagerness�lurks�a�secret�she�will�do� anything�to�hide�from�him.�As�the�Earl�and�his�bride�begin�their�life�together,�their�path�is�a�passionate�one,�but�far� from�smooth--haste�must�give�way�to�patience�and�understanding.�Virginia�Leishman's�narration�heightens�the� drama�of�each�colorful�exchange�between�the�lovers.
  3. 3. Married�in�Haste�by�Cathy�Maxwell
  4. 4. Married�in�Haste�by�Cathy�Maxwell

×