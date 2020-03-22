Exploring indonesian livestock system

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Area : Souces : BPS - Statistics Indonesia(2017), Google Earth
Statistics Indonesia(2017) Perpustakaan.id TMII
Statistics Indonesia(2017)
Indonesia Statistics (2017) E C O N O M I C S T R U C T U R E O F I N D O N E S I A 2 0 1 6
Indonesian Exports Hausmann, Hidalgo et al. 2014
Indonesian Imports Hausmann, Hidalgo et al. 2014
(2011)
FAOSTAT, 2018
Total Annual Precip Ave. 1755 mm (69.1 Inches) Ave. Temp. 27.7 oC (81.9 oF) 27.1 oC (80.8 oF) Ambon, Maluku IslandsPontian...
RIMES, 2018
Statistics Indonesia(2017) Cassava Sweet Potato Production of Food Crops 2005 (Percent)
Highest Beef Consumption by Province
Urban Rural Area Java Contributed About 53% Of Livestock Products Consumption In Indonesia Muzayyanah, M.A.U. and Maharjan...
Indonesia : Rice Field Area Distribution Statistics Indonesia(2018)
Indonesia : Palm Oil Plantation Distribution Statistics Indonesia(2018) x 000 Hectars
Indonesia : Goat Distribution Statistics Indonesia(2018)
Indonesia : Cattle Distribution Statistics Indonesia(2018) x Heads
Female Bali Cattle (Sutarno and Setiawan, 2015) Simmental Cross Sutarno and Setiawan, 2015 Limousine Cross Sutarno and Set...
Cattle Distribution in Indonesia Indonesia Ministry of Agriculture More Than 90% Of Beef Cattle Production In Indonesia Is...
Bali Cattle Bull West Kalimantan Animal Husbandry and Veteriner
Cattle Population in Indonesia (1984 – 2016) Million Heads Indonesia Ministry of Agriculture, 2016 Indonesia Production Im...
Importing 565,050 head (2015-16) Australian Cattle Exports by Country Australian MLA, 2017 LiveCorp (2016)
Feed Resources
Jack Fruit Leaves for Goat Production Gufroni Arsjad, 2014
Research and Development Support for Livestock Production in Indonesia AIAT
Sixth Edition, November 2017
Gufroni Arsjad, 2004 ICARD Integrated Palm Oil Livestock Production System
Sapera GoatPE Goat Anglo Nubian Anpera Goat Saanen X X = = Dairy Goat Cross Breed PE Goat
Indonesia Export Boer Goat Cross Breed IRIAP
The Sustainability Of Smallholder Beef Cattle Farms In Indonesia Sustainable Development is ''The Development That Meets T...
Small Family Farms Is a Key Point The Sustainability Of Livestock Farming Systems (Bernués, et al. , 2011) The Sustainabil...
Semarang Regency, Central Java Province, Indonesia Medium LargeSmall The Biggest Population of Beef Cattle The Lowest
The Patterns Relation To Sustainability : Systematically Linked To The Type Of System (Farming System) : ❑ Information And...
Decision on Management of Variable that Relevant And Actions Or Not, With The Sustainable Agriculture Practices is The Goa...
Conclusion 1. Using Ecological Approach For Optimum Natural Resources Utilization And Sustainability 2. It Is Need To Incr...
Thank You Terima Kasih “Karapan Sapi” Cattle Race, Madura Island Indonesia Ministry of Agriculture, 2017
  1. 1. INDONESIA AGENCY FOR AGRICULTURE RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT - IAARD Gufroni Arsjad L.M. ............. Exploring World Agriculture – 22 Feb 2018
  2. 2. Biography : Name : Lalu Muhammad Gufroni Arsjad Born : Mataram, Lombok Island, Indonesia Education : Animal Science at Mataram University Agricultural Economic at Gadjah Mada University PhD Student Rangeland Ecology and Management, OSU Supervisor : Dr. Ricardo Mata Gonzalez PhD Research : Grass Selection in Combination With Biochar and Manure Application for Coal and Tin Mined Land Reclamation Work : West Kalimantan Assessment Institute of Agricultural Technology PIC on Cattle Meat Self Sufficiency Supporting Program at West Kalimantan 2010 – 2015 Email : arsjadlg@oregonstate.edu
  3. 3. Area : Souces : BPS - Statistics Indonesia(2017), Google Earth
  4. 4. Statistics Indonesia(2017) Perpustakaan.id TMII
  5. 5. Statistics Indonesia(2017)
  6. 6. Indonesia Statistics (2017) E C O N O M I C S T R U C T U R E O F I N D O N E S I A 2 0 1 6
  7. 7. Indonesian Exports Hausmann, Hidalgo et al. 2014
  8. 8. Indonesian Imports Hausmann, Hidalgo et al. 2014
  9. 9. (2011)
  10. 10. FAOSTAT, 2018
  11. 11. Total Annual Precip Ave. 1755 mm (69.1 Inches) Ave. Temp. 27.7 oC (81.9 oF) 27.1 oC (80.8 oF) Ambon, Maluku IslandsPontianak, West Kalimantan 3181 mm (125.2 inches) 27.8 oC (82.1 oF) Jakarta, Java RIMES, 2018 3459 mm (136.2 inches) Representation of Dominant Rainfall Regions in Indonesia Equatorial TypeMonsoon Type Throughflow Pathways
  12. 12. RIMES, 2018
  13. 13. Statistics Indonesia(2017) Cassava Sweet Potato Production of Food Crops 2005 (Percent)
  14. 14. Highest Beef Consumption by Province
  15. 15. Urban Rural Area Java Contributed About 53% Of Livestock Products Consumption In Indonesia Muzayyanah, M.A.U. and Maharjan K.L. 2011
  16. 16. Indonesia : Rice Field Area Distribution Statistics Indonesia(2018)
  17. 17. Indonesia : Palm Oil Plantation Distribution Statistics Indonesia(2018) x 000 Hectars
  18. 18. Indonesia : Goat Distribution Statistics Indonesia(2018)
  19. 19. Indonesia : Cattle Distribution Statistics Indonesia(2018) x Heads
  20. 20. Female Bali Cattle (Sutarno and Setiawan, 2015) Simmental Cross Sutarno and Setiawan, 2015 Limousine Cross Sutarno and Setiawan, 2015 BX Heifers for fattening in Collective Barn Ainsworth,R , 2018 Ongole Cross Cattle (Sutarno and Setiawan, 2015) Common Cattle Types in Indonesia
  21. 21. Cattle Distribution in Indonesia Indonesia Ministry of Agriculture More Than 90% Of Beef Cattle Production In Indonesia Is Smallholder Cattle (2-3 Cattle) Per Household (Priyanti, A., et al. 2012)
  22. 22. Bali Cattle Bull West Kalimantan Animal Husbandry and Veteriner
  23. 23. Cattle Population in Indonesia (1984 – 2016) Million Heads Indonesia Ministry of Agriculture, 2016 Indonesia Production Imported Frozen Beef Imported Yearling Beef Market Share
  24. 24. Importing 565,050 head (2015-16) Australian Cattle Exports by Country Australian MLA, 2017 LiveCorp (2016)
  25. 25. Feed Resources
  26. 26. Jack Fruit Leaves for Goat Production Gufroni Arsjad, 2014
  27. 27. Research and Development Support for Livestock Production in Indonesia AIAT
  28. 28. Sixth Edition, November 2017
  29. 29. Gufroni Arsjad, 2004 ICARD Integrated Palm Oil Livestock Production System
  30. 30. Sapera GoatPE Goat Anglo Nubian Anpera Goat Saanen X X = = Dairy Goat Cross Breed PE Goat
  31. 31. Indonesia Export Boer Goat Cross Breed IRIAP
  32. 32. The Sustainability Of Smallholder Beef Cattle Farms In Indonesia Sustainable Development is ''The Development That Meets The Needs Of The Present Without Compromising The Ability Of Future Generations To Meet Their Own Needs''(World Commission of Environment and Development [WCED], 1987) Sustainability Assessment of Food and Agriculture Systems (SAFA) The SAFA is The Dimensions Of Sustainable Development : ▪ Good Governance, ▪ Environmental Integrity, ▪ Economic Resilience ▪ Social Wellbeing (FAO, 2013) (Gayatri, S, et al., 2016)
  33. 33. Small Family Farms Is a Key Point The Sustainability Of Livestock Farming Systems (Bernués, et al. , 2011) The Sustainability Of Smallholder Beef Cattle Farms In Indonesia Farm Class. Small Medium Large Small Medium Large (Gayatri, S, et al., 2016)
  34. 34. Semarang Regency, Central Java Province, Indonesia Medium LargeSmall The Biggest Population of Beef Cattle The Lowest
  35. 35. The Patterns Relation To Sustainability : Systematically Linked To The Type Of System (Farming System) : ❑ Information And Knowledge ❑ Networks ❑ Economic Resources. Better Environmental Management Related To : ❖ More Diversified Crop Production ❖ Mixed Crop-livestock Systems, ❖ Utilisation of Manure as Organic Fertilizer ❖ Crop Wastea as Feed. ❖ Awareness to The Environment Sustainability
  36. 36. Decision on Management of Variable that Relevant And Actions Or Not, With The Sustainable Agriculture Practices is The Goal The Economic Resilience Dimension Related to The Type of Farming System (Medium to Larger is Better) The Improvement Of Social Sustainability • Through Strengthening The Farmers’ Participation • Empowerment (The Farmers’ Organization)
  37. 37. Conclusion 1. Using Ecological Approach For Optimum Natural Resources Utilization And Sustainability 2. It Is Need To Increase The Number Of Cows To Improve The Cattle Population 3. Australia Is The Biggest Cattle And Beef Catte To Indonesia 4. Uneven Distribution Of Cattle Allotment Based On Natural Resources Potential And Ecological Zone 5. Land Resources Conservation With Restoration And Sustainable Agriculture Practices are Important 6. Integrated Crop, Plantation, Silviculture And Livestock Production System is Important 7. The Farmer Social Resilience Improvement Through Collaboration And Communication Development Discussion : 1. Requirement Of Technology And Policy For Cattle Production 2. Requirement For Integrated Land Resources Information 3. Not Available Operational Scaled Land Suitability Map And Law Enforcement For Livestock Production System 4. Solid Research And Extension System Is Mandatory To Support The Action Program
  38. 38. Thank You Terima Kasih “Karapan Sapi” Cattle Race, Madura Island Indonesia Ministry of Agriculture, 2017

