UPTBAL UNIVERSIDAD POLITECNICA TERRITORIAL DE BARLOVENTO ARGELIA LAYA. PNF PROCESAMIENTO Y DISTRIBUCION DE ALIMENTOS ASEGU...
Control de Calidad en los Alimentos. Sistema de inspección de análisis y actuación que se aplica a un proceso de producció...
¿Qué es control de calidad total? Este se posesiona como una estrategia para asegurar el mejoramiento continuo de la calid...
Valoración de la Calidad de los Alimentos Se realiza mediante indicadores de calidad de un alimento. Parámetros físicos, q...
Calidad en la industria Alimentaria Primer Nivel de Calidad • Control de calidad del producto hay que realizar análisis en...
Apr. 18, 2021

Aseguramiento de la Calidad de los Alimentos

Unidad I.
3.- Control de Calidad

Aseguramiento de la Calidad de los Alimentos

  1. 1. UPTBAL UNIVERSIDAD POLITECNICA TERRITORIAL DE BARLOVENTO ARGELIA LAYA. PNF PROCESAMIENTO Y DISTRIBUCION DE ALIMENTOS ASEGURAMIENTO DE LA CALIDAD DE LOS ALIMENTOS. Unidad I. 3.- Control de Calidad. Prf. Msc. Miguel Lozada
  2. 2. Control de Calidad en los Alimentos. Sistema de inspección de análisis y actuación que se aplica a un proceso de producción de alimentos de tal modo que a partir de una muestra pequeña pero representativa del alimento se esta en condiciones de juzgar la calidad de el. Actividad reguladora de obligatorio cumplimiento realizada por autoridades nacionales o locales para proteger al consumidor y garantizar que todos los alimentos Utilización de parámetros tecnológicos, físicos, químicos, microbiológicos, nutricionales y sensoriales para lograr que un alimento sea sano y sabroso con el objetivo de proteger al consumidor, tanto del fraude como de su salud. ASEGURAMIENTO DE LA CALIDAD DE LOS ALIMENTOS.
  3. 3. ¿Qué es control de calidad total? Este se posesiona como una estrategia para asegurar el mejoramiento continuo de la calidad. Es un programa para asegurar la continua satisfacción de los clientes externos e internos mediante el desarrollo permanente de la calidad del producto y sus servicios El control de calidad de una empresa es realizar seguimiento de los procesos mediante programas, herramientas o técnicas con el objetivo de mejorar la calidad del producto o servicio. El objetivo del control de calidad es asegurar la mejora continua de los procesos, productos y servicios. ASEGURAMIENTO DE LA CALIDAD DE LOS ALIMENTOS.
  4. 4. Valoración de la Calidad de los Alimentos Se realiza mediante indicadores de calidad de un alimento. Parámetros físicos, químicos y bioquímicos ( actividad enzimática) medibles que permiten verificar que el producto cumple con los estándares de calidad. Nos permite comprobar la calidad de un alimento comparando con los valores de parámetros de acuerdo a la composición característica de este. • Índice de acidez. • % Agua. • % Cenizas. • % Fibra. • % Proteinas, etc. • Métodos oficiales en el país para el análisis de los indicadores. ASEGURAMIENTO DE LA CALIDAD
  5. 5. Calidad en la industria Alimentaria Primer Nivel de Calidad • Control de calidad del producto hay que realizar análisis en la materia prima, producción y productos terminados Segundo Nivel de Calidad • Aplicar un sistema planificado de prevención cuyo propósito es proporcionar una seguridad acerca de la eficiencia del programa establecido de calidad. Tercer Nivelde Calidad • Gestión de la Calidad implica que la calidad se aplique a todas las actividades de la empresa y todos los trabajadores están involucrados. Implantación de un sistema de Calidad en la empresa. Niveles de implementación: ASEGURAMIENTO DE LA CALIDAD

