LAS TECNICAS Y SUS IMPLICACIONES EN LA NATURALEZA NOMBRE: GUADALUPE VICTORIA TRINIDAD FELICIANO. NOMBRE DE LA MAESTRA:IRMA...
Los problemas ambientales generados por los desechos de procesos de producci�n en la comunidad o regi�n Muchos son las cau...
. La contaminaci�n es la alteraci�n de las condiciones naturales del Ambiente por la acci�n de elementos extra�os a �l. Un...
Los impactos ambientales generados en los procesos de elaboraci�n, creaci�n, mantenimiento, uso y desecho de sw y hw. La c...
Las innovaciones alcanzadas en las computadoras, son cada vez m�s comunes y continuas, generando la producci�n inmediata d...
las tecnicas y sus implicaciones en la naturaleza

las tecnicas y sus implicaciones en la naturaleza

las tecnicas y sus implicaciones en la naturaleza

  1. 1. LAS TECNICAS Y SUS IMPLICACIONES EN LA NATURALEZA NOMBRE: GUADALUPE VICTORIA TRINIDAD FELICIANO. NOMBRE DE LA MAESTRA:IRMA EMILIA GUADALUPE CAMERA NOMBRE DE LA ESCUELA:SECUNDARIA TEC.No53 GRADO:2GRUPO:F
  2. 2. Los problemas ambientales generados por los desechos de procesos de producci�n en la comunidad o regi�n Muchos son las causas que provocan esta situaci�n pero, en gran medida, es producto del deterioro en que se encuentra el Ambiente. Hoy, todo el mundo sabe que si no se cuida el Ambiente, el futuro de las generaciones venideras estar� muy comprometido. Estos problemas ambientales afectan ciudades, �reas rurales, regiones del Planeta en general, en distinta escala. Por ejemplo las empresas: Coca cola, Pepsi y Nestle
  3. 3. . La contaminaci�n es la alteraci�n de las condiciones naturales del Ambiente por la acci�n de elementos extra�os a �l. Una f�brica vuelca sus desechos a un lago. Al poco tiempo, el lago se contamina porque las sustancias t�xicas alteran su composici�n y la deteriora
  4. 4. Los impactos ambientales generados en los procesos de elaboraci�n, creaci�n, mantenimiento, uso y desecho de sw y hw. La chatarra electr�nica o desechos electr�nicos o basura tecnol�gica (en ingl�s: e- waste o WEEE) corresponde a todos aquellos productos el�ctricos o electr�nicos que han sido desechados o descartados, tales como: ordenadores, tel�fonos m�viles, televisores y electrodom�sticos. La chatarra electr�nica se caracteriza por su r�pido crecimiento debido a la r�pida obsolescencia que est�n adquiriendo los dispositivos electr�nicos y por la mayor demanda de estos en todo el mundo, entre otros factores.
  5. 5. Las innovaciones alcanzadas en las computadoras, son cada vez m�s comunes y continuas, generando la producci�n inmediata de software, que aproveche las ventajas de las mejoras en el potencial. Pero la introducci�n de este nuevo software, por ejemplo, un sistema operativo in�dito, tiene un efecto notable en el hardware y software que pasar�n a ser desechados, motivado a la sustituci�n de partes o componentes de equipos que puedan soportar efectivamente las mejoras introducidas por el sistema operativo, adem�s de sustituir las versiones de software que corrientemente se usen por otras nuevas que se suponen mejor adaptadas.

