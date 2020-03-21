Tareas 1.3

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
MALTRATO INFANTIL MEDIDAS EDUCATIVAS
LA OMS dice: El maltrato infantil se define como los abusos y la desatención de que son objeto los menores de 18 años, e i...
Causa sufrimiento y estrés en los niños y sus familias. Se asocia a trastornos del desarrollo cerebral temprano
Los adultos que han sufrido maltrato infantil, son más propensos a sufrir problemas conductuales, físicos y mentales.
TIPOS DE MALTRATO
FÍSICO • Hay violencia física. • Empujar, golpear, tirar del pelo, zarandear, lanzar un objeto, agarrar de la ropa, etc
VERBAL, EMOCIONAL O PSICOLÓGICO • No existe contacto físico. • Las secuelas pueden ser peores que las físicas. • Insultos,...
ABANDONO • No se atienden las necesidades básicas del niño o niña: • Alimentación, higiene, vestido, seguridad, educación,...
ABUSO SEXUAL • Sus secuelas pueden no desaparecer nunca. • No es solamente un contacto violento, también los besos, las ca...
INSTITUCIONAL • Las instituciones, públicas o privadas, pueden causar abuso y negligencia. • Por medio de leyes, normas, p...
QUÍMICO • Se administran al menor drogas o medicinas sin control médico. • Le eliminan el control de sí mismos, su capacid...
EXPLOTACIÓN LABORAL • Utilización pasiva, activa y actos de mendicidad • Se utiliza a un menor para obtener beneficios eco...
EXPLOTACIÓN SEXUAL • Se obliga al menor a ejercer la prostitución o pornografía. • El impacto psicológico varía en función...
RESPUESTA EDUCATIVA
ALUMNADO EN CENTROS EDUCATIVOS Son menores  La sociedad debe cuidarlos.  Las administraciones incluidas.  Los centros e...
LEGISLACIÓN LA REFERENCIA PRIMERA Y PRIMORDIAL ES LA CONVENCIÓN DE LOS DERECHOS DEL NIÑO, PROMULGADA POR LAS NACIONES UNID...
ESPAÑA LEYES  ARTÍCULO 39.4 DE LA CONSTITUCIÓN.  LO 1/1996 de protección de menores.  LO 5/2000 de la protección penal ...
Los centros docentes pueden y deben se capaces de detectar malos tratos por el contacto diario y la confianza que se estab...
LEY DE EDUCACIÓNDE EXTREMADURA (Ley 4/2011 de 7 de marzo) 11. Artículo 58: funciones del profesorado, apartado b: Colabora...
BIBLIOGRAFÍA -LO 8/2013 de 9 de diciembre (LOMCE) -Ley 7/2011 de 7 de marzo (LEEX) -Convención de los Derechos del Niño -C...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Tareas 1.3

62 views

Published on

Maltrato infantil. Respuesta educativa

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Tareas 1.3

  1. 1. MALTRATO INFANTIL MEDIDAS EDUCATIVAS
  2. 2. LA OMS dice: El maltrato infantil se define como los abusos y la desatención de que son objeto los menores de 18 años, e incluye todos los tipos de maltrato físico o psicológico, abuso sexual, desatención, negligencia y explotación comercial o de otro tipo que causen o puedan causar un daño a la salud, desarrollo o dignidad del niño, o poner en peligro su supervivencia, en el contexto de una relación de responsabilidad, confianza o poder. La exposición a la violencia de pareja también se incluye a veces entre las formas de maltrato infantil
  3. 3. Causa sufrimiento y estrés en los niños y sus familias. Se asocia a trastornos del desarrollo cerebral temprano
  4. 4. Los adultos que han sufrido maltrato infantil, son más propensos a sufrir problemas conductuales, físicos y mentales.
  5. 5. TIPOS DE MALTRATO
  6. 6. FÍSICO • Hay violencia física. • Empujar, golpear, tirar del pelo, zarandear, lanzar un objeto, agarrar de la ropa, etc
  7. 7. VERBAL, EMOCIONAL O PSICOLÓGICO • No existe contacto físico. • Las secuelas pueden ser peores que las físicas. • Insultos, chantaje emocional • Actos para avergonzar en público. • Control de amistades, horarios, redes sociales, etc.
  8. 8. ABANDONO • No se atienden las necesidades básicas del niño o niña: • Alimentación, higiene, vestido, seguridad, educación, atención médica, etc. • Puede ser de forma temporal o permanente
  9. 9. ABUSO SEXUAL • Sus secuelas pueden no desaparecer nunca. • No es solamente un contacto violento, también los besos, las caricias o tocamientos con carácter íntimo. • Un niño es obligado a satisfacer las necesidades de un adulto participando o mirando.
  10. 10. INSTITUCIONAL • Las instituciones, públicas o privadas, pueden causar abuso y negligencia. • Por medio de leyes, normas, procedimientos etc que descuiden al menor y/o su desarrollo.
  11. 11. QUÍMICO • Se administran al menor drogas o medicinas sin control médico. • Le eliminan el control de sí mismos, su capacidad de defenderse o de autonomía personal.
  12. 12. EXPLOTACIÓN LABORAL • Utilización pasiva, activa y actos de mendicidad • Se utiliza a un menor para obtener beneficios económicos o de otra índole.
  13. 13. EXPLOTACIÓN SEXUAL • Se obliga al menor a ejercer la prostitución o pornografía. • El impacto psicológico varía en función de la personalidad de la persona sometida.
  14. 14. RESPUESTA EDUCATIVA
  15. 15. ALUMNADO EN CENTROS EDUCATIVOS Son menores  La sociedad debe cuidarlos.  Las administraciones incluidas.  Los centros escolares.  Todos los ciudadanos en general. Situaciones varias  La familia está ilocalizable.  Retraso en su recogida a la salida de los centros.  Absentismo escolar.  Alumnado objeto de malos tratos.  Cuidados negligentes. Qué hacer  La legislación se refiere muy especialmente a los docentes como observadores de malos tratos.  Se requiere atención especializada por medio de informes en los centros escolares.
  16. 16. LEGISLACIÓN LA REFERENCIA PRIMERA Y PRIMORDIAL ES LA CONVENCIÓN DE LOS DERECHOS DEL NIÑO, PROMULGADA POR LAS NACIONES UNIDAS EN ESPAÑA FUE RATIFICADA EL 30 DE NOVIEMBRE DE 1990.
  17. 17. ESPAÑA LEYES  ARTÍCULO 39.4 DE LA CONSTITUCIÓN.  LO 1/1996 de protección de menores.  LO 5/2000 de la protección penal de menores.  LO 4/2000 de la integración social de los extranjeros. PRINCIPIOS • De igualdad a los menores inmigrantes (art 3 LOPJM) • De interés superior del menor (LO1/1996 LOPJM) DERECHOS • Derecho a la educación Art 9 LODILE
  18. 18. Los centros docentes pueden y deben se capaces de detectar malos tratos por el contacto diario y la confianza que se establece 1. Todas las personas vinculadas al centro escolar deberían conocer el protocolo de actuación. 2. Ante la menor sospecha, recoger observaciones y, si es preciso corroborarla, contactar con los servicios sociales. 3. La LO 1/1996 de Protección Jurídica del menor, dispone que cualquiera que tenga constancia de los malos tratos, debe notificarlo a la autoridad competente.
  19. 19. LEY DE EDUCACIÓNDE EXTREMADURA (Ley 4/2011 de 7 de marzo) 11. Artículo 58: funciones del profesorado, apartado b: Colaborar en la prevención y detección temprana de las necesidades educativas de apoyo específico del alumnado, así como en la prevención del absentismo y abandono escolar. 2. Artículo 59: otros agentes, educadores sociales: Detectar los factores de riesgo que puedan derivar en situaciones socioeducativas desfavorables y contribuir a la superación de las mismas. 3. Artículo 68: Plan de convivencia: Mecanismos de mediación para la solución pacífica de los conflictos; Fórmulas para que las familias cooperen en la orientación, el estímulo y, cuando sea preciso, la corrección de la actitud y las conductas del alumnado 4. Artículo 69, medidas de protección: La Junta de Extremadura adoptará las medidas necesarias para la prevención y la protección de las personas y de sus bienes ante situaciones de acoso escolar y de agresiones al alumnado, al profesorado y a los demás miembros de la comunidad educativa; La Administración educativa establecerá protocolos de intervención inmediata en los centros para preservar la integridad de las personas y sus derechos y asegurarse del esclarecimiento de los hechos y de la determinación de responsabilidades. A tal fin, articulará las relaciones de colaboración que procedan con las instituciones competentes.
  20. 20. BIBLIOGRAFÍA -LO 8/2013 de 9 de diciembre (LOMCE) -Ley 7/2011 de 7 de marzo (LEEX) -Convención de los Derechos del Niño -Curso “desarrollo de la función directiva”, bloque 1, normativa

×