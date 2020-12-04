70 delicious one-pan, no-fuss baking recipes from the first ever winner of the Great British Bake Off. Whether you want cookies or cakes, pastries or desserts, something fruity, chocolatey, spiced or nutty, baking just got a whole lot easier.With chapters including Cakes, Brownies & Cookies, Pastry, Desserts, No-Bake Bakes and Buns & Breads, there's plenty to choose from to create a beautiful bake, that only lacks the washing up. Try Anzac Caramel Slices for a sweet treat with a salty kick, Rhubarb Strawberry Cobbler for an easy summer dessert, or Tahini Babka Buns for those weekend pastry cravings.You need minimal equipment and skill to whip up something fruity, chocolatey, spiced or nutty - One Tin Bakes is full of versatile and achievable recipes that celebrate the flavours of both traditional and modern bakes from around the world, each with a special Edd Kimber twist. 'Baking requires skill and perfection and Edd's got it.' - Mary Berry



'This book is a peek inside the

