Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
2018­3­24 Taller de Content Marketing y Estrategias de Contenido https://www.marketingcapacitacion.com/index.php/cursos/35...
2018­3­24 Taller de Content Marketing y Estrategias de Contenido https://www.marketingcapacitacion.com/index.php/cursos/35...
2018­3­24 Taller de Content Marketing y Estrategias de Contenido https://www.marketingcapacitacion.com/index.php/cursos/35...
2018­3­24 Taller de Content Marketing y Estrategias de Contenido https://www.marketingcapacitacion.com/index.php/cursos/35...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Taller de content marketing y estrategias de contenido

9 views

Published on

Taller de content marketing y estrategias de contenido

Published in: Technology
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Taller de content marketing y estrategias de contenido

  1. 1. 2018­3­24 Taller de Content Marketing y Estrategias de Contenido https://www.marketingcapacitacion.com/index.php/cursos/35­marketing­digital/199­taller­de­redaccion­para­community­manager 1/4   whatsapp2 (https://api.whatsapp.com/send?phone=525544816687) marketing- (https://twitter.com/MKTcapacitacion) marketing- (https://www.facebook.com/marketingcapacitacion) marketing- (https://www.linkedin.com/company/marketing-capacitaci-n) marketing- (http://goo.gl/maps/ioD2o) Teléfono: 5273-5451. Cel: 55-4481-6687 MKT Capacitacion (/) f Share Twittear Aumenta y distribuye estratégicamente la producción de tu contenido digital. Programa CONTENT MARKETING Pautas para la creatividad mente creativa etapas del proceso creativo técnicas para salir del estancamiento de ideas desarrollo creativo en empresas ejercicio Content marketing publicidad tradicional vs. marketing de contenido territorios de marca tipologías de contenido canales y plataformas comunicación transmedia ejercicio Navegación y tráfico en la web Me gusta 200 Compartir Curso de Content Marketing, escribir para la WEB de MKTcapacitacion Curso de Content Marketing, escribir para la WEB (https://vimeo.com/210824411) from MKTcapacitacion (https://vimeo.com/user25272162) on Vimeo (https://vimeo.com). Claves para la comunicación en internet. Curso ideal para empresas, instituciones y personas que buscan una estrategia de contenidos que mejore el posicionamiento de su sitio web y rea rme su imagen en redes sociales. Content Marketing y Design Thinking, pautas para la creatividad y técnicas de redacción que facilitan la creación de contenidos de calidad. En un mensaje cabe toda una historia, con una serie de ejercicios te enseñaremos cómo escribirla.
  2. 2. 2018­3­24 Taller de Content Marketing y Estrategias de Contenido https://www.marketingcapacitacion.com/index.php/cursos/35­marketing­digital/199­taller­de­redaccion­para­community­manager 2/4 Navegación y tráfico en la web qué es un buscador search vs. redes sociales tácticas de posicionamiento orgánico estrategias de palabras clave ejercicio Investigar para crear contenidos polución informativa e infoxicación estrategias para ltrar y archivar información herramientas para re nar búsquedas web visible y web invisible monitoreo ejercicio DISEÑAR Y ESCRIBIR Design thinking y content marketing estrategias para la creación y la innovación inspiración, ideación e implementación empatía y segmentación del público ejercicio Escribir en la web cambios en la forma de leer, escribir y comunicar escritura como proceso nuevos criterios de redacción claves para una comunicación e caz Planeación estratégica del contenido objetivos, tiempos y estructuración de textos para la web reglas de redacción matiz publicitario Construcción de textos cortos / Hashtag, tuit, post y anuncio criterios análisis de ejemplos puntuación, acentos y mayúsculas patrón en F ejercicio TALLER Construcción de textos medianos / blog­sitio web técnicas de redacción preguntas y palabras clave pirámide invertida encabezados, títulos, entradas blog y sitio web corporativos ejercicio Retroalimentación revisión y corrección de textos lectura en grupo dudas y comentarios Ubicación
  3. 3. 2018­3­24 Taller de Content Marketing y Estrategias de Contenido https://www.marketingcapacitacion.com/index.php/cursos/35­marketing­digital/199­taller­de­redaccion­para­community­manager 3/4 Datos de mapas ©2018 Google, INEGIInformar de un error de Maps Marketing Capacitación Avenida Coyoacan 739 Casa 1, Benito Juarez, Del Valle, Col del Valle Centro, 03100 Ciudad de México, CDMX Cómo lle… Guardar 4,4 5 reseñas Ampliar el mapa Iniciar sesión Impartido por:   Gordana Segota Gordana Ségota Editora con maestría en Educación Digital (UNID) y licenciatura en Sociología (UNAM). Ha colaborado con diversas instituciones y empresas editoriales en corrección y edición de libros y revistas. Entre sus publicaciones se cuentan artículos periodísticos y académicos, además de textos escolares de creación colectiva. Ha impartido cursos de capacitación y talleres de redacción en universidades. Colabora con Marketing Capacitación como instructora y creadora de contenidos. Darío Camacho Darío Camacho Leal Estudió la carrera de Filosofía en la Facultad de Filosofías y Letras en la UNAM. Actualmente se desempeña como docente de losofía. Ha colaborado con algunas editoriales en la creación de materiales educativos. Participa en proyectos de creación literaria y fomento a la lectura. Imparte cursos y es creador de contenidos para Marketing Capacitación. El curso me pareció muy completo, ágil y con información actualizada. Cynthia F. García, Coord. del area de redacción, Pictograma  El curso me dio las bases para generar contenido en redes sociales, algo intuía, pero aquí le dieron nombre y forma. Maribel Ru no Rodríguez, IBBY México Enhorabuena por los maestros ¡excelentes! Siempre con la mejor disposición y dominio del tema. Manuel Isaac Lugo Acuña, CNDH
  4. 4. 2018­3­24 Taller de Content Marketing y Estrategias de Contenido https://www.marketingcapacitacion.com/index.php/cursos/35­marketing­digital/199­taller­de­redaccion­para­community­manager 4/4 59 comentarios Ordenar por  Mely Bee Rodriguez · ¿Programarán el curso para fines de semana? Me gusta · Responder · 4 a PV Patty Hay algún descuento en grupo o se puede pagar a meses. ¡Saludos! Me gusta · Responder · 4 a Vicky Lachatran · Ciudad de México Hola, ¿tendrán planeado un curso sabatino? Suena interesante, pero es difícil asistir porque está en horas de trabajo. Saludos Me gusta · Responder ·  1 · 4 a Chiko Indy · Ciudad de México Al igual que los de abajo, deberían sacar uno en fin de semana, es complicado poder ir en ese horario entre semana. Saludos. Me gusta · Responder ·  1 · 4 a Mónica Gutiérrez Hola, tendrán fecha de este curso para el mes de abril? Me gusta · Responder · 4 a Norberto Jiménez · IEU Universidad Tienen fechas próximas para este curso? Me gusta · Responder · 3 a Karina Jimenez · Trabaja en G4A Hola, tienes fechas próximas para este curso? Me gusta · Responder · 3 a Karina Jimenez · Trabaja en G4A Por favor envíen las nuevas fechas para este curso al correo web@grupomarmor.com.mx Me gusta · Responder · 3 a Plugin de comentarios de Facebook Lo más reciente Añade un comentario... Cargar 10 comentarios más Marketing Capacitación, Cursos de Marketing Digital. Con registro ante la Secretaría de Trabajo. Avenida Coyoacán, No. 739, Casa 1. Colonia del Valle, Del. Benito Juárez CP: 03100 Ciudad de México Tel: 5273-5451. Cel: 55-4481-6687 Correo: info@marketingcapacitacion.com (mailto:info@marketingcapacitacion.com) marketing capacitacion (https://www.instagram.com/marketing_y_capacitacion/?ref=badge) marketing- capacitacion- (https://twitter.com/MKTcapacitacion) marketing- capacitacion- (https://www.facebook.com/marketingcapacitacion) marketing- capacitacion- (http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketing-capacitaci-n) marketing- capacitacion- (http://goo.gl/maps/ioD2o) Copyright © 2017 Marketing Capacitación. Todos los derechos reservados

×