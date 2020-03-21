Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
EXPORTACION DE ETABS 2015 A DC-CAD 3 1. ARCHIVO CON GEOMETRIA: Se puede utilizar el archvo $ET que genera autom�ticamente ...
En el MODEL EXPLORER Adicione un TABLE SET (Bot�n de la derecha) con las fuerzas en los FRAMES y en los PIERS. Posteriorme...
3. ARCHIVO CON DISE�O DE FRAMES Y PIERS Dise�e desde ETABS los elementos Frame y los elementos PIER Similar a lo realizado...
Las tablas con dise�o deben exportarse a EXCEL y desde all� guardar archivos con el formato CSV EXPORTACION DE ETABS 2015 ...
EXPORTACION DE ETABS 2015 A DC-CAD 3 4. LECTURA DESDE DC-CAD 3 Haga un NUEVO PROYECTO de EDIFICIO Lea las solicitaciones c...
EXPORTACION DE ETABS 2015 A DC-CAD 3 Posteriormente, se pueden leer los archivos de dise�o de Columnas y Piers Recuerde mo...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Exportacion+etabs2015

30 views

Published on

Exportacion+etabs2015

Published in: Engineering
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Exportacion+etabs2015

  1. 1. EXPORTACION DE ETABS 2015 A DC-CAD 3 1. ARCHIVO CON GEOMETRIA: Se puede utilizar el archvo $ET que genera autom�ticamente el etabs, adem�s, para un ificar unidades se puede exportar un archivo E2K 1. ARCHIVO CON SOLICITACIONES: Igual que en ETABS 2013, se pueden utilizar los archivos VIGAS.CSV, COLUMNAS.CSV Y PIERS.CSV. En algunos proyectos se recomienda generar un solo archivo XML con las solicitaciones de todos los elementos Seleccione TODOS los elementos FRAME e indique 11 estaciones para la salida de datos
  2. 2. En el MODEL EXPLORER Adicione un TABLE SET (Bot�n de la derecha) con las fuerzas en los FRAMES y en los PIERS. Posteriormente, exporte esta tabla a un archivo XML NOTA: Posiblemente, se abrir� un EXPLORER para editar este archivo, se recomienda cerrarlo porque no es necesario EXPORTACION DE ETABS 2015 A DC-CAD 3
  3. 3. 3. ARCHIVO CON DISE�O DE FRAMES Y PIERS Dise�e desde ETABS los elementos Frame y los elementos PIER Similar a lo realizado para exportar solicitaciones, cree tablas independentes para dise�o de muros y de columnas EXPORTACION DE ETABS 2015 A DC-CAD 3
  4. 4. Las tablas con dise�o deben exportarse a EXCEL y desde all� guardar archivos con el formato CSV EXPORTACION DE ETABS 2015 A DC-CAD 3
  5. 5. EXPORTACION DE ETABS 2015 A DC-CAD 3 4. LECTURA DESDE DC-CAD 3 Haga un NUEVO PROYECTO de EDIFICIO Lea las solicitaciones con el archivo XML Revise y seleccione las barras y las mallas antes de continuar
  6. 6. EXPORTACION DE ETABS 2015 A DC-CAD 3 Posteriormente, se pueden leer los archivos de dise�o de Columnas y Piers Recuerde modificar el origen de datos en las variables de dise�o de muros y columnas

×