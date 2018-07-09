-
Synnopsis :
Paperback. Pub Date: 2008 Pages: 528 Publisher: Sterling Publishing From the National Wildlife Federation comes the most up-to-date all-Photographic Field guide to North American Trees The Jeffrey Pine Coconut Palm is Staghorn Sumac. and Western Hemlock: this single. portable volume features these. plus more than 700 other tree species and varieties. with special emphasis on their leaves. bark. fruits. and flowers. More than 2.000 stunning images show these trees in their natural habitats. Other features include: a unique identification tip for each tree; range maps showing distribution in North America; How to Identify a Tree section; a detailed glossary of tree parts and leaf. fruit. flower. and bark types; ...
Author : Bruce Kershner
Language : English
Grade Level : 1-2
Product Dimensions : 9.5 x 0.5 x 9.4 inches
Shipping Weight : 14 ounces
Format : E-Books
Seller information : Bruce Kershner ( 6✮ )
