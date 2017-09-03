Las células necesitan ciertos materiales que les permiten realizar las funciones indispensables para la vida. Dos sustanci...
Sistema respiratorio Sistema digestivo Oxígeno Nutrientes Células Energía
La alimentación es la acción de incorporar alimentos a nuestro cuerpo. Son las sustancias fundamentales que permiten concr...
Es nuestro plan alimentario, y reúne el grupo de comidas y bebidas , que consumimos a diario. Una dieta es saludable si en...
El aparato digestivo se encarga de la digestión y absorción de los alimentos, siendo el aparato circulatorio el encargado ...
Transformar las moléculas complejas (de los alimentos) en sustancias más simples para que puedan pasar a la sangre y ser f...
- Boca - Faringe - Esófago - Estómago - Intestino Delgado - Intestino Grueso - Recto
- Glándulas Salivales - Hígado - Páncreas
GLÁNDULAS HÍGADO PÁNCREAS GLÁNDULAS SALIVARES Las glándulas salivales, el hígado y el páncreas segregan sustancias que con...
Las paredes de los órganos están constituidas por músculos y se cubren internamente por una capa de mucosa que les brinda ...
1) Entre la y el se ubica la , una tapita que, al tragar, cubre la vía respiratoria y permite que el alimento avance por e...
2) Entre el esófago y el estómago, y entre éste y el duodeno, se encuentran anillos musculares que, al contraerse o al rel...
PÍLORO Y CARDIAS
3) La válvula ileocecal que se encuentra entre el intestino delgado y el grueso funciona como una compuerta que permite el...
VÁLVULA ILEOCECAL EFÍNTER: CARDIAS Válvula ileocecal
Con la ingestión, es decir, con la incorporación de los alimentos a la boca, comienza el proceso digestivo.
Las transformaciones que sufren los alimentos a lo largo del tubo digestivo son de dos tipos: DIGESTIÓN MECÁNICA: actúan d...
Los dientes y la lengua intervienen en la primera transformación del alimento que ingresa al cuerpo. En la masticación, in...
Incisivos: Más filosos, cortan el alimento. Caninos: Más puntiagudos, desgarran el alimento. Premolares Y Molares: Muelen ...
La lengua funciona como una mezcladora que integra el alimento desmenuzado con la saliva. Se forma así una pasta, llamada ...
Forman parte de la digestión mecánica también, los movimientos de las paredes musculares de los órganos del tubo digestivo...
LA DIGESTION QUÍMICA Los cambios químicos que ocurren en el tubo digestivo son responsables las enzimas digestivas, que ac...
La saliva contiene enzimas que actúan sobre el almidón. Las glándulas situadas en las paredes del estómago producen jugo g...
La digestión química de las moléculas complejas (proteínas, glúcidos, ácidos grasos y glicerol) se termina en el duodeno g...
Los nutrientes pasan a la sangre mediante el proceso de absorción. En las paredes internas del yeyuno- íleon unas prolonga...
La glucosa, producto de la transformación de los glúcidos, y los aminoácidos, que resultan de la transformación de las pro...
Las sustancias que no pudieron modificarse, como las fibras vegetales, restos no absorbidos, mucosas y células muertas des...
En el intestino grueso, se absorben el agua, las sales minerales y las vitaminas. El resto del contenido forma un desecho ...
Nombre que recibe el alimento Boca Bolo alimenticio Estómago Quimo Intestino Delgado Quilo
Órgano: Produce: Actúan: Glándulas salivales Saliva Almidón (glúcido) Estómago Jugo Gástrico Proteínas Páncreas Jugo Pancr...
Provienen de Se absorben en Glucosa Glúcidos Capilares sanguíneos Aminoácidos Proteínas Capilares sanguíneos Ácidos graso ...
  1. 1. Las células necesitan ciertos materiales que les permiten realizar las funciones indispensables para la vida. Dos sustancias básicas proveen la energía necesaria para que las células funcionen: la glucosa y el oxígeno. Dentro de cada célula, la glucosa y el oxígeno intervienen en una transformación química, mediante la cual se obtiene energía.
  2. 2. Sistema respiratorio Sistema digestivo Oxígeno Nutrientes Células Energía
  3. 3. La alimentación es la acción de incorporar alimentos a nuestro cuerpo. Son las sustancias fundamentales que permiten concretar, de modo adecuado, la función de nutrición: agua, glúcidos, proteínas, lípidos, vitaminas y minerales.
  4. 4. Es nuestro plan alimentario, y reúne el grupo de comidas y bebidas , que consumimos a diario. Una dieta es saludable si en nuestras comidas diarias se incluyen los distintos tipos de nutrientes, en las proporciones adecuadas: 55% glúcidos. 20% proteínas. 15% lípidos. 10% de agua, vitaminas y minerales. Factores como la edad, el sexo, las actividades físicas y el clima del lugar inciden en ciertas variaciones respecto de qué y cuánto se come.
  5. 5. El aparato digestivo se encarga de la digestión y absorción de los alimentos, siendo el aparato circulatorio el encargado de distribuirlos hacia todas las células. Es el conjunto de transformaciones por las que pasa el alimento. Es el pasaje de los nutrientes a la sangre.
  6. 6. Transformar las moléculas complejas (de los alimentos) en sustancias más simples para que puedan pasar a la sangre y ser fácilmente utilizables por el organismo.
  7. 7. - Boca - Faringe - Esófago - Estómago - Intestino Delgado - Intestino Grueso - Recto
  8. 8. - Glándulas Salivales - Hígado - Páncreas
  9. 9. GLÁNDULAS HÍGADO PÁNCREAS GLÁNDULAS SALIVARES Las glándulas salivales, el hígado y el páncreas segregan sustancias que contribuyen a realizar la digestión
  10. 10. Las paredes de los órganos están constituidas por músculos y se cubren internamente por una capa de mucosa que les brinda protección y ayuda al alimento a deslizarse.
  11. 11. 1) Entre la y el se ubica la , una tapita que, al tragar, cubre la vía respiratoria y permite que el alimento avance por el tubo digestivo.
  12. 12. 2) Entre el esófago y el estómago, y entre éste y el duodeno, se encuentran anillos musculares que, al contraerse o al relajarse, cierran o abren el orificio que comunica esos órganos, los esfínteres. El esfínter que se halla entre el esófago y el estómago se llama cardias; el que se sitúa entre el estómago y el duodeno, se denomina píloro.
  13. 13. PÍLORO Y CARDIAS
  14. 14. 3) La válvula ileocecal que se encuentra entre el intestino delgado y el grueso funciona como una compuerta que permite el paso del alimento e impide que éste retroceda. 4) El esfínter anal, que permite la salida de los desechos al exterior.
  15. 15. VÁLVULA ILEOCECAL EFÍNTER: CARDIAS Válvula ileocecal
  16. 16. Con la ingestión, es decir, con la incorporación de los alimentos a la boca, comienza el proceso digestivo.
  17. 17. Las transformaciones que sufren los alimentos a lo largo del tubo digestivo son de dos tipos: DIGESTIÓN MECÁNICA: actúan distintas fuerzas. DIGESTIÓN QUÍMICA: producidas por la acción de las enzimas presentes en los jugos digestivos.
  18. 18. Los dientes y la lengua intervienen en la primera transformación del alimento que ingresa al cuerpo. En la masticación, intervienen los dientes, los huesos maxilares o mandíbula, y los músculos de la cara; y mediante la masticación, los alimentos son desmenuzados.
  19. 19. Incisivos: Más filosos, cortan el alimento. Caninos: Más puntiagudos, desgarran el alimento. Premolares Y Molares: Muelen y trituran.
  20. 20. La lengua funciona como una mezcladora que integra el alimento desmenuzado con la saliva. Se forma así una pasta, llamada bolo alimenticio. El modo en que la lengua es susceptible (capaz) de contraerse y relajarse le permite empujar el bolo alimenticio hacia el esófago a través de la faringe. Este acto que todos conocemos como tragar se llama deglución. En ese momento, la epiglotis baja y tapa la vía respiratoria.
  21. 21. Forman parte de la digestión mecánica también, los movimientos de las paredes musculares de los órganos del tubo digestivo, llamados movimientos peristálticos. Estos permiten el avance del bolo alimenticio a través de todo el tubo y ayudan a que se mezcle con los jugos digestivos en el estómago y en el duodeno.
  22. 22. LA DIGESTION QUÍMICA Los cambios químicos que ocurren en el tubo digestivo son responsables las enzimas digestivas, que aceleran la transformación de las moléculas más complejas de los alimentos en otras simples, para que puedan absorberse.
  23. 23. La saliva contiene enzimas que actúan sobre el almidón. Las glándulas situadas en las paredes del estómago producen jugo gástrico que contiene enzimas que permiten transformar las proteínas, y un potente ácido, el ácido clorhídrico. Este mata los microbios que puedan ingresar con el alimento y genera en el interior del estómago medio ácido, que facilita la digestión. El estómago está recubierto internamente por una gruesa capa mucosa que lo protege de la acción de este ácido.
  24. 24. La digestión química de las moléculas complejas (proteínas, glúcidos, ácidos grasos y glicerol) se termina en el duodeno gracias a la acción del jugo intestinal producido en el propio duodeno y el jugo pancreático, que se origina en el páncreas. La bilis, un jugo elaborado en el hígado y almacenado en la vesícula biliar, se vuelca también en el duodeno y si bien no tiene enzimas, rompe las gotas de grasa en gotitas, lo que facilita su digestión por parte de las enzimas de los otros jugos.
  25. 25. Los nutrientes pasan a la sangre mediante el proceso de absorción. En las paredes internas del yeyuno- íleon unas prolongaciones, con formas de dedos, llamadas vellosidades, rodeadas por diminutos capilares sanguíneos y linfáticos, mueven el contenido intestinal y facilitan la absorción. Las células de las vellosidades tienen prolongaciones en sus membranas, denominadas microvellosidades, que aumentan aún más la superficie de absorción.
  26. 26. La glucosa, producto de la transformación de los glúcidos, y los aminoácidos, que resultan de la transformación de las proteínas, se absorben en los capilares sanguíneos. Los ácidos grasos y el glicerol, producto de la transformación de los lípidos, se absorben en los capilares linfáticos.
  27. 27. Las sustancias que no pudieron modificarse, como las fibras vegetales, restos no absorbidos, mucosas y células muertas desprendidas de las paredes de los órganos, pasan al intestino grueso a través de la válvula ileocecal que, a su vez, impide que esas sustancias retrocedan hacia el intestino delgado.
  28. 28. En el intestino grueso, se absorben el agua, las sales minerales y las vitaminas. El resto del contenido forma un desecho sólido, la materia fecal. Esta se almacena en el recto y avanza por movimientos peristálticos hasta que se elimina gracias a la apertura del esfínter anal. Este proceso se llama defecación.
  29. 29. Nombre que recibe el alimento Boca Bolo alimenticio Estómago Quimo Intestino Delgado Quilo
  30. 30. Órgano: Produce: Actúan: Glándulas salivales Saliva Almidón (glúcido) Estómago Jugo Gástrico Proteínas Páncreas Jugo Pancreático Moléculas complejas: proteínas, glúcidos, ácidos grasos y glicerol Intestino Delgado (duodeno) Jugo Intestinal Moléculas complejas: proteínas, glúcidos, ácidos grasos y glicerol. Hígado Bilis (No contiene enzimas) Grasas
  31. 31. Provienen de Se absorben en Glucosa Glúcidos Capilares sanguíneos Aminoácidos Proteínas Capilares sanguíneos Ácidos graso y glicerol Lípidos Capilares linfáticos

