Keynote at WOMBAT 2019 (Monash University) https://www.monash.edu/business/wombat2019

Abstract:

Studying causal effects and structures is central to research in management, social science, economics, and other areas, yet typical analysis methods are designed for low-dimensional data. Classification & Regression Trees ("trees") and their variants are popular predictive tools used in many machine learning applications and predictive research, as they are powerful in high-dimensional predictive scenarios. Yet trees are not commonly used in causal-explanatory research. In this talk I will describe adaptations of trees that we developed for tackling two causal-explanatory issues: self selection and confounder detection. For self selection, we developed a novel tree-based approach adjusting for observable self-selection bias in intervention studies, thereby creating a useful tool for analysis of observational impact studies as well as post-analysis of experimental data which scales for big data. For tackling confounders, we repurose trees for automated detection of potential Simpson's paradoxes in data with few or many potential confounding variables, and even with very large samples. I'll also show insights revealed when applying these trees to applications in eGov, labor economics, and healthcare.