Introduction to C

C Programming Language By Dr G.Shyama Chandra Prasad Matrusri Engineering College
12/19/2019 2  Language  Alphabet  Program
History of C C 1.Evolved by Ritchie from two previous programming languages, BCPL and B 2.Used to develop UNIX 3.Used to w...
Why Learn C? 12/19/2019 4 C code is fast (Faster than C++). C is lower level than C++. It is generally seen as one step up...
Feature of C Program 1. Every c program requires a main() function 2. The execution of a function begins at ( and ends t )...
Feature of C Language 1. Procedural language 1.It enables the user (= the programmer) to create new instructions (procedur...
Feature of C Language 4.Not Strongly Typed 5.System Programming Language 6.General Purpose Programming Language 7.Protable...
Character Set The Character set in C are grouped into 1.Letters A,B,C…….Z; a, b, c ……z. 2.Digits 0,1,2……..9. 3.Special cha...
Basics of a Typical C Program Development Environment 12/19/2019 9 • Phases of C Programs: 1. Edit 2. Preprocess 3. Compil...
C Tokens Smallest individual units in c programming known as Tokens 1.Keywords 2.identifiers 3.Constants 4.Strings 5.Speci...
Key words These are pre defined words have a fixed meanings. All key words must be written in lower case letters. Every wo...
Identifiers  Identifier refers to the names of variables ,functions ,and arrays.  Upper case and lower case letters are ...
Constants Constants in C refer to fixed values do not change during the execution of the program. Integer constant: It ref...
Constants (Cont.) Integer Constants 1.Decimal 2.Octal( Leading with 0) 3.HexaDecimal(Leading with 0x/oX) Embedded spaces ,...
Data Types Data type size range int 2 bytes -32,768 to 32,767 char 1 byte -128 to 128 float 4 bytes 3.4e-38 to 3.4e+38 dou...
Variables It is a data name that may be used to store value. Variable name may consist of letters ,digits, underscore(_) c...
Memory • How does memory look like ? – A list of storage locations, each having a unique address – Variables and constants...
Address and Values 12/19/2019 18
Memory Map 12/19/2019 19 Every variable is mapped to a particular memory address 0000 0001 8000 800 1800 2 C 32
Variables in Memory 12/19/2019 20 Instruction executed Memory location allocated to a variable X T i m e X = 10 10X = 20 X...
Variables in Memory 12/19/2019 21 Instruction executed Memory location allocated to a variable X T i m e X = 10 20X = 20 X...
Variables in Memory 12/19/2019 22 Instruction executed Memory location allocated to a variable X T i m e X = 10 21X = 20 X...
Variables in Memory 12/19/2019 23 Instruction executed Memory location allocated to a variable X T i m e X = 10 105X = 20 ...
Variables (contd.) 12/19/2019 24 20 ? X Y X = 20 Y=15 X = Y+3 Y=x/6
Variables (contd.) 12/19/2019 25 20 15 X Y X = 20 Y=15 X = Y+3 Y=x/6
Variables (contd.) 12/19/2019 26 18 15 X Y X = 20 Y=15 X = Y+3 Y=x/6
Variables (contd.) 12/19/2019 27 18 3 X Y X = 20 Y=15 X = Y+3 Y=X/6
Declaration of variables Declaration tells to the compiler variable name with specifying data type. a) Primary type : Synt...
Declaration of Storage Classes Automatic variable: Local variable known to only to the function in which is declared defau...
Value can be assigned to variables using the assignment operator. Syntax : data-type variable-name =constant; Ex: int unit...
Operators Operator is a symbol that tells the computer to perform certain mathematical or logical manipulations. Expressio...
1.Arithmetic Operators  Arithmetic calculations -Use * for multiplication and / for division -Integer division truncates ...
1.Arithmetic Operators Arithmetic operators: Rules of operator precedence: 12/19/2019 33 C operation Arithmetic operator A...
Operators (Cont.) 12/19/2019 34 Arithmetic operators (examples): +,-,*,/,% 1.% Operator cannot be used on floating point d...
2.Relational Operators Standard algebraic equality operator or relational operator C equality or relational operator Examp...
3. Logical Operators • && ( logical AND ) – Returns true if both conditions are true • || ( logical OR ) – Returns true if...
Confusing Equality (==) and Assignment (=) Operatorsa • Dangerous error – Does not ordinarily cause syntax errors – Any ex...
Confusing Equality (==) and Assignment (=) Operators – Example, replacing == with =: if ( payCode = 4 ) printf( "You get a...
Confusing Equality (==) and Assignment (=) Operators • lvalues – Expressions that can appear on the left side of an equati...
12/19/2019 40 = (assignment operator)  Assigns a value to a variable  Is a binary operator (has two operands) sum = vari...
Assignment Operators • Assignment operators abbreviate assignment expressions c = c + 3; can be abbreviated as c += 3; usi...
5.Increment and Decrement Operators • Increment operator (++) – Can be used instead of c+=1 • Decrement operator (--) – Ca...
5.Increment and Decrement Operators • If c equals 5, then printf( "%d", ++c ); – Prints 6 printf( "%d", c++ ); – Prints 5 ...
7.Bitwise Operators 12/19/2019 44 Bitwise operators: Operator Example Symbol Operation Usage ~ bitwise NOT ~x << left shif...
Special Operators in C 12/19/2019 45 Operator Example Symbol Operation Usage ++ increment (postfix) x++  decrement (post...
6.C Special Conditional Expression 12/19/2019 46 b c a x 1 0 Logical Diagram of a MUX x = a ? b : c; C Conditional Express...
Associativity and Precedence Rules 12/19/2019 47 Precedence Group Associativity Operator 1 l to r function call () [ ] . ...
Order of Evaluation 12/19/2019 48 y = x & z + 3 || 2  w % 6; In order to evaluate this expression correctly, we need to...
12/19/2019 49 Precedence Group Associativity Operator 1 l to r function call () [ ] . > 2 r to l postfix ++ postfix  3 ...
12/19/2019 50 Precedence Group Associativity Operator 1 l to r function call () [ ] . > 2 r to l postfix ++ postfix  3 ...
12/19/2019 51 Precedence Group Associativity Operator 1 l to r function call () [ ] . > 2 r to l postfix ++ postfix  3 ...
12/19/2019 52 Precedence Group Associativity Operator 1 l to r function call () [ ] . > 2 r to l postfix ++ postfix  3 ...
Order of Evaluation 12/19/2019 53 If x=1, z = -3, and w=9, what are the values of y, x, z, and w after the following progr...
Comments 12/19/2019 54 C only provides 1 style for commenting. Any characters between the /* and */ tokens are ignored by ...
Good Commenting 12/19/2019 55 Comments don’t repeat the code, they describe the code’s intent. The following should always...
Keywords Keywords auto double int struct break else long switch case enum register typedef char extern return union const ...
