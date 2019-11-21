What is Apache Kafka? Why is it so popular? Should I use it?

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
BASEL | BERN | BRUGG | BUCHAREST | COPENHAGEN | DÜSSELDORF | FRANKFURT A.M. | FREIBURG I.BR. GENEVA | HAMBURG | LAUSANNE |...
BASEL | BERN | BRUGG | BUKAREST | DÜSSELDORF | FRANKFURT A.M. | FREIBURG I.BR. | GENF HAMBURG | KOPENHAGEN | LAUSANNE | MA...
Event Hub Kafka Message Broker – Key properties • Publish / Subscribe Messaging – message can be consumed by 0 – n consume...
Event Hub Vehicle Weather Streaming Data Sources
Event Hub Stream Data Integration Stream Data Integration Vehicle Weather Streaming Data Sources Streaming Data Ingestion
Event Hub Stream Data Integration Stream Data Integration Stream Analytics Vehicle Weather Streaming Data Sources Stream A...
Event Hub Stream Data Integration Stream Data Integration Stream Analytics Vehicle Weather Streaming Data Sources Data Lak...
Event Hub Stream Data Integration Stream Data Integration Stream Analytics Vehicle Weather Legacy App Machine IIoT Batch D...
Event Hub Stream Data Integration Stream Data Integration Stream Analytics Vehicle Weather Legacy App Machine IIoT Batch D...
Event Hub Stream Data Integration Stream Data Integration Stream Analytics Vehicle Weather Legacy App Machine IIoT Stream ...
Event Hub Stream Data Integration Stream Data Integration Stream Analytics Vehicle Weather Legacy App Machine IIoT Stream ...
Event Hub Stream Data Integration Stream Data Integration Stream Analytics Vehicle Weather Legacy App Machine IIoT Stream ...
Event Hub Stream Data Integration Stream Data Integration Stream Analytics Vehicle Weather Legacy App Machine IIoT Stream ...
Event Hub Stream Data Integration Stream Data Integration Stream Analytics Vehicle Weather Legacy App Machine IIoT Stream ...
Event Hub Stream Data Integration Stream Data Integration Stream Analytics Vehicle Weather Legacy App Machine IIoT Stream ...
Event Hub Stream Data Integration Stream Data Integration Stream Analytics Vehicle Weather Legacy App Machine IIoT Stream ...
Event Hub Stream Data Integration Stream Data Integration Stream Analytics Vehicle Weather Legacy App Machine IIoT Stream ...
Event Hub Stream Data Integration Stream Data Integration Stream Analytics Vehicle Weather Legacy App Machine IIoT Stream ...
Event Hub Stream Data Integration Stream Data Integration Stream Analytics Vehicle Weather Legacy App Machine IIoT Stream ...
Apache Kafka Kafka Cluster Consumer 1 Consume 2r Broker 1 Broker 2 Broker 3 Zookeeper Ensemble ZK 1 ZK 2ZK 3 Schema Regist...
• No SPoF, highly available • Consumer polls for new messages Apache Kafka • horizontally scalable, guaranteed order
Apache Kafka
Apache Kafka – Streaming Platform Source Connector Kafka Broker Sink Connector Stream Processing Schema Registry Kafka Kaf...
Meine Präsentationen @ DOAG 2019 Location Intelligence: Real-Time Geofencing mit Kafka Mittwoch, 20. Nov., 14:00 - 14:45 V...
What is Apache Kafka? Why is it so popular? Should I use it?
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

What is Apache Kafka? Why is it so popular? Should I use it?

66 views

Published on

Slides on the usage of Kafka which I used for the Speed Session at DOAG2019 at our booth.

Published in: Data & Analytics
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

What is Apache Kafka? Why is it so popular? Should I use it?

  1. 1. BASEL | BERN | BRUGG | BUCHAREST | COPENHAGEN | DÜSSELDORF | FRANKFURT A.M. | FREIBURG I.BR. GENEVA | HAMBURG | LAUSANNE | MANNHEIM | MUNICH | STUTTGART | VIENNA | ZURICH http://guidoschmutz@wordpress.com@gschmutz What is Apache Kafka? Why is it so popular? Should I use it? Guido Schmutz Trivadis Speed Session 2019
  2. 2. BASEL | BERN | BRUGG | BUKAREST | DÜSSELDORF | FRANKFURT A.M. | FREIBURG I.BR. | GENF HAMBURG | KOPENHAGEN | LAUSANNE | MANNHEIM | MÜNCHEN | STUTTGART | WIEN | ZÜRICH Guido Working at Trivadis for more than 22 years Consultant, Trainer, Platform Architect for Java, Oracle, SOA and Big Data / Fast Data Oracle Groundbreaker Ambassador & Oracle ACE Director @gschmutz guidoschmutz.wordpress.com 174th edition
  3. 3. Event Hub Kafka Message Broker – Key properties • Publish / Subscribe Messaging – message can be consumed by 0 – n consumers • horizontally scalable – throughput increases with more nodes • highly available – no SPOF • durable – messages are not lost • Schema-less – Kafka broker has no knowledge on message content and format
  4. 4. Event Hub Vehicle Weather Streaming Data Sources
  5. 5. Event Hub Stream Data Integration Stream Data Integration Vehicle Weather Streaming Data Sources Streaming Data Ingestion
  6. 6. Event Hub Stream Data Integration Stream Data Integration Stream Analytics Vehicle Weather Streaming Data Sources Stream Analytics • Stream-to-Stream Joins • Stream-to-Table Joins • Time Windowed State Management • Event Pattern Detection • Machine Learning Model Execution (Inference)
  7. 7. Event Hub Stream Data Integration Stream Data Integration Stream Analytics Vehicle Weather Streaming Data Sources Data Lake / DWH Batch Data Integration Batch Visualize Data Lake Ingestion • Machine Learning • Graph Algorithms • Natural Language Processing
  8. 8. Event Hub Stream Data Integration Stream Data Integration Stream Analytics Vehicle Weather Legacy App Machine IIoT Batch Data Sources Streaming Data Sources Data Lake / DWH Batch Data Integration Batch Visualize
  9. 9. Event Hub Stream Data Integration Stream Data Integration Stream Analytics Vehicle Weather Legacy App Machine IIoT Batch Data Sources Streaming Data Sources Data Lake / DWH Batch Data Integration Batch Visualize
  10. 10. Event Hub Stream Data Integration Stream Data Integration Stream Analytics Vehicle Weather Legacy App Machine IIoT Stream Data Integration Batch Data Sources Streaming Data Sources CDC Data Lake / DWH Batch Data Integration Batch Visualize (Right-Time) Legacy Integration
  11. 11. Event Hub Stream Data Integration Stream Data Integration Stream Analytics Vehicle Weather Legacy App Machine IIoT Stream Data Integration Batch Data Sources Streaming Data Sources CDC Data Lake / DWH Batch Data Integration Batch Visualize (Right-Time) Legacy Integration
  12. 12. Event Hub Stream Data Integration Stream Data Integration Stream Analytics Vehicle Weather Legacy App Machine IIoT Stream Data Integration Batch Data Sources Streaming Data Sources CDC Stream Data Integration CDC Data Lake / DWH Batch Data Integration Batch Visualize (Right-Time) Legacy Integration
  13. 13. Event Hub Stream Data Integration Stream Data Integration Stream Analytics Vehicle Weather Legacy App Machine IIoT Stream Data Integration Batch Data Sources Streaming Data Sources CDC Stream Data Integration CDC Data Lake / DWH Batch Data Integration Batch Visualize (Right-Time) Legacy Integration
  14. 14. Event Hub Stream Data Integration Stream Data Integration Stream Analytics Vehicle Weather Legacy App Machine IIoT Stream Data Integration Batch Data Sources Streaming Data Sources CDC Stream Data Integration CDC Streaming Visualize Data Lake / DWH Batch Data Integration Stream Data Integration Batch Visualize Streaming Visualization
  15. 15. Event Hub Stream Data Integration Stream Data Integration Stream Analytics Vehicle Weather Legacy App Machine IIoT Stream Data Integration Batch Data Sources Streaming Data Sources CDC Stream Data Integration CDC Streaming Visualize Data Lake / DWH Batch Data Integration Stream Data Integration Stream Data Integration NOSQL NewSQL Batch Visualize Result Store Integration
  16. 16. Event Hub Stream Data Integration Stream Data Integration Stream Analytics Vehicle Weather Legacy App Machine IIoT Stream Data Integration Batch Data Sources Streaming Data Sources CDC Stream Data Integration CDC Streaming Visualize Data Lake / DWH Batch Data Integration Stream Data Integration Stream Data Integration NOSQL NewSQL Batch Visualize Micro service Highly Decoupled Modern Apps
  17. 17. Event Hub Stream Data Integration Stream Data Integration Stream Analytics Vehicle Weather Legacy App Machine IIoT Stream Data Integration Batch Data Sources Streaming Data Sources CDC Stream Data Integration CDC Streaming Visualize Data Lake / DWH Batch Data Integration Stream Data Integration Stream Data Integration NOSQL NewSQL Batch Visualize Micro service Micro service Highly Decoupled Modern Apps
  18. 18. Event Hub Stream Data Integration Stream Data Integration Stream Analytics Vehicle Weather Legacy App Machine IIoT Stream Data Integration Batch Data Sources Streaming Data Sources CDC Stream Data Integration CDC Streaming Visualize Data Lake / DWH Batch Data Integration Stream Data Integration Stream Data Integration NOSQL NewSQL Batch Visualize Micro service Micro service Gateway Data Source talks to Kafka through MQTT
  19. 19. Event Hub Stream Data Integration Stream Data Integration Stream Analytics Vehicle Weather Legacy App Machine IIoT Stream Data Integration Batch Data Sources Streaming Data Sources CDC Stream Data Integration CDC Streaming Visualize Data Lake / DWH Batch Data Integration Stream Data Integration Stream Data Integration NOSQL NewSQL Batch Visualize Micro service Micro service Gateway Kafka becomes central nervous system for data
  20. 20. Apache Kafka Kafka Cluster Consumer 1 Consume 2r Broker 1 Broker 2 Broker 3 Zookeeper Ensemble ZK 1 ZK 2ZK 3 Schema Registry Service 1 Management Control Center Kafka Manager KAdmin Producer 1 Producer 2 kafkacat Data Retention: • Never • Time (TTL) or Size-based • Log-Compacted based Producer3Producer3 ConsumerConsumer 3
  21. 21. • No SPoF, highly available • Consumer polls for new messages Apache Kafka • horizontally scalable, guaranteed order
  22. 22. Apache Kafka
  23. 23. Apache Kafka – Streaming Platform Source Connector Kafka Broker Sink Connector Stream Processing Schema Registry Kafka Kafka MQTT Proxy REST Proxy
  24. 24. Meine Präsentationen @ DOAG 2019 Location Intelligence: Real-Time Geofencing mit Kafka Mittwoch, 20. Nov., 14:00 - 14:45 Visualisierung von Streaming-Daten Donnerstag, 21. Nov., 12:00 - 12:45 Bi-direktionale Integration (Oracle) RDBMS und Apache Kafka Donnerstag, 21. Nov., 14:00 - 14:45

×