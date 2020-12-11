[PDF] Download Tasty Ultimate: How to Cook Basically Anything

The must-have companion for home cooks of all levels, Tasty Ultimate is like your very own sous chef. With 150 recipes, hacks and essential techniques, this guide will have you mastering every trick in no time. You?ll poach like a pro, sear the perfect steaks, chop veggies at super-speed and frost cakes better than the best pastry chefs. You?ll encounter new-to-you recipes and old faces including Fried Egg Pizza, Salmon Poke Bowl, Mozzarella Stick Onion Rings and Molten Lava Brownies. From daily essentials to large-scale showstoppers perfect for hosting, Tasty Ultimate has it all.

