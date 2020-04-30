Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. 认识邻居 邻居 火炬 枕头
  2. 2. Masa Ulang kaji 1 kenali jiran 认识邻居 hormati jiran 尊敬邻居
  3. 3. 头巾 墙壁 人 池塘
  4. 4. Masa Ulang kaji 1 pakai baju/ kasut/ topi 穿衣/鞋/戴帽子 pakai selipar/ tudung 穿拖鞋/戴头巾
  5. 5. Masa Ulang kaji 1 Sayangi keluarga 爱家人 kawan/ rakan/ sahabat 朋友
  6. 6. Teka bersama aksi jururawat ahli bomba jurutera askar/ tentera polis trafik doktor guru posmen juruterbang pekedai pengurus bank
  7. 7. Masa Ulang kaji 1 Hidup aman/ harmoni 和平生活
  8. 8. 阅读角落
  9. 9. Masa Ulang kaji 1 membaca buku/ cerita/ kamus bergambar 读书/故事/图画字典

